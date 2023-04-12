I've finally found the perfect gym leggings after years of searching - and I can't stop telling everyone about them

It’s not an exaggeration to say that I've been on the hunt for the best workout leggings for as long as I can remember. While I always opt for high waisted gym leggings , I've found it massively hard to find a pair that last the test of time, aren’t eye-wateringly expensive, and flatter a curvier shape, too.

More often than not, I’m left yanking at a rolling waistband mid-mountain climber and hoping the seams don’t give up during Reformer pilates (opens in new tab). So it’s fair to say that the search for gym leggings that are as soft as they are supportive and don’t lose their shape after a few washes has been frustrating. And expensive.

At Marie Claire UK, we have an excellent and thorough product testing system to ensure that your money is only being spent on things that do what they promise. In turn, you’ll also be doing your bit for the planet by buying - and therefore binning - less.

And as someone who has been desperate for gym leggings that perform well and make me feel good, I can finally say I have found them - and I am genuinely obsessed. No gatekeeping here - in fact, I can’t shut up about them.

Spanx are perhaps best known for their shapewear, so when I first heard about their Active line I was a little unsure. How comfortable could a workout be in a pair of leggings that emulate the tight tuck of their infamous knickers?

It turns out, very.

As soon as I start testing, I realise that their Booty Boost leggings are a best seller for a reason. They're functional, fashion-forward, and hugely flattering too - but more on that below. For my honest review of the Spanx leggings, keep scrolling. Don't miss our edits of the best gym wear (opens in new tab) and best activewear brands (opens in new tab), while you're here.

Spanx Booty Boost leggings review: “Hands down the most supportive and flattering gym leggings I’ve ever worn.”

You can probably guess from the name that these Spanx gym leggings promise to give your behind a boost and, after testing, I can indeed confirm that the compression waistband and cleverly placed seams do indeed work together to give your derrière a lift.

(opens in new tab) Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings Visit Site (opens in new tab) Functional and flattering workout leggings that are a perfect piece of investment gym wear. Comfortable and supportive, they're great quality and won't bobble, sag or roll. For Comfortable and supportive

Squat proof

Long lasting quality Against Limited range of colours

So, what makes these leggings different to those from other popular activewear brands? Why am I telling anyone who will listen that they’re worth every penny? And what are they doing so well that my sister - who is both frugal and indecisive - has also jumped on the bandwagon?

For me, the biggest win with the Booty Boosts is how secure I feel when wearing them. I know that regardless of the workout, I’m tucked in and ready to go - zero time wasted on faffing with the waistband. They also don’t have a central seam at the front (read: no camel toe potential) and I feel so confident and comfortable wearing them that I can be found in a pair most days.

Another plus point is that they’re actually true to size. At first glance, they look very small - and if you’ve ever had to fight your way into a pair of shapewear knickers you’ll know the fear of feeling strapped in with the lingering panic of how you're going to peel yourself out. But it’s a surprisingly easy feat to get them on (and off), and the range comes in sizes XS to 3XL. At 5ft 8 and a UK size 16, I tested the L and they were the right smoothing fit, tight without being restrictive and length-wise they just skim the ankle.

In terms of functionality, they tick all the boxes: they’re breathable, sweat-wicking and squat-proof and, whether I’m throwing myself into burpees at a HIIT class or attempting to replicate a pretzel at my favourite yoga studio, the material feels thick and strong enough to keep me in place. I've no doubt they're the most supportive gym leggings I’ve ever worn.

They also look great. I’m currently a UK size 16, and my weight has fluctuated over the years. The one thing I have consistently found with plus size workout leggings is that they rarely perform well and look fantastic. However, the Booty Boosts’ USP is a soft and sculpting fabric that includes a contoured waistband, thus giving your glutes the attention they deserve.

Plus, they look as good at a brunch as they do at the gym. Do I feel equally as unstoppable while wearing them with a cute jumper and toting a flat white? Absolutely.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

If you’re looking for an abundance of colour options, however, you may feel a little limited. I’m easily pleased with black and navy, but the range doesn’t offer hues beyond the additional dark green, maroon and grey.

Finally, let’s talk cost. While they are on par with other premium brands in terms of price point, if you consider yourself as less of a five-times-a-week gym bunny and more of a moderate mover, it is definitely something to consider. I get it, because same. I used to buy cheaper alternatives and resist investing in pricier leggings for fear of wasting money - but I would then be frequently replacing them due to their lack of durability. Not only does that make gym leggings an expensive habit over time, it is also adding to textile waste and landfills.

After testing the Spanx Booty Boost leggings for almost three months - at the gym, at brunch, at home during a Netflix binge - I can safely say that after near-constant wear they haven’t lost quality. No sagging, no bobbles, so no need to buy any more.

Oh, and my friends are converts, too. Cue Activewear by Skit Box...