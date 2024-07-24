14 things you didn’t know about Team GB sprinters Daryll Neita and Laviai Nielsen

It's nearly time for the Olympics and with it, a roster of world-class sporting events. Luckily, the majority will be live-streamed directly to our televisions, meaning that we have a pretty excellent summer of sport ahead of us and the chance to watch as the best in the world battle it out for a chance on their respective podiums.

To celebrate the 29th iteration of the Games, we're delighted to have Team GB sprinters Daryll Neita and Laviai Nielsen as our July cover stars. Both sprinters have some seriously impressive accolades to their names and have been training for the last four years - not only for a chance to qualify for their country, but to bag a medal in the next few weeks, all things going to plan.

Below, we share some fun facts about the athletes that you likely won't know - need-to-knows about their sporting achievements, pre-race rituals, and hopes for this year's games, as well as favourite movies, favourite current fashion trends, and bucket list travel destinations.

14 fun facts about Team GB sprinters Daryll Neita and Laviai Nielsen

1. Both athletes will be representing Team GB this year

By the time we photographed both athletes for our Women in Sport cover, they knew they'd made Team GB - Neita for the third time, and Nielsen for the first time as an individual (she competed as part of a relay team at the last Tokyo Olympic games).

"It's absolutely amazing to qualify for Team GB. When you're an athlete, the Olympic Games is the pinnacle of your sport and all you're thinking about is representing your country on the biggest stage possible. To finally qualify is such a proud and immense feeling," Nielsen shares.

While Neita will take part in the 100-metre and 200-metre races, Nielsen will be on the start line for the 400-metre. Both are set to compete as part of relay teams for their respective distances, too.

2. Neita is the second fastest woman in British history

That's right - the MC UK cover star is the second-fastest female British sprinter of all time behind relay teammate Dina Asher-Smith, a pretty impressive accolade. Her current personal best is 10.90 over the 100-metre distance, which she banked back in 2022 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. She's only 0.7 of a second behind her relay teammate Dina Asher-Smith, who ran a 10.83 100-metre in 2019.

To put this into context for you, only three British women have ever run a sub-11 second 100-metre - Dina, Daryll, and Imani-Lara Lanisquot, who ran a 10.99 in September 2023.

Speaking exclusively to MC UK for her cover interview, she shared: "I've always believed that I'm born to do track and field. I believe that I can be the best. I just believe I can."

3. Nielsen is also fighting fit and just smashed a new PB

Just last weekend, Nielsen smashed her 400-metre personal best by nearly a whole second - a huge win with just days to go until she'll be competing in Paris.

Candidly sharing a text she'd sent to her coach, Tony Lester, years ago describing how willing she was to work hard to achieve the illusive 49 second 400-metre time, she shared: "We envisioned it and we worked hard for it. Super excited for what's to come."

A post shared by Laviai Nielsen (La-vi-ah) (@laviai) A photo posted by on

4. This year marks the first year Nielsen will be competing solo at an Olympic Games

This year marks Nielsen’s first competing solo - a goal she’s been working towards since a teenager.

That said, she reflects that representing her country as part of the relay team at the games in 2020 was still incredibly special. “That’s the beauty of sprints,” she jests, referring to the fact that often when you don't qualify for the individual races, you can still be called up for the wider team effort.

5. This year marks Neita's third Olympic Games

And that's not all - she currently has two Olympic medals to her name, too. Neita's first games was the 2016 Rio Olympics, and she also competed at Toyko in 2021.

She earned a place on the podium and a bronze medal for her efforts at both games; in 2016, she was part of the women's 100m relay team alongside Dina Asher-Smith, Asha Philip and Desiree Henry.

In 2021, she returned for the same race with Asher-Smith and Philip, and Imani-Lara Lanisquot joined as their new teammate. They hold the British record for the 100m relay, a seriously impressive time of 41.55.

A post shared by Daryll Neita (@daryllneita) A photo posted by on

6. They both have pre-race rituals that they swear by

Ah, the illusive pre-race ritual - something many an athlete swears by for that extra bit of luck pre-race or match. For the UK's fastest woman, Dina Asher-Smith, it's taking her time with her skincare routine and using her favourite cleanser, face masks, and setting spray. Meanwhile, Dame Kelly Holmes has shared previously that she was "very strict" with her pre-race superstition of laying all her kit out - including her shoes, shorts, vest and anything else she might need - the night before a race.

As for our cover stars, Nielsen is a fan of lucky nails and is considering a Union Jack design on one finger this year. Nieta, on the other hand, likes to focus on her make-up and meditation to make sure she's in the right headspace to perform at her best.

7. Their warm ups went viral on Instagram earlier this year

Yep, you read that right - and not for the reason you might think. Both athletes normally kick off their days with an hour warm-up, which shocked Instagram when Nielsen shared it in a video earlier this year.

You can see why a proper warm-up is essential, though, as most days, both athletes bank an interval track session of some form - think short sprints or race replication, alongside strength training, too.

They both prioritise recovery, too, with Nielsen opting for daily magnesium supplements, a non-negotiable eight hours of sleep every night and plenty of nutrient-dense meals (she’s a big fan of home cooking and loves nourishing, colourful, high-protein meals).

Neita’s loves easing sore muscles with stretching, ice baths, and daily walks with her pet chihuahua, Melon, which she admits “gives her a bit of meditation and head space."

A post shared by Laviai Nielsen (La-vi-ah) (@laviai) A photo posted by on

8. Their training varies dramatically from season to season

Wondering what both athletes training has looked like for the Olympics, then? In reality, it’s hard to summarise as it changes so much from season to season.

“That's what I like about the 400 metres, though,” shares Nielsen. “The process throughout the year is so different. It's a step-by-step process.” At the beginning of the year, her coach will focus her training on finding her fitness, with drills focused on strength and stamina. As she gets closer to race day, she’ll start to focus on using her improved fitness to push the boundaries of her speed. “By the end of the year, it’s a question of - how much faster can I get?”

9. Neita wasn't expecting her first Olympic medal in 2016

”I didn't go there thinking I was going to get a medal, and my life changed,” the athlete admits. Reflecting on how huge bringing an Olympic medal back to Great Britain feels, she says the immense high isn’t without its lows. “I was sick for two weeks - I was just out,” she admits. “The adrenaline was so much that when I got home, I just crashed.”

Interestingly, she's candid about the low she experienced after that first Olympic medal and refreshingly honest about how she's learnt to cope with the heightened emotion. "You do have to pick yourself back up," she shares. "There's always going to be another opportunity, so just keep going and believe in yourself."

@laviainielsen if there’s any mention of track i will be using the sound 👐🏽 ♬ son original - 𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖘

10. They both love giving back

Nielsen's passion lies in sharing her training journey on her social media platforms alongisde her sister, Lina, and together have amassed over 500k followers. Neita recently set up the Daryll Neita Athletics Community which hosts sports days and training sessions to inspire the next generation of athletes.

She hosted her first event back in May at Sutcliffe Park in Eltham, London. "It was a really good turnout," she smiles. "It was on ITV news and everything - it was amazing to inspire so many young children."

11. And they both have a background in fashion

While it's immediately evident both athletes have an interest in fashion when I meet them, Neita actually studied fashion at college and shares that she would have pursued a career in the industry had she not had such a natural athletic talent. "I've always been interested in fashion - I'm a creative person," she shares. Amazingly, despite not hearing each other's answers, both of their current favourite fashion trends are a wide-leg baggy trouser.

Both athletes are also signed to Storm Models agency.

12. They both love a romcom

Ever wondered what a world-renowned athlete watches in their downtime? “I really love a 2000 rom-coms,” Nielsen shares. “10 Things I Hate About You is a classic.”

Meanwhile, Neita's favourites are Mean Girls or The Hannah Montana Movie (so much so, the athlete admits that she wanted to be Hannah Montana when she was younger). Strong picks, if you ask us.

13. There are a few places they've always wanted to go

Travel is a huge part of their work - the last Olympic Games were hosted in Tokyo, Japan, and this year's will be held in Paris, France - but there are still places both athletes have on their bucket list.

"I want to go to Lake Como, and I want to go to Hotel Tremezzo," shares Neita. Nielsen, on the other hand, has always wanted to travel to Australia.

14. And they're both gunning for a podium place at this year's games

So, how are they both feeling about this year’s games? “I'm at that point where I actually can’t wait,” beams Nielsen. “Up until the Olympic trials, you’re just hoping that you’ll make it, planning and working towards it every day. But when you definitively know, it changes everything.”

She’d also love to bag her first Olympic medal, which she reckons she could do in the relay. “We came fifth in Tokyo which was quite devastating for us,” she reflects. “So if we came away with a medal this year, that would just be the icing on the cake.”

Neita, on the other hand, has her eyes on gold. As she said in our cover interview, “The dream is just to be the champ. Why not?” she chuckles. “Dream big, go for gold.”