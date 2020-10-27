35 celebrity baby names we bet you didn’t know

Including an Apple, a Rafael, a Silas and a Sir...
Celebrity baby names are something of a wonder to us common folk. They’re fascinating, unique, and sometimes, totally whacky. North West, anyone?
Every once in awhile, you get a really out-there pick that captures the attention of the nation. Take Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, for example. Do you remember the uproar when they named their first child Apple?
While we mock, what you call your kid is, ultimately, totally up to you, and each to their own, right? Plus, stats show that baby names are moving further away from the traditional as the years pass, according to the Office for National Statistics.
We bought you the most popular autumn baby names for 2020. Next up: celebrity baby names. Read to scroll our pick of the celebrity best? We’ve got them all in one place for you.
35 celebrity baby names you probably didn’t know
1. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Children’s names: Carmen Gabriela, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Rafael Thomas, Romeo Alejandro David and Ireland
2. Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
Children’s name: Gene Attell
3. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee
4. Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner
Children’s names: Montague George Hector, Bluebell Madonna and Olivia
5. Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman
Child’s name: Jonathan Rosebanks
6. Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Children’s names: Christopher Carlton and Hal Auden
7. Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Children’s names: Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi
8. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Children’s names: James and Ines
9. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
Children’s name: Lea de Seine
10. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Children’s name: Luna Simone and Miles Theodore
11. Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe
Children’s names: Iris Mary, Luke Richard
12. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Children’s names: Violet and Hazel
13. Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez
Children’s names: Maceo Robert and Nahla Ariela
14. Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana
Child’s name: Eissa
15. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Child’s name: Silas Randall
16. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Children’s names: Apple Blythe Alison Martin and Moses Bruce Anthony Martin
17. Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma
Children’s names: Banks Violet Bair and Luca Cruz Comrie
18. Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West
Children’s names: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West
19. Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
Children’s names: Daisy Josephine and Otis Alexander
20. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Children’s names: Delta and Lincoln Bell Shepard
21. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
Children’s names: Dusty Rose and Gio Grace
22. Alanis Morissette and Mario Souleye Treadway
Children’s names: Onyx Solace, Winter Mercy and Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway
23. Yael Stone and Jack Manning Bancroft
Child’s name: Pemau Stone Bancroft
XXX
24. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lauren Hashian
Child’s name: Simone Alexandra, Jasmine and Tiana Gia Johnson
25. Robbie Williams and Ayda Field
Children’s name: Theodora Rose, Charlton Valentine, Beau Benedict Enthoven and Colette Josephine Williams
26. Khloe Kardashain and Tristan Thompson
Child’s name: True Thompson
27. Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato
Children’s names: Noah, Vida Amber Betty and Elias Bublé
28. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Children’s names: Amalia Millepied and Aleph Portman-Millepied
29. Elle Macpherson and Arpad Busson
Childen’s names: Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson and Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson
30. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Child’s name: Daisy Dove Bloom
31. Pink and Carey Hart
Children’s names: Willow Sage and Jameson Moon Hart
32. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Children’s names: Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River Green
33. Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen
Children’s names: Montgomery Moses, Elula and Olive.
34. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Children’s names: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston Disick
35. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Children’s names: River Rose and Remington Alexander Blackstock