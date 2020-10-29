Celebrity Houses: 25 A-List cribs that serve serious goals

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous...

There’s nothing quite like snooping at other people’s houses to provide inspiration for your own. Right?

And where better to start than the houses of the A-List. That’s why we’ve done some digging for you, to provide you with a sneak peek into some of the most luxurious, decadent, and extravagant homes on the planet.

That’s all thanks to the @housesofcelebs Instagram account. You can see the homes of every celebrity, from Kim Kardashian West, to Reese Witherspoon, to Jennifer Aniston. Oh yep.

Credit where credit’s due, the team at HoC is behind every genius image shared below, and they’ve indicated who specifically is to credit under each IG post. We’ve just rounded them up for you so you can scan the best celebrity houses in one place. You are so very welcome.

We bought you celebrity vegans and celebrity baby names. Next up? Some seriously inspo-worthy celebrity houses. Keep scrolling.

25 celebrity houses that are serious goals

1. Cameron Diaz

Where? Beverly Hills

How much? $14.7 million

2. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Where? Montecito

How much? $14.1 million

3. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Where? Bel Air

How much? $11 million

4. Reese Witherspoon

Where? Malibu

How much? $6.2 million

5. Jennifer Aniston

Where? Bel Air

How much? $21 million

6. Gabrielle Union

Where? Hidden Hills

How much? $18 million

7. Kylie Jenner

Where? Holmby Hills

How much? $36 million

8. Chrissy Teigan & John Legend

Where? Beverley Hills

How much? $17 million

9. Naomi Osaka

Where? Beverly Hills

How much? $6 million

10. Demi Lovato

Where? Studio City

How much? $7 million

11. Calvin Klein

Where? Hollywood Hills

How much? $25 million

12. Matthew Perry

Where? Pacific Palisades

How much? $7 million

13. Dakota Johnson

Where? Sunset Strip

How much? $3.5 million

14. Kourtney Kardashian

Where? Calabasas

How much? $8.5 million

16. Justin and Hailey Bieber

Where? Beverley Hills

How much? $26 million

17. Taylor Lautner

Where? Agoura Hills

How much? $3.8 million

18. Jennifer Lopez

Where? Miama

How much? $40 million

19. Miley Cyrus

Where? Hidden Hills

How much? $5 million

20. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Where? Montecito

How much? $14.7 million

21. Kendall Jenner

Where? Beverly Hills

How much? $8.5 million

22. Sofia Vergara

Where? Beverley Hills

How much? $26 million

23. Ariana Grande

Where? Hollywood Hills

How much? $14 million

24. Barack and Michelle Obama

Where? Massachusetts

How much? $11 million

25. Drake

Where? Toronto

How much? $100 million