There’s up to 55% off robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon right now and I’ll never hoover again

Black Friday is starting early this year, with a number of brands releasing deals before the official start date next week (think Yankee Candle sales, the Black Friday Simba mattress discounts and the Lovehoney Black Friday bonanza to name a few).

And while we’ll be praying for Disco bag to appear in the Gucci Black Friday sale, and stocking up on Foreo goodies, there’s one thing that I absolutely, positively, unquestionably need in my life right now: a robot vacuum cleaner.

They’re having a bit of a moment, and for good reason. You’ll never have to pick up a hoover ever again. Or a mop for that matter, as many of them function as a duo cleaning system. Score.

So if you’ve got your eye on one as the sales start, you’ll be pleased to know that Amazon robot vacuum cleaners are currently on offer with up to 55% off – so there’s no reason not to invest in something that will give you more time to catch up on My Kitchen Rules and reduce the hours spent keeping the floors clean.

Hurrah to that.

With brands like Ecovax, Hosome, Lefant and Neato included in the Amazon Black Friday deals, there are so many options when it comes to a vacuum which does all the work via your smartphone.

Oh, and even better – they all come with free delivery.

Will you be buying a robot vacuum cleaner today as part of the Amazon Black Friday early deals?

I will be – now I’ve just got to decide which one…

