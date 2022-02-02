Aldi has released a heart-shaped Le Creuset dupe (and it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cook a romantic meal with this stunning Le Creuset style dish

Aldi has only gone and done it again. They have been releasing some seriously stylish goods as of late, from Aldi homeware to a hot chocolate machine that gives the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser a run for its money. Their latest release is no exception, and it’s here just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Aldi’s cast iron cooking dishes have long been admired, thanks to the fact that they look super similar to Le Creuset’s more pricier options. They have just added a red, heart-shaped dish to their range, and it’s perfect for cooking up a storm with your loved ones. It may look just like Le Creuset’s version, but it is a whopping £170 cheaper. What a bargain.