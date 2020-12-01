The Christmas Le Creuset collection is here and you’ll want the lot

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is coming, and some festive cheer is just what we all need right now – whether that’s through a delicious spread (think a giant Ferrero Rocher inspired dessert dome), a few tipples (glittery gin baubles, yes please) or simply getting cosy on the sofa, lighting a boujie Diptyque candle and cracking on with the Netflix Christmas movies.

But if you’re looking for the perfect gift for your kitchenware-loving friends and family (or, you know, yourself), Le Creuset has unveiled their Christmas collection and honestly you’ll want to put every single thing into your basket.

The Holly Collection comes in beautiful deep reds and bright whites, with a number of items on offer from pots, casserole dishes, pans, bowls, mugs and a Cafetiere, all embossed with a holly leaf design. Dreamy.

With prices starting at just £13.50, there’s no reason not to pick something up (because everyone needs at least one piece of kitchenware from the iconic brand, right?).

Take a look everything on offer and don’t blame us if you’re tempted to invest.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Soup Pot Holly, £245

Can be used in the oven, on the hob and on the grill, and has a heat resistant knob of up to 250°C so no burnt fingers when you’re lifting the lid. Also available in white. BUY IT NOW

Le Creuset Cast Iron Saucier Pan Holly, £190

Also available in red, this is a pan with a difference – it retains heat for even cooking and browning, and everything will stay warm when put on the table. Excellent. BUY IT NOW

Le Creuset Stoneware Holly Serving Bowl, £42

Not only will a set of bright red Le Creuset bowls look chic on the table, they’re also made from specialist clays to maintain even temperature. BUY IT NOW

Le Creuset Stoneware Holly Petite Casserole, £20

This casserole is thermoresistant from -23°C to +260°C, and at just £20 it’s the perfect way to dip your toe into Le Creuset if you haven’t before (you won’t look back). BUY IT NOW

These are going straight on the Christmas wishlist.

After all, who doesn’t want a kitchen decked out with everything Le Creuset?

Exactly.