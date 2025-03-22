Eager to get strong from home? 6 advanced resistance band full body workouts that'll boost tone, balance and flexibility

What would you think if we told you that you can achieve an advanced full body workout with just a resistance band for company?

Post any type of strength content on social media and you'll be faced with a slew of differing opinions. Some claim that to build strength, tone and endurance you absolutely have to use weights (dumbbells, kettlebells and more), while others maintain that it's totally possible to overhaul your fitness using simple bodyweight moves, combined with some form of resistance.

We're not here to tell you how to workout, but it got us thinking - is it really possible to do an advanced full body workout with a only a resistance band? And - spoiler alert - the answer is more straightforward than the internet would have you believe.

"Resistance bands are a great way to provide an additional challenge to a workout, elevating the level of strength required, as well as providing support to meet flexibility, mobility and recovery goals," shares personal trainer Eloise Skinner. "If you're looking to develop strength in a sustainable way, over a longer period of time, resistance bands are a great tool."

What's more, the nifty piece of kit is science-backed, too. Just take this study (published in the journal SAGE Open Medicine) as an example: researchers found that training with resistance bands conferred similar strength gains to conventional equipment. What's not to love about a low-impact, affordable and sustainable fitness habit?

With this in mind, we've asked top coaches for their favourite advanced resistance band full body workouts that improve tone, balance and flexibility - keep scrolling for all the details. For more on all things strength, do take a look at our guides to the best resistance band exercises for beginners, the benefits of resistance band workouts and find out how to make resistance band workouts more effective, here.

Advanced resistance band full body workouts promise to build strength, tone and flexibility - 6 of the best

What is an advanced resistance band full body workout?

Good news: we know that the fitness world can be a complicated place, but resistance bands are quite possibly the simplest piece of kit you'll come across. And advanced resistance band full-body workouts are exactly what they say on the tin.

"Advanced resistance band workouts involve high-intensity exercises designed to challenge strength, endurance, and flexibility using resistance bands," explains personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long. "These workouts often include complex, advanced movements targeting multiple muscle groups, utilising varying resistance bands designed to push individuals outside their comfort zone."

Not sure what a resistance band even is? Think a large, thick elastic band. They usually come in a set, with different colours offering varied levels of resistance. Put simply, you'll wear the bands across your hands, arms, legs or ankles while performing what are usually fairly standard strength training moves, such as squats or lunges.

What are the benefits of advanced resistance band full body workouts?

If there are any sceptics still doubting the efficacy of an advanced resistance band workout, trust us when we say there's a slew of benefits associated with the small, stretchy bands.

1. They provide progressive resistance

When it comes to building strength, trainers will always come back to the importance of progressive overload. In essence, this means making moves more challenging as you become stronger, and you really won't gain strength or muscle without it.

"Resistance bands offer progressive resistance," says Long. "They come in different thicknesses, allowing for progressive overload as strength and fitness levels increase."

2. They're joint-friendly

Resistance bands work not only to offer resistance and make your muscles work harder, but they're also useful for assisting in maintaining static holds, too - for example, if your knees tend to roll inwards as you squat - you're way more likely to be aware of this with a band around your knees, enabling you to maintain form and technique through your range of motion and therefore reduce your risk of injury.

"Many strength training workouts include heavy loads, which can damage your joints," agrees James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at OriGym. "However, this risk of injury is removed with resistance bands as you have direct control over the tension on your muscles, allowing you to practice safely."

3. They're versatile

As good for Pilates and stretching as they are for strength moves, resistance bands offer the ultimate in workout flexibility.

"Resistance bands can be used for a variety of exercises, targeting different muscle groups effectively," says Long. "They're also great for beginners and advanced exercisers alike. Advanced resistance band workouts are suitable for individuals with a solid fitness foundation looking to enhance their strength training routine - I'd advise beginners lean towards more tailored, simpler workouts."

4. They're convenient and accessible

Convenience has to be one of the biggest resistance band wins - you can chuck them in a bag and you're ready to go, wherever you're planning on training.

"The main benefit is that minimal equipment is required for an advanced resistance band workout," agrees personal trainer at The Fitness Group, Eryn Barber. "You can perform a full-body workout with just one piece of equipment. This makes exercise more accessible for some people and means you can workout anywhere, whether that’s at home, in the garden or in your hotel room."

5. They enhance balance and flexibility

"Another huge benefit of using a resistance band is that not only does it help to build muscle strength and tone, but you can also use it as a piece of equipment to work on your balance and flexibility," shares Barber. "When performing exercises, as long as you’re moving with a full range of motion, you’ll be working on your mobility, while improving stability by engaging smaller stabilising muscles. This increases core activation and enhances balance and coordination."

"Additionally, you can also use the resistance band to advance your stretches such as placing a band around your foot in a lying hamstring stretch, giving the stretch extra depth for improved flexibility."

Who are advanced resistance band full body workouts suitable for?

While resistance band workouts generally are suitable for all levels, when it comes to advanced workouts, you're going to be better off with some experience of strength training under your belt first.

"Resistance bands are suitable for most people, whether you’re a beginner to resistance training or more advanced," agrees Barber. "Your experience level will determine the exercises you do and the level of resistance you require. If you’re doing an advanced resistance band workout, you should ideally have a minimum of one year’s experience with resistance training regularly."

6 best advanced resistance band full body workouts, according to coaches

1. Caroline Girvan's 15-minute full-body resistance band workout

What? An intense 15-minute full-body resistance band workout with Caroline Girvan.

Why? Proving that advanced workouts don't have to take hours, this is a short but spicy one. "This is a great full-body workout because it targets the upper and lower body, as well as the anterior (front) and posterior (back) muscles for an overall well-balanced workout," says Barber.

How long for? Just 15 minutes.

15 Min FULL BODY RESISTANCE BAND WORKOUT at Home - YouTube Watch On

2. 30-minute intense mini band full body workout

What? A 30-minute advanced full body workout using a mini band.

Why? "This min resistance band workout will target the entire body, with a focus on strength building and complex movements," notes Skinner. Prepare to be challenged.

How long for? Half an hour, done and dusted.

30 MIN INTENSE MINI BAND WORKOUT - Full Body, No Repeats, With Resistance Band - YouTube Watch On

3. 30-minute full body strength + band

What? A full-body, 30-minute strength workout with resistance band.

Why? "This is a 30-minute workout that comprises 45 seconds of exercise followed by a 15 second rest," says Barber. "This allows for a large volume of exercise in the session, maximising the time available. With the longer set times, this is an advanced workout for those with a good base level of strength."

How long for? Another half hour sweat session.

30 Min FULL BODY RESISTANCE BAND WORKOUT | Strength | Build + Burn | With Repeating - YouTube Watch On

4. Full body resistance band Pilates workout

What? A Pilates-style full body resistance band workout.

Why? "This Pilates workout incorporates resistance bands with a focus on alignment, flexibility and technique," notes Skinner.

How long for? 30 minutes.

30 MIN FULL BODY MINI RESISTANCE BAND WORKOUT || At-Home Pilates - YouTube Watch On

5. Pilates resistance band workout with Move with Nicole

What? Another Pilates workout, for a low-intensity resistance band burn.

Why? "This 45-minute workout uses a mini resistance band and is suited to those who enjoy Pilates," shares Barber. "Although it is a full -body workout, there is a huge focus on core strength and stability throughout the video."

How long for? 45 minutes.

45 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT || At-Home Pilates (Mini Resistance Band) - YouTube Watch On

6. 50-minute full body resistance band workout

What? A 50-minute total strength banded workout.

Why? A favourite of Long's, she notes that this is a spicy one. "This is a great workout providing intensity and challenge," she tells MC UK. "It'll push your limits while improving overall fitness."

How long for? A longer session, clocking in at 50 minutes.

50 MIN FULL BODY RESISTANCE BAND Workout | Strength | Hypertrophy | Build & Burn | Banded Workout - YouTube Watch On

