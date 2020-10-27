35 celebrity baby names we bet you didn’t know

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Including an Apple, a Rafael, a Silas and a Sir...

Celebrity baby names are something of a wonder to us common folk. They’re fascinating, unique, and sometimes, totally whacky. North West, anyone?

Every once in awhile, you get a really out-there pick that captures the attention of the nation. Take Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, for example. Do you remember the uproar when they named their first child Apple?

While we mock, what you call your kid is, ultimately, totally up to you, and each to their own, right? Plus, stats show that baby names are moving further away from the traditional as the years pass, according to the Office for National Statistics.

We bought you the most popular autumn baby names for 2020. Next up: celebrity baby names. Read to scroll our pick of the celebrity best? We’ve got them all in one place for you.

35 celebrity baby names you probably didn’t know

1. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

Children’s names: Carmen Gabriela, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Rafael Thomas, Romeo Alejandro David and Ireland

2. Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Children’s name: Gene Attell

3. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee

4. Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner

Children’s names: Montague George Hector, Bluebell Madonna and Olivia

5. Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Child’s name: Jonathan Rosebanks

6. Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Children’s names: Christopher Carlton and Hal Auden

7. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Children’s names: Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi

8. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Children’s names: James and Ines

9. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Children’s name: Lea de Seine

10. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Children’s name: Luna Simone and Miles Theodore

11. Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Children’s names: Iris Mary, Luke Richard

12. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Children’s names: Violet and Hazel

13. Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez

Children’s names: Maceo Robert and Nahla Ariela

14. Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana

Child’s name: Eissa

15. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Child’s name: Silas Randall

16. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Children’s names: Apple Blythe Alison Martin and Moses Bruce Anthony Martin

17. Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

Children’s names: Banks Violet Bair and Luca Cruz Comrie

18. Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West

Children’s names: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West

19. Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

Children’s names: Daisy Josephine and Otis Alexander

20. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Children’s names: Delta and Lincoln Bell Shepard

21. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Children’s names: Dusty Rose and Gio Grace

22. Alanis Morissette and Mario Souleye Treadway

Children’s names: Onyx Solace, Winter Mercy and Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway

23. Yael Stone and Jack Manning Bancroft

Child’s name: Pemau Stone Bancroft

24. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Child’s name: Simone Alexandra, Jasmine and Tiana Gia Johnson

25. Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Children’s name: Theodora Rose, Charlton Valentine, Beau Benedict Enthoven and Colette Josephine Williams

26. Khloe Kardashain and Tristan Thompson

Child’s name: True Thompson

27. Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

Children’s names: Noah, Vida Amber Betty and Elias Bublé

28. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Children’s names: Amalia Millepied and Aleph Portman-Millepied

29. Elle Macpherson and Arpad Busson

Childen’s names: Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson and Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson

30. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Child’s name: Daisy Dove Bloom

31. Pink and Carey Hart

Children’s names: Willow Sage and Jameson Moon Hart

32. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Children’s names: Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River Green

33. Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

Children’s names: Montgomery Moses, Elula and Olive.

34. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Children’s names: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston Disick

35. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Children’s names: River Rose and Remington Alexander Blackstock