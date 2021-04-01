Trending:

Workout hijabs are now available from Sweaty Betty, Nike and more: 6 to shop now

Ally Head Ally Head
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • As sportswear brands strive to be more inclusive.

    Following in the footsteps of Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, Sweaty Betty have this week launched their first ever high performance workout hijab.

    After more than a year of development, wearer trials, workshops and feedback, they’ve created a technical hijab that they promise stays secure during any workout, from sweaty HIIT sessions, to football games. It’s designed from sweat-wicking, lightweight and breathable fabric, and comes following Nike’s workout hijab launch in 2018.

    At the time, they were the first major sporting brand to launch one.

    “We hope that this will facilitate an underrepresented group of women to compete at their optimal level of performance”, says Sweaty Betty Chief Product Officer, Jemma Cassidy. “No matter your size, age, skin colour or religion, we want to empower every woman to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

    Any move to minimise the practical challenges of being a hijabi athlete and make fitness a more inclusive space is a win in our eyes.

    What should I look for in a sport hijab? 

    First of all, you’ll want the cloth covering your head while you workout to be breathable and sweat-wicking.

    Secondly, do make sure that the dimensions of the hijab look like they’ll fit your head properly. You’ll want it to be snug to your face and also, to stay in place while you’re working out.

    Lastly, you’ll want to be kept cool, so do making sure that the material is lightweight enough is important.

    Don’t worry – all six designs we’ve included in this round up promise to be all three of the above. They come in a range of colours, fits and sizes, with one even offering an interior strap for the best fit possible.

    Keep reading to shop designs from the likes of Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Sweaty Betty and more.

    6 workout hijabs to shop now

    Workout hijabs: A model wears the new Sweaty Betty workout hijab
    Image credit: Sweaty Betty
    This is an image 1 of 6

    Training Hijab – £25 | Sweaty Betty

    USP? Made from recycled plastic.

    If you're after a simple yet highly functional hijab for your workout, this Sweaty Betty design promises to be that. It's made from all-important sweat-wicking material, and is also both lightweight and breathable.

    Buy it now!
    Workout hijabs: A model wears an Under Armour workout hijab
    Image credit: Under Armour
    This is an image 2 of 6

    Extended Sport Hijab – £30.00 | Under Armour

    USP? Has a place for your headphones.

    This Under Armour design promises to be breathable, fast drying, comfortable, and the perfect fit for staying in place, too. Plus, it has a unique hex-shaped mesh pattern, which boosts breathability.

    Buy it now!
    Workout hijabs: A model wears an Under Armour workou hijab
    This is an image 3 of 6

    Sport Hijab – £30.00 | Under Armour

    USP? Has only five star reviews.

    One user's review says it all, really. "This hijab is so light and breathable! It doesn’t slide during workouts, and due thin material my hair does not sweat. I love this product! I honestly wear it everywhere especially in summer the material is so nice. Thanks to Under Armor for designing and carrying this awesome hijab. I totally recommend it 100%."

    Buy it now!
    Workout hijabs: A product shot fo a printed Nike sport hijab
    Image credit: Nike
    This is an image 4 of 6

    Printed Hijab 2.0 – £24.95 | Nike Pro

    USP? Designed with an interior strap, to promise no-slip.

    Fun fact: this Nike design has tiny holes all over it to make sure you can enjoy optimal breathability. It fully covers your head and neck, and also has an interior strap to prevent slipping as you move.

    Buy it now!
    Workout hijabs: A product shot of a Nike Pro sport hijab
    Image credit: Nike
    This is an image 5 of 6

    Women’s Hijab – £25.97 | Nike Pro

    USP? This design is pull on.

    Another breathable, lightweight design from Nike, this Pro Hijab promises to be super easy to wear. It's pull-on, plus has a long back to make sure it never comes untucked.

    Buy it now!
    Workout hijabs: A product shot of an Adidas sport hijab
    Image credit: Adidas
    This is an image 6 of 6

    Sport Hijab – £25 | Adidas

    USP? Available in three colours.

    Available in three colours - black, mint and aluminium - this sport hijab from Adidas offers total coverage and has a neat reflective logo on the side, too.

    Buy it now!

    Reading now

    Popular Life stories