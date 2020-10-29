Celebrity Houses: 25 A-List cribs that serve serious goals

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous...
There’s nothing quite like snooping at other people’s houses to provide inspiration for your own. Right?
And where better to start than the houses of the A-List. That’s why we’ve done some digging for you, to provide you with a sneak peek into some of the most luxurious, decadent, and extravagant homes on the planet.
That’s all thanks to the @housesofcelebs Instagram account. You can see the homes of every celebrity, from Kim Kardashian West, to Reese Witherspoon, to Jennifer Aniston. Oh yep.
Credit where credit’s due, the team at HoC is behind every genius image shared below, and they’ve indicated who specifically is to credit under each IG post. We’ve just rounded them up for you so you can scan the best celebrity houses in one place. You are so very welcome.
We bought you celebrity vegans and celebrity baby names. Next up? Some seriously inspo-worthy celebrity houses. Keep scrolling.
25 celebrity houses that are serious goals
1. Cameron Diaz
Where? Beverly Hills
How much? $14.7 million
2. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Where? Montecito
How much? $14.1 million
3. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Where? Bel Air
How much? $11 million
4. Reese Witherspoon
Where? Malibu
How much? $6.2 million
5. Jennifer Aniston
Where? Bel Air
How much? $21 million
6. Gabrielle Union
Where? Hidden Hills
How much? $18 million
7. Kylie Jenner
Where? Holmby Hills
How much? $36 million
8. Chrissy Teigan & John Legend
Where? Beverley Hills
How much? $17 million
9. Naomi Osaka
Where? Beverly Hills
How much? $6 million
10. Demi Lovato
Where? Studio City
How much? $7 million
11. Calvin Klein
Where? Hollywood Hills
How much? $25 million
12. Matthew Perry
Where? Pacific Palisades
How much? $7 million
13. Dakota Johnson
Where? Sunset Strip
How much? $3.5 million
14. Kourtney Kardashian
Where? Calabasas
How much? $8.5 million
16. Justin and Hailey Bieber
Where? Beverley Hills
How much? $26 million
17. Taylor Lautner
Where? Agoura Hills
How much? $3.8 million
18. Jennifer Lopez
Where? Miama
How much? $40 million
19. Miley Cyrus
Where? Hidden Hills
How much? $5 million
20. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Where? Montecito
How much? $14.7 million
21. Kendall Jenner
Where? Beverly Hills
How much? $8.5 million
22. Sofia Vergara
Where? Beverley Hills
How much? $26 million
23. Ariana Grande
Where? Hollywood Hills
How much? $14 million
24. Barack and Michelle Obama
Where? Massachusetts
How much? $11 million
25. Drake
Where? Toronto
How much? $100 million