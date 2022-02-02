Aldi has released a heart-shaped Le Creuset dupe (and it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day)

Cook a romantic meal with this stunning Le Creuset style dish
Aldi has only gone and done it again. They have been releasing some seriously stylish goods as of late, from Aldi homeware to a hot chocolate machine that gives the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser a run for its money. Their latest release is no exception, and it’s here just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Aldi’s cast iron cooking dishes have long been admired, thanks to the fact that they look super similar to Le Creuset’s more pricier options. They have just added a red, heart-shaped dish to their range, and it’s perfect for cooking up a storm with your loved ones. It may look just like Le Creuset’s version, but it is a whopping £170 cheaper. What a bargain.
Red Heart Cast Iron Casserole Dish, £19.99 | Aldi
This red heart shaped casserole dish can be used on all hobs excluding induction and is oven safe up to 250ºC.
That’s not all. If you love the look of the new Aldi casserole dish, you can also purchase a three-piece set to cook until your heart’s content. We can totally see ourselves serving up our favourite side dishes in the mini cast iron pots. In fact, they’ve got us in the mood to throw a Galentine’s dinner party for all of our friends.
Red Heart Cast Iron Set, £34.98 | Aldi
This set includes one full-size dish and two mini cast iron pots with a capacity of 0.35L.
The mini pots are also available to buy on their own. If your partner loves to cook, these dishes would make such a thoughtful gift. If you need any more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our Valentine’s Day gifts for her and Valentine’s gifts for your boyfriend.
Mini Red Heart Cast Iron Pots, £14.99 | Aldi
The mini red heart cast iron pots are available to purchase individually, for £14.99 each.
Time to go and look up some recipes…