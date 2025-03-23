I tried STOTT Pilates at home every day for a week - and I've fallen for the trending workout hook, line and sinker

As far as accessible at-home workouts go, it's pretty hard to look past Pilates. Thanks to the vast range of Pilates workouts available online now, it's never been easier to practise what has become the workout of the moment - without tiring of it.

From wall Pilates to Pilates ball exercises, to Pilates for beginners all the way through to the most advanced Pilates moves, we're not lacking in ways to mix up our Pilates routine. But aside from different ways to practise Pilates, it turns out there are also different ways to teach it, that differ from the original ("classical") Pilates method.

Enter: STOTT Pilates, a contemporary way of teaching Pilates that is beloved by instructors across the globe. I've seen a few people referring to the STOTT method online lately, and as someone who's dedicated to attending weekly Pilates classes at my local gym, I was only too eager to learn more.

It turns out that STOTT Pilates, while primarily used as a way of training instructors, can also be practised at home. A quick search on YouTube pulled up a range of STOTT Pilates workouts, and as a bonus, some of these didn't require any equipment, meaning they're available to try straight away.

While I do love my in-person Pilates classes, I'm also a fan of practising Pilates at home. The gym feels just a little too far away on some days, and I love the fact that I can keep up my Pilates practice in my pyjamas if I want to. So when I was asked to try STOTT Pilates every day for a week, it was an instant yes.

To find out all the need-to-know info about the STOTT method, plus what it's like to practise STOTT Pilates every day for a week, you'll have to keep reading. And there's plenty more Pilates inspo where that came from. Check out our deep dives on Somatic Pilates, the best Pilates exercises for legs, and the best Pilates core moves. We've also got guides on the best Pilates accessories money can buy, and our pick of the best Pilates clothes on the market. Everything you need to upgrade your Pilates regime.

STOTT Pilates is trending - so I tried it for a week

What is STOTT Pilates?

Essentially, STOTT Pilates is a contemporary way of teaching Pilates, that differs slightly from the classical Pilates method.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Classical Pilates follows the teachings created by the original Pilates instructor, Joseph Pilates, and stays true to the original exercises, methodology, sequences and progressions he taught. Contemporary teachings - like STOTT Pilates - honour the classical method, but adapt it as research and science evolves.

"The STOTT method - as well as other contemporary Pilates methods such as Basi, Polestar, Body Control - all build upon and respect the foundational principles and classical repertoire, while also incorporating contemporary science, physiotherapy, research and knowledge," Tara Riley explains, Pilates instructor and founder of The Tara Riley Method.

STOTT Pilates was created by Moira Stott-Merrithew in the late 1980s and focuses on using the "Five Basic Principles": breathing, pelvic placement, rib cage placement, shoulder blade movement and stabilisation, and head and neck placement.

What are the benefits of STOTT Pilates?

So, why bother trying STOTT Pilates at home? Well, for a number of reasons it turns out. Below are four key benefits we can experience from trying the method.

1. It encourages a neutral spine

"A key difference between STOTT and classical Pilates is that STOTT encourages a neutral spine (as opposed to an imprinted spine) for many of the exercises," Pilates instructor Anouska Shenn told MC UK. "This means that you maintain the natural curves of your spine as you move."

A neutral spine just means that all three parts of the spine (upper, mid and lower) are in alignment with each other. And why is that a good thing? Well, studies have shown that maintaining a neutral spine during exercise is important for reducing stress on the spine, which is why STOTT Pilates is ideal for anyone in physiotherapy or exercise rehabilitation.

Beyond that, maintaining a neutral spine is good for anyone that's looking to minimise muscle strain, and reduce the risk of injury.

2. It can help reduce pain

A 2015 paper published in the International Journal of Physiotherapy and Research looked at the effect of STOTT Pilates on individuals diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a disorder which involves widespread musculoskeletal pain.

The study concluded that STOTT Pilates was effective in reducing the pain and tenderness felt by Fibromyalgia patients. That's pretty compelling evidence, and it can applied to people who aren't suffering from a musculoskeletal condition too. The STOTT method has the power to reduce stiffness and muscular pain across the board, thanks to its emphasis on core strength and posture.

3. It engages (and strengthens) the core

Activating the core is a key theme in Pilates, and the STOTT method is no different. "Regardless of the specific method, whether it’s classical or one contemporary Pilates style or another, Pilates is a series of exercises that emphasises developing core strength," Shenn explains. "So, STOTT is no different in that respect."

Why does Pilates place so much emphasis on developing the core you ask? Well, the benefits of a strong core are myriad, from better form during exercise to increased stability and balance, to a more stabilised lower back. Take this study as proof, which found that core training in elderly individuals significantly improved balance ability.

4. It encourages us to connect with our breath

One of the Five Basic Principles of the STOTT method is breathing, and anyone practising in the STOTT style will tell you just how much emphasis is placed on the breath.

"Both classical and STOTT styles use lateral breathing (expanding the ribs out to the sides), but STOTT places a bit more focus on breathwork during the exercise - including how it helps to aid the movement or make it more challenging," STOTT-trained instructor from Flex & Reset Pilates, Alexandra Johnson confirms.

By bringing the flow of breath to the forefront of the workout, STOTT Pilates can help enhance our mind-body connection. Because when we incorporate breathwork into exercise, we're more likely to finish feeling grounded and relaxed.

How to do STOTT Pilates at home

While STOTT Pilates is primarily used as a teaching method to train Pilates instructors, we can still do it at home. "Many of the exercises you will see are exactly the same as classical exercises or exercises that any other Pilates method uses," instructor Riley explains. "What’s more, thanks to online platforms, you can follow an instructor in the comfort of your own living room, so you are still receiving professional guidance."

And that's the top tip for trying STOTT Pilates at home. Go on YouTube and find a STOTT Pilates tutorial - some of these will use an at-home Reformer machine, but there are plenty of options with no equipment as well.

You will notice that when a tutorial emphasises the STOTT Pilates method, the instructor will refer back to the Five Basic Principles: breathing, pelvic placement, rib cage placement, shoulder blade movement and stabilisation, and head and neck placement.

I'd also recommend looking at Merrithew's breakdown of STOTT Pilates if you're interested in learning more. As the original developer of the method, she gives a comprehensive overview of the five principles and how to practise them.

I tried STOTT Pilates at home every day for a week - here are my thoughts

Days one to three

When day one of my week-long challenge of trying STOTT Pilates every day for a week arrives, I'm definitely curious to see how this method differs from the classical method. To keep things simple, I find an 11-minute STOTT Pilates tutorial on YouTube and settle in on my mat.

The first difference I noticed during the session is that there's a big emphasis on breathing. Now, all of the Pilates classes I've done - both in the gym and at home - have encouraged awareness of the breath throughout, but I find that it's an even bigger focus in the STOTT Pilates tutorial. Every movement the instructor guides me through is preceded by an 'inhale' or 'exhale' instruction, making it pretty difficult to let the flow of my breath slip to the back of my mind (which I admit, I can be guilty of when doing my regular Pilates workouts).

On days two and three I decided to stick with the same instructor on YouTube (@bethpluemertraining, who helpfully has a STOTT Pilates series using no equipment). This next workout has a bigger emphasis on the legs, and involves a lot of Pilates leg circles. By the end, my glutes have definitely been activated and my hip flexors feel like they've released some of their stiffness.

So far, so good, but I am left wondering if I should be noticing anything different after three days of doing STOTT Pilates, compared with if I'd been doing classical Pilates workouts. I pose this question to instructor Tara Riley to see what she thinks.

"Many of the exercises you will see are exactly the same as classical exercises or exercises that any other Pilates method uses," she explains. "Pilates isn’t like yoga where vinyasa is different from yin or rocket for example - Pilates is Pilates everywhere. All contemporary schools are based on the original Pilates method."

Katie during her STOTT Pilates challenge at home (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Days four to seven

Riley's words make a lot of sense because I'm not noticing a tonne of difference in practising STOTT Pilates compared with the traditional method (bar a little more emphasis on the breath). But now I know that this method uses a lot of the same exercises and tweaks them slightly, I feel like I can relax and just enjoy the STOTT workouts for what they are. Perhaps it's the instructors who can notice the differences between the two methods, more than those of us who practise for fun.

On day four I decided to try a tutorial from a different instructor and landed on Merrithew's channel (@MERRITHEW). Given that Merrithew is the original teacher of STOTT Pilates, I feel like these videos are going to give me a pretty good idea of how to do the method at home.

Instead of doing a full workout, I practise a couple of the Pilates moves which have tutorials on the channel, including the Pilates saw and walking Pilates. Both are quite straightforward and easy to do, and I appreciate the opportunity to slow down and focus on my breath.

Days five through seven follow a similar story. I commit to doing one STOTT Pilates session every day, with the longest workout being only 25 minutes long. I like how easy it is to slot the workouts into my everyday routine, and I'm always left feeling more grounded at the end (which I attribute to the instructors' added emphasis on breathing).

My core definitely feels like it's been activated by the end of the week as well. A lot of the STOTT tutorials did emphasise the importance of engaging the core with each move, which I can definitely feel the effects of afterwards.

So, do I recommend giving STOTT Pilates a go at home? Absolutely I do, if you're looking to mix up your at-home Pilates workouts and try a different method of teaching. I don't know if I'd opt for STOTT sessions going forward, simply because there's more variety of classical Pilates tutorials online - but I've loved giving a different type of Pilates a go.

Katie lying down on her yoga mat post-Pilates workout (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Shop MC UK Pilates essentials here:

lululemon Lululemon Glow Up™ Super-High-Rise Tight 25" £108 at Lululemon After seeing our Senior Health Editor Ally Head's strong appraisal of Lululemon's Glow Up range, I knew I had to try it. And I can confirm, the Glow Up leggings fit like a dream and are so flattering. They feel like a second skin, and popping them on motivates me in my Pilates workouts like nothing else will. The perfect investment if you're looking to upgrade your Pilates gear.

Monday Body Zion Tank - Black/ivory £67 at Monday Body The Zion Tank is one of Monday Body's bestselling products, and for good reason. With a structured underbust for support, you don't need to wear a sports bra as well, and I love the stylish design. I know that during the summer months, the fewer layers I need to wear for Pilates, the better.

Ballet Non Slip Grip Socks - Green Blossoms £6.28 at Amazon I think these might just be the cutest Pilates socks I've ever seen. Beyond their pretty pattern, we can confirm that they do the job too - when health editor Ally put these to the test, she found that they were long-lasting, with an affordable price point. An easy way to add a bit of flair to your Pilates kit.