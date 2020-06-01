Le Creuset launches a new ‘Zen’ range and you’ll want it all

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since the lockdown started many of us are spending more time in the kitchen, whether it’s baking everything from banana bread to royal cake recipes or trying different dishes from some of the best cookbooks.

So if you’re a budding chef you’ll probably be looking for gorgeous kitchenware, and Le Creuset has got you sorted with a beautiful new range.

The brand’s Zen Kitchen collection includes the fan favourite signature casserole dishes and items come in blue, cerise, grey and meringue shades as ‘paler, neutral shades bring a sense of calm and connect us to the natural world.’

The range is inspired by the tastes and textures of Japanese cuisine and includes practical grills and grillets, stoneware plates and serveware which will ‘transport you to the land of the rising sun from the comfort of your kitchen’ and ‘is great for expanding your culinary repertoire with gorgeous serveware to accompany your dishes.’

If you’re a big sushi fan, there’s a beautiful Oblong Plate for £18 as well as sets of Chopstick Rests for £15, all of which are made from specialist clays and then fired.

There’s also a Cast Iron Wok which will set you back £219 and Stackable Ramekins starting at £10.

Plus, if loose leaf tea is your thing, there’s a pastel blue teapot with a stainless steel infuser for £29 that will add a little something to your next tea break.

All of the Le Creuset Stoneware and Dinnerware items come with a 10 year guarantee, so all your well-loved pots and pans will last the test of time.

Time to start updating those kitchen cupboards…