Aldi’s new homeware will elevate your WFH setup this January

Anyone else still taking their Zoom calls from bed? We may have been working from home for a while now, but for some reason we are yet to invest in a functional WFH setup. Whether the desk we wanted was sold out, way over our budget or was going to take an eternity to arrive, it never seemed like the right time to invest.
Thankfully, Aldi has just released the most stylish new homeware, and it’s got us in the mood to transform our workspace once and for all. There is no better way to beat the January blues than giving your home a new lease of life, and a better WFH setup might just be the motivation you need to tackle that overflowing inbox of emails. Plus, we can totally see these pieces being all over our Instagram.
Contemporary Wooden Console Table, £79.99 | Aldi
This wooden console table is great for storage, and could even double up as a desk. It has a wooden finish with grey legs and three spacious drawers.
Metal Frame Olive Arm Chair, £129.99 | Aldi
How chic is this olive arm chair? It has brushed gold legs, velvet effect fabric and a back cushion for extra comfort.
Kirkton House Gold Grid Mirror, £49.99 | Aldi
We’ve seen this style of mirror all over our Instagram feeds, and it’s not hard to see why. The industrial style will add a modern touch to any home.
Pink Shell Accent Chair, £109.99 | Aldi
We have been on the hunt for the perfect pink chair for what feels like forever, and it looks like we’ve finally found it. The shell design and sturdy gold legs will look so luxurious in the corner of your office.
Black Wooden Tripod Floor Lamp, £49.99 | Aldi
Brighten up a dark corner with this stylish floor lamp. It has an on/off foot switch on the cable for convenience, and even comes with a bulb.
Kirkton House Navy Chaise Lounge, £149.99 | Aldi
Relax and unwind after a hard day’s work on this statement chaise lounge. The navy colour will add depth to any room.