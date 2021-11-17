An official Harry Potter reunion is on its way and we can’t wait

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows may have come out over a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve moved on from the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

In fact, us millennials are probably still as hooked as we were when the series was actually still going.

Too many of us own wands, chocolate frogs and clothes emblazoned with our Hogwarts House crest (we’re ALL Gryffindor, OK?) and we can all admit to having debated Harry Potter theories deep into the night.

Shop like a wizard…

Le Creuset Harry Potter Signature Round Casserole – £365, Le Creuset

Le Creuset’s Harry Potter casserole is a twist on the original signature round model. Coming in cerise red, the casserole features an abstract lid design of Harry’s glasses and hair, with a solid brass lightning-bolt knob where his scar would be. 26cm/ 5.3L View Deal

Le Creuset Quidditch Signature Round Casserole – £275, Le Creuset

Le Creuset’s Quidditch Signature casserole is a slightly smaller model, coming in Marseille Blue.

20cm/2.4L. The Quidditch themed signature round features a Quidditch hoop design on the lid with the solid brass knob shaped like the golden snitch. View Deal

It’s hardly surprising therefore that when news of an upcoming Harry Potter reunion was released, we all lost our minds.

Yes, this is not a drill. A Harry Potter reunion is on its way and we officially cannot wait.

What is the Harry Potter reunion?

The Harry Potter reunion, entitled the ‘Return to Hogwarts’ special, will see the cast and crew return to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release.

Harry Potter reunion cast

Cast-wise, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were among the first few to be confirmed, alongside filmmaker Chris Columbus.

Other familiar faces are also set to feature from Tom Felton, Imelda Staunton and Gary Oldman to Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane and Ralph Fiennes.

What has the cast said about the Harry Potter reunion?

Emma Watson was the first to break the news, sharing a statement to her Instagram account.

‘Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know,’ Emma posted to her Instagram.

‘I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.’

She continued: ‘Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.

‘I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too – I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked.

‘Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year’s day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. ⚡️ Lots to look forward to. 😊 E x

When is the Harry Potter reunion?

The Harry Potter reunion will be streaming sooner than we think, airing on HBO Max at midnight on 1 January 2022.

We officially cannot wait for this.