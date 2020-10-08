Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday: The Deals To Expect in 2020

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Charlotte Tilbury’s make-up gives you that rested glow you thought money couldn’t buy. Except the make-up gods heard our pleas and you can buy it at a lovely discounted price on Black Friday. In fact, Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals are now legendary so we’re already flexing our digits to ‘add to basket’ on the day.

What does Charlotte have in store for us this year? Short answer: it’s too early to know exactly what discounts will be available for 2020. But we know Charlotte goes big for this global shopping event. And when we say big, we mean BIG.

If 2019 is anything to go by, this year’s Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals will see you bagging the same eyeshadow palettes, nude lipsticks and highlighters loved by Sienna Miller and Kate Moss in time for the festive season.

No wonder, smart beauty shoppers are already preparing their wish lists of iconic products to get ahead of the game.

Here’s a recap of what we know so far…

What is Black Friday?

The term today refers to the biggest global shopping event of the year, where countless retailers slash the prices ahead of Christmas.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 27. But many retailers – including Charlotte Tilbury, plus Feelunique, Space NK and Cult Beauty, which all stock the brand – tend to start their discounts a few days earlier.

Does Charlotte Tilbury have Black Friday sales?

Yes. Last year, Charlotte Tilbury offered over 50 amazing deals and new bundles on charlottetilbury.com with 30% off selected lines. What’s more, the exclusive deals didn’t just happen on Black Friday but were available the entire ‘Cyber Week’. We expect no less this year, meaning you could shop ’til you drop, starting on Monday 23rd November until Monday 30th November.

Cult Products To Add To Your Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Wishlist:

This serum packs so many anti-ageing punches, thanks to its inclusion of vitamin C, peptides and an ingredient – polyglutamic acid – said to be more hydrating than even the gold standard hyaluronic acid. As you’d expect, it plays out wonderfully under make-up.

Plumping, firming and packed full of hyaluronic acid and peptides. This cult cream is based on Charlotte’s hand-made backstage formula, originally created to prep models’ faces before shows.

This is Sophia Tilbury’s every day lipstick and boy is it good. We could talk about how it has 3D pigments to make lips look fuller and a reparative formula but basically it makes your lips look like you’ve just been snogged.

Meet the ultimate hybrid: a primer, with the mega-watt glow of a highlighter and the blurring effect of the Paris phone filter. Use under, over or instead of foundation – either way, your selfies will thank you.

With shades ranging from powder pink to praline and shimmering copper, you can understand why this best-selling palette is your one-stop shop for a dialled down yet polished nude eye.

Matte and full-coverage, it blurs away the appearance of pores. This foundation also has a sling of good-for-skin ingredients, like Charlotte’s trademark peptide, to improve the look of wrinkles to boot.

For a lit-from-within flush, swirl the outer colour and sweep along your cheekbones. Then pop the brush into the middle shade and apply to the apples for a bona fide nuanced glow.

You know, just in case you can’t wait until November 27th…