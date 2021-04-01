As sportswear brands strive to be more inclusive.
Following in the footsteps of Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, Sweaty Betty have this week launched their first ever high performance workout hijab.
After more than a year of development, wearer trials, workshops and feedback, they’ve created a technical hijab that they promise stays secure during any workout, from sweaty HIIT sessions, to football games. It’s designed from sweat-wicking, lightweight and breathable fabric, and comes following Nike’s workout hijab launch in 2018.
At the time, they were the first major sporting brand to launch one.
“We hope that this will facilitate an underrepresented group of women to compete at their optimal level of performance”, says Sweaty Betty Chief Product Officer, Jemma Cassidy. “No matter your size, age, skin colour or religion, we want to empower every woman to lead a healthy lifestyle.”
Any move to minimise the practical challenges of being a hijabi athlete and make fitness a more inclusive space is a win in our eyes.
What should I look for in a sport hijab?
First of all, you’ll want the cloth covering your head while you workout to be breathable and sweat-wicking.
Secondly, do make sure that the dimensions of the hijab look like they’ll fit your head properly. You’ll want it to be snug to your face and also, to stay in place while you’re working out.
Lastly, you’ll want to be kept cool, so do making sure that the material is lightweight enough is important.
Don’t worry – all six designs we’ve included in this round up promise to be all three of the above. They come in a range of colours, fits and sizes, with one even offering an interior strap for the best fit possible.
Keep reading to shop designs from the likes of Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Sweaty Betty and more.
6 workout hijabs to shop now
Training Hijab – £25 | Sweaty Betty
USP? Made from recycled plastic.
If you're after a simple yet highly functional hijab for your workout, this Sweaty Betty design promises to be that. It's made from all-important sweat-wicking material, and is also both lightweight and breathable.
Extended Sport Hijab – £30.00 | Under Armour
USP? Has a place for your headphones.
This Under Armour design promises to be breathable, fast drying, comfortable, and the perfect fit for staying in place, too. Plus, it has a unique hex-shaped mesh pattern, which boosts breathability.
Sport Hijab – £30.00 | Under Armour
USP? Has only five star reviews.
One user's review says it all, really. "This hijab is so light and breathable! It doesn’t slide during workouts, and due thin material my hair does not sweat. I love this product! I honestly wear it everywhere especially in summer the material is so nice. Thanks to Under Armor for designing and carrying this awesome hijab. I totally recommend it 100%."
Printed Hijab 2.0 – £24.95 | Nike Pro
USP? Designed with an interior strap, to promise no-slip.
Fun fact: this Nike design has tiny holes all over it to make sure you can enjoy optimal breathability. It fully covers your head and neck, and also has an interior strap to prevent slipping as you move.
Women’s Hijab – £25.97 | Nike Pro
USP? This design is pull on.
Another breathable, lightweight design from Nike, this Pro Hijab promises to be super easy to wear. It's pull-on, plus has a long back to make sure it never comes untucked.
Sport Hijab – £25 | Adidas
USP? Available in three colours.
Available in three colours - black, mint and aluminium - this sport hijab from Adidas offers total coverage and has a neat reflective logo on the side, too.