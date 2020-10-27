Trending:

35 celebrity baby names we bet you didn't know

    • Including an Apple, a Rafael, a Silas and a Sir...

    Celebrity baby names are something of a wonder to us common folk. They’re fascinating, unique, and sometimes, totally whacky. North West, anyone?

    Every once in awhile, you get a really out-there pick that captures the attention of the nation. Take Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, for example. Do you remember the uproar when they named their first child Apple?

    While we mock, what you call your kid is, ultimately, totally up to you, and each to their own, right? Plus, stats show that baby names are moving further away from the traditional as the years pass, according to the Office for National Statistics.

    We bought you the most popular autumn baby names for 2020. Next up: celebrity baby names. Read to scroll our pick of the celebrity best? We’ve got them all in one place for you.

    35 celebrity baby names you probably didn’t know

    1. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

    Children’s names: Carmen Gabriela, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Rafael Thomas, Romeo Alejandro David and Ireland

    2. Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

    Children’s name: Gene Attell

    3. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling 

    Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee

    4. Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner

    Children’s names: Montague George Hector, Bluebell Madonna and Olivia

    5. Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

    Child’s name: Jonathan Rosebanks

    6. Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

    Children’s names: Christopher Carlton and Hal Auden

    7. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

    Children’s names: Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi

    8. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

    Children’s names: James and Ines

    9.  Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

    Children’s name: Lea de Seine

    10. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

    Children’s name: Luna Simone and Miles Theodore

    11. Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

    Children’s names: Iris Mary, Luke Richard

    12. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

    Children’s names: Violet and Hazel

    13. Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez

    Children’s names: Maceo Robert and Nahla Ariela

    14. Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana

    Child’s name: Eissa

    15. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

    Child’s name: Silas Randall

    16. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

    Children’s names: Apple Blythe Alison Martin and Moses Bruce Anthony Martin

    17. Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

    Children’s names: Banks Violet Bair and Luca Cruz Comrie

    18. Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West

    Children’s names: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West

    19. Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

    Children’s names: Daisy Josephine and Otis Alexander

    20. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

    Children’s names: Delta and Lincoln Bell Shepard

    21. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

    Children’s names: Dusty Rose and Gio Grace

    22. Alanis Morissette and Mario Souleye Treadway

    Children’s names: Onyx Solace, Winter Mercy and Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway

    23. Yael Stone and Jack Manning Bancroft

    Child’s name: Pemau Stone Bancroft

    24. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lauren Hashian

    Child’s name: Simone Alexandra, Jasmine and Tiana Gia Johnson

     

    25. Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

    Children’s name: Theodora Rose, Charlton Valentine, Beau Benedict Enthoven and Colette Josephine Williams

    26. Khloe Kardashain and Tristan Thompson

    Child’s name: True Thompson

    27. Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

    Children’s names: Noah, Vida Amber Betty and Elias Bublé

    28. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

    Children’s names: Amalia Millepied and Aleph Portman-Millepied

    29. Elle Macpherson and Arpad Busson

    Childen’s names: Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson and Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson

    30. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

    Child’s name: Daisy Dove Bloom

    31. Pink and Carey Hart

    Children’s names: Willow Sage and Jameson Moon Hart

    32. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

    Children’s names: Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River Green

    33. Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

    Children’s names: Montgomery Moses, Elula and Olive.

    34. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

    Children’s names: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston Disick

    35. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

    Children’s names: River Rose and Remington Alexander Blackstock

    ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 12: In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, singer Kelly Clarkson and her children, Remington Alexander and River Rose, visit with Pixar pals Woody and Jessie at the launch of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday. The first-ever Pixar Fest, the biggest Pixar celebration ever to come to Disney Parks, continues through Sept. 3, 2018. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

