Le Creuset lovers – prices have been slashed today for Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is not a drill. We repeat. This is not a drill.

Nothing says bougie cooking like a Le Creuset pot, with the colourful kitchen brand being a staple of every country home. It comes as exciting news then that selected Le Creuset products are featured in the Amazon Prime Day sale, at up to 30% off.

From stoneware dinner plates, pasta bowls and pie dishes to ramekins, cafetieres and espresso cups, practically every kitchen staple under the sun has been made into a Le Creuset. Even kettles, with the brand offering a variety of models from the traditional version to new Instagrammable versions like the Kone and the Zen Kettles.

The most-known Le Creuset product – it’s undoubtedly the cast-iron casserole pot, dubbed ‘the Queen of the Kitchen’, coming in a variety of sizes and loved by cooks across the world for nearly a century. But with the 30cm offering costing a whopping £325, and a more modest 24cm cast-iron pot setting you back £240, they don’t come cheap.

Shop our picks of the best products to bring new life into your kitchen with Le Creset deals of up to 30%.

DEAL IN FULL:

Le Creuset Signature Deep Skill, 26cm, Ocean – was £145, now £89.99 (save £55.01)



The enamel cast iron signature deep skillet is the perfect and versatile vessel for pan frying, braising and oven jobs. What makes this really special is the addition of the pouring lips on the sides.

View Deal: Le Creuset Signature Deep Skill, 26cm, Ocean – was £145, now £89.99 (save £55.01)



DEAL IN FULL:

We don’t know about you, whether its lasagne or pot pie, individual portions always seem taste THAT much better. Thats why, these Cocotte stoneware posts are firmly on our wishlist.

DEAL IN FULL:

Le Creuset Oval Griddle, 31cm, Marseille Blue – was £110, now £87.99 (save £22.01)



We’re absolutely in love with the brilliant blue hue – it’ll make a lovely addtion to any open shelving in your cupboard. The Oval griddle in 31cm is the perfect size for everyday fuss free cooking this handy griddle can go on the stove or in the oven.

DEAL IN FULL:

Le Creuset Set of 2 Stoneware Espresso Mugs, Volcanic – was £22, now £16.99 (save £5.01)



There’s something special about that classic Le Creuset orange. With a capacity of 100ml, these are the perfect mugs for espresso and with the special heat retention means that even if you are a slow sipper your coffee will stay the perfect temperature.

DEAL IN FULL:

The low profile of this Le Creuset is not only super chic but makes it the perfect pot for oven roasting. And the contrast between the sand colour interior and charcoal exterior make for a captivation design feature.

DEAL IN FULL:

Slow cooking fans, this one is for you. Say hello to fuss-free one-pot cooking with this rather divine Tagine, perfect if you’re going to try and recreate those delicious stews you sampled in Marrakesh. The 360 degree rim makes this both easy to use and easy to clean, so in our opinion is a no brainer. And, green is totally on trend right now.

DEAL IN FULL:

See, we told you, green is in. The ultimate one pot from Le Creuset, perfect for everything from curries to slow roasts to soups and everything inbetween. The ideal solution for those dinner parties recipes – this size holds enough food for around 6 people.

DEAL IN FULL:

If teal is more your thing, you’ll love the iconic dish in this beautiful bluey hue. Easy to use and clean, it also boasts the ability to withstand any heat and is perfect for everything from one pot wonders to bread and cakes. A true classic.

For those that like to keep their kitchen and home accessories matching, then you’ll be pleased to know that they come in several colourways and there’s a lot to choose from: Marseille, Coastal, Deep Teal, Cotton, Rosemary, Satin, Flint, Cerise, Meringue, Shell pink, Teal and Ultra Violet.

The most traditional however is of course the Volcanic Orange, available across all stoneware and cast-iron collections.

The Le Creuset deals are live until midnight tonight.

Go, go go – happy shopping