Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have reacted to the whole world wanting them to get back together

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship has been surrounded by speculation this year, with the former couple announced to be friends after splitting 15 years ago.

The former couple broke up in 2005 after five years of marriage and have not been seen together since, but after Brad Pitt’s surprise appearance at Jen’s 50th birthday party last year, the two were revealed to be good pals, reconnecting three years ago.

‘Brad contacted Jen after her mom died, and she was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,’ a source told Us Weekly. ‘Brad wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner. He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago, and she gave it.’

The former couple has since made a point of showcasing their friendship, saying sweet things about each other and even hugging backstage at last year’s SAG Awards, prompting speculation that they might be getting back together.

This is something that the former couple is said to be very amused by.

Brad and Jen recently took part in a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, even reading a ‘spicy’ one-on-one scene as Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton.

According to an Us Weekly source, there was no awkwardness and both Brad and Jen ‘had a really good time.’

The source explained that the former couple ‘are on good terms and both agreed to play their respective roles and have fun with it’.

They also went on to address speculation that the couple could be reuniting, with the source explaining that both Brad and Jen find it ‘hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together.’

Well, that’s that.