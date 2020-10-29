Trending:

Celebrity Houses: 25 A-List cribs that serve serious goals

Ally Head
    • Lifestyles of the rich and the famous...

    There’s nothing quite like snooping at other people’s houses to provide inspiration for your own. Right?

    And where better to start than the houses of the A-List. That’s why we’ve done some digging for you, to provide you with a sneak peek into some of the most luxurious, decadent, and extravagant homes on the planet.

    That’s all thanks to the @housesofcelebs Instagram account. You can see the homes of every celebrity, from Kim Kardashian West, to Reese Witherspoon, to Jennifer Aniston. Oh yep.

    Credit where credit’s due, the team at HoC is behind every genius image shared below, and they’ve indicated who specifically is to credit under each IG post. We’ve just rounded them up for you so you can scan the best celebrity houses in one place. You are so very welcome.

    We bought you celebrity vegans and celebrity baby names. Next up? Some seriously inspo-worthy celebrity houses. Keep scrolling.

    25 celebrity houses that are serious goals

    1. Cameron Diaz

    Where? Beverly Hills

    How much? $14.7 million

    2. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

    Where? Montecito

    How much? $14.1 million

    3. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

    Where? Bel Air

    How much? $11 million

    4. Reese Witherspoon

    Where? Malibu

    How much? $6.2 million

    5. Jennifer Aniston

    Where? Bel Air

    How much? $21 million

    6. Gabrielle Union

    Where? Hidden Hills

    How much? $18 million

    7. Kylie Jenner

    Where? Holmby Hills

    How much? $36 million

    8. Chrissy Teigan & John Legend

    Where? Beverley Hills

    How much? $17 million

    9. Naomi Osaka

    Where? Beverly Hills

    How much? $6 million

    10. Demi Lovato

    Where? Studio City

    How much? $7 million

    11. Calvin Klein

    Where? Hollywood Hills

    How much? $25 million

    12. Matthew Perry

    Where? Pacific Palisades

    How much? $7 million

    13. Dakota Johnson

    Where? Sunset Strip

    How much? $3.5 million

    14. Kourtney Kardashian

    Where? Calabasas

    How much? $8.5 million

    16. Justin and Hailey Bieber

    Where? Beverley Hills

    How much? $26 million

    17. Taylor Lautner

    Where? Agoura Hills

    How much? $3.8 million

    18. Jennifer Lopez

    Where? Miama

    How much? $40 million

    19. Miley Cyrus

    Where? Hidden Hills

    How much? $5 million

    20. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Where? Montecito

    How much? $14.7 million

    21. Kendall Jenner

    Where? Beverly Hills

    How much? $8.5 million

    22. Sofia Vergara

    Where? Beverley Hills

    How much? $26 million

    23. Ariana Grande

    Where? Hollywood Hills

    How much? $14 million

    24. Barack and Michelle Obama

    Where? Massachusetts

    How much? $11 million

    25. Drake

    Where? Toronto

    How much? $100 million

