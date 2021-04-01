Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As sportswear brands strive to be more inclusive.

Following in the footsteps of Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, Sweaty Betty have this week launched their first ever high performance workout hijab.

After more than a year of development, wearer trials, workshops and feedback, they’ve created a technical hijab that they promise stays secure during any workout, from sweaty HIIT sessions, to football games. It’s designed from sweat-wicking, lightweight and breathable fabric, and comes following Nike’s workout hijab launch in 2018.

At the time, they were the first major sporting brand to launch one.

“We hope that this will facilitate an underrepresented group of women to compete at their optimal level of performance”, says Sweaty Betty Chief Product Officer, Jemma Cassidy. “No matter your size, age, skin colour or religion, we want to empower every woman to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Any move to minimise the practical challenges of being a hijabi athlete and make fitness a more inclusive space is a win in our eyes.

What should I look for in a sport hijab?

First of all, you’ll want the cloth covering your head while you workout to be breathable and sweat-wicking.

Secondly, do make sure that the dimensions of the hijab look like they’ll fit your head properly. You’ll want it to be snug to your face and also, to stay in place while you’re working out.

Lastly, you’ll want to be kept cool, so do making sure that the material is lightweight enough is important.

Don’t worry – all six designs we’ve included in this round up promise to be all three of the above. They come in a range of colours, fits and sizes, with one even offering an interior strap for the best fit possible.

Keep reading to shop designs from the likes of Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Sweaty Betty and more.

6 workout hijabs to shop now