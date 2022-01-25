Aldi’s £39.99 version of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is our new favourite thing

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Channel your inner barista with this stylish machine...

Move over coffee machines, there’s a new sheriff in town. Forget your fancy vanilla oat milk lattes, these days it’s all about creamy, chocolatey goodness. That’s right, we’re talking about a hot chocolate machine. These machines have gone viral over the last few years, all thanks to the iconic Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser.

Not only do these machines look super chic displayed on your kitchen side, but they also promise to make barista-grade hot chocolate from the comfort of your own home. However, with the £99.95 price tag, it can be quite an investment. That’s why we were overjoyed when we saw that Aldi had their own hot chocolate machine, priced at just £39.99.

Ambiano Copper Hot Chocolate Maker, £39.99 | Aldi

The Ambiano Hot Chocolate Maker is designed with an automatic milk frother. Choose a chocolate of your choice, such as grated chocolate flakes, and pour into the milk as it heats up. A barista style hot chocolate has never been easier. View Deal

Aldi are always bringing out the coolest kitchen devices (anyone remember the Aldi churro maker?) and this hot chocolate machine is no exception. Whether you are treating yourself or looking for that perfect housewarming gift, this will be sure to do the job.

The machine is designed with an automatic milk frother that heats up to 65°C with the touch of a button. Simply choose your favourite chocolate, pour it into the milk and watch the machine whip up a Starbucks-worthy drink in no time. The cordless copper jug will compliment any kitchen, and it is super simple to clean.

We’ve already ordered ours, and we can’t wait to snuggle on the sofa, light our best luxury candle and enjoy a cup of delicious hot chocolate (with lots of whipped cream and marshmallows, of course). Our evenings have never looked better…