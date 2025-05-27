I Tried Doing Pilates Spine Twists Every Day for a Week - And It Loosened Years of Back Stiffness and Tension

In the list of amazing benefits a consistent Pilates practice confers, one stands head and shoulders above the others: improving spine health.

While strength training is supreme for building bone strength and density, Pilates is the GOAT when it comes to spinal mobility and flexion: research (such as this study, published in the journal BMC Sports Science Medicine and Rehabilitation) shows that Pilates is effective in correcting spinal deformities (yes, really) and improving posture, contributing to better quality of life, fitness and function.

And if you're wondering why spinal mobility matters, hear this: your spine is crucial to all your movements.

"Spinal mobility is really important in everyday life, as the spine is designed to move in a variety of different ways," explains physiotherapist at Complete Pilates, Helen O'Leary. "Being able to have a lot of variability in our movement means we can adapt really well to lots of differing demands on the body"

Prone to back pain and stiffness? Having a mobile spine will help. Research (like this clinical trial, published in the journal Spine) shows that flexing and mobilising the spine can help ease lower back pain, something we can all struggle with, given our increasingly sedentary lifestyles.

Convinced? Me too, so when MC UK's senior Health Editor Ally asked me to try out Pilates spine twists every day for a week, I was fully on board; keep scrolling to find out how I got on. Into a Pilates challenge? Check out how our Health Writers got on when they tried Pilates toe taps every day, Pilates clams every day, Pilates roll ups every day and find out the best Pilates exercises of all time, here.

I've had years of back pain and stiffness, so I tried Pilates spine twists every day to see if it helped ease it

What are Pilates spine twists?

Before we get into it, let's take a look at what exactly Pilates spine twists even are.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Pilates spine twist is a classic seated rotation exercise that targets spinal mobility and core control," explains Pilates instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "It falls under the category of twisting movements in Pilates, alongside other foundational exercises such as Saw and Criss Cross. Performed seated with legs extended and arms stretched wide, the spine twist involves rotating the upper body from the waist while keeping the pelvis stable and the spine lengthened."

Looking at the move, it appears super straightforward, even easy - but in Pilates, nothing is as simple as it seems. "The spine twist is a simple-looking move," acknowledges Warburton, "but it requires real control, coordination, and breath awareness." Underestimate the move at your peril.

What are the benefits of Pilates spine twists?

If you're a Pilates devotee (and frankly, who isn't, right now?), then you'll be aware of the array of benefits a consistent practice of the classical moves confers. And spine twists are no exception: number 19 in the original 34 moves, it's a real powerhouse when it comes to bang for your buck.

1. They improve spinal mobility and flexibility

First and foremost, Pilates spine twists are an excellent spinal exercise.

"The rotation mechanism used through this movement is one of the core five shapes of the spine that we use in Pilates," notes Caroline Bragg, master Pilates trainer at Third Space. "We all need to be able to utilise these moves to have healthy spine mobility."

And spine flexion isn't just about functional movement patterns; budding athletes, listen up. "Rotation of the spine is key for movement mechanics in everyday life as well as rotational sports such as tennis and golf, and is an important mechanic in running," Bragg continues.

2. They encourage rotational movement

Additionally, spine twists are unique in their ability to move our spine in ways that few other exercises do. "Spine twists are one of the few Pilates exercises that specifically target the transverse (rotational) plane," says Warburton. "This makes them essential for spinal health, core strength, and overall mobility. Incorporating rotational movement helps to balance the body, improve functional movement patterns, and keep the spine supple and resilient."

3. They help keep our lungs healthy

A niche benefit, we grant you, but an important one nonetheless. Spine twists are thought to help improve breath control and oxygen intake, as well as potentially increase lung capacity, too. "Pilates spine twists were also designed to wring the lungs of old air," notes Claire Mills, Pilates instructor, physiotherapist and founder of Core LDN.

4. They're a great antidote to sitting at a desk

We all know that a sedentary lifestyle does our posture and skeleton no favours, but the reality is that many of us still have desk-based 9-to-5s. The perfect antidote? Pilates spine twists in your lunch break.

"Spine twists are a beautiful blend of strength and mobility," enthuses Paola Di Lanzo, Pilates instructor and founder of Paola's Body Barre. "They target the obliques, promote spinal health, and encourage better posture. The rotational movement helps counteract stiffness from modern-day habits like sitting at a desk or scrolling on your phone."

5. They can enhance athletic performance

Perfecting your padel? Trying out tennis? Pilates spine twists will help you up your game (whatever it is).

"Being able to move through a full range of motion normally means that we can generate more strength through our muscles," notes O'Leary, "the spine is no different to any other part of the body here."

How to do a Pilates spine twist with good form

As always with Pilates, the moves are about quality over all else, so we need to focus on form and technique to ensure we're reaping all those gorgeous benefits.

"While they might look easy, spine twists require real focus to maintain spinal alignment and avoid compensating with the hips or shoulders," cautions Warburton. "As Joseph Pilates once said, "a few well-designed movements, properly performed in a balanced sequence, are worth hours of doing sloppy callisthenics." The spine twist is a great example of that philosophy in action."

To perform Pilates spine twists with good form, follow the steps below.

Sit tall on your mat with your legs extended in front of you, feet flexed, and arms reaching out to the sides at shoulder height.

As you inhale, lengthen through your spine; as you exhale, twist from the waist to one side, keeping the pelvis stable and shoulders relaxed.

Inhale to return to centre, then exhale to twist the other way.

And while the move itself isn't too technical, it does require a bit of focus, as Warburton explains.

"Avoid leading your spine twist with the arms," she cautions. "Rather, keep the arms stacked on top of one another, and focus your gaze where your imaginary watch strap would be, initiating the rotation from the ribs and waist. Think about growing tall as you twist rather than collapsing or forcing the movement."

I tried doing Pilates spine twists every day for a week - here are my thoughts

Days one to three

No stranger to a Pilates challenge, I'm excited to get started on my week of spine twists. And it couldn't have come at a better time, as I'm dealing with some low-key mid-back pain which I suspect is down to a lack of core engagement on my latest strength session (user error, 100%).

So on day one, I'm keen to see if some rotational movement will help release my back - but I'm disappointed, as all I feel is stiffness and a little discomfort. Rather than pushing to twist further, I work on my technique (which is a little lacking, it must be said.) The experts are right: the movement's simplicity belies how many factors there are to consider, from breathing correctly to keeping your back flat. I manage three twists on each side and call it a day.

Day two is a new day, and (whisper it) I already feel slightly less stiffness as I settle down to do my spine twists. Placebo, or Pilates magic? You decide. Despite this, I still don't seem to be rotating an awful lot, so I turn to the experts for advice on how far I should be able to go.

And their advice is Pilates 101: use your breath. "Pairing the spine twist with breathwork makes this movement even more powerful," says Di Lanzo. "Each exhale can help deepen the twist, release tension, and energise your core."

She's not wrong: ensuring I inhale deeply as I grow taller at the start of the move definitely increases my rotational ability (I mean, it's still on the low side, but we move).

By day three, I think I'm starting to really feel the benefits. I've always known Pilates is great for body awareness and proprioception (how we move in space), and I find I'm sitting taller at my desk, and I'm absolutely more conscious of how I'm holding my body generally.

(Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Days four to seven

My Pilates challenges are nothing if not consistent in their results: the first day is always about getting to grips with a move, and days two and three, I feel like I've cracked it.

However, experience has taught me that the latter stages of the week are always the trickiest, and whether I've manifested this or it is, in fact, true, this week is no different.

As I take to the mat on day four, my hips feel tight and I'm struggling to keep my legs and pelvis still as I twist. According to the experts, this could be because I'm leading with my arms, rather than my core.

"Avoid leading with the arms or letting the pelvis move; it’s the obliques that should initiate the twist," advises Di Lanzo. "I always tell clients: think tall, move slow, and stay in control. Quality over quantity is key."

Warburton also recommends sitting in a slightly different position to take the pressure off my (super tight) hips, so I try sitting on a yoga block, and it's so helpful. I also need to keep an eye on my back, too. "Keeping a flat back while rotating can be challenging, especially if you have tight hips, hamstrings or lower back," agrees Warburton. "Sitting cross-legged or on a yoga block can help this. Keep an eye on hip placement and your cervical spine, to ensure you're rotating correctly."

They're experts for a reason: all these tips help, and by the end of the week, I can sense more fluidity in my movements, and my back does feel looser.

Interestingly, I feel that the week-long challenge has improved my awareness of my posture more than anything else, and not just when I'm actually doing the spine twists themselves. I'm holding myself taller when sitting at my desk, and I've even started incorporating some more rotational movements while I'm working, too, which can only be a good thing.

It's also a much-needed moment of calm in my frazzled, hectic days. I have to take to the mat and focus on my breathing, and this serves as a valuable moment of recalibration, both physically and mentally.

Will I keep Pilates spine twists up? It's a yes from me.

Anna during her week-long Pilates spine twist challenge (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Shop MC UK's Pilates essentials now:

BAM Enduro Crop Top £29 at BAM We can't get enough of this summer's butter yellow trend, and this gorgeous crop top from BAM is the perfect, easy-to-wear piece. Offering just the right amount of support for your Pilates practice, it's as butter-soft as its moniker. lululemon Align High Rise Short £48 at lululemon Summer's coming, and that calls for the shift from Align leggings to Align shorts. All the same features we love in the original, just shorter. Alo Yoga Aspire Tank £58 at Alo Too good to save for Pilates, you'll want to wear this tank on repeat this summer. Perfectly cropped, it's cool enough for working out on even the hottest of days.

How often should I do Pilates spine twists? "Daily spine twists can be incredibly beneficial, especially if you’re feeling stiff or sitting for extended periods of time," advises Di Lanzo. "Even a few mindful reps each day can improve spinal mobility, core engagement and posture. That said, progress in Pilates is about consistency over time, not quick fixes. A week of daily spine twists will help you feel more open and energised, but lasting change comes from regular practice that includes a variety of movements."