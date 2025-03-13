Cast your minds back a few short years, and the idea of an on-demand, virtual workout may have seemed like the preserve of the ultra-rich and famous. One global pandemic later, however, and home workouts have upped their game, with ever-improving technology rendering actually going to the gym almost retro.

And the latest trend? Reformer Pilates - but make it virtual. As an avid Reformer fan, when I heard about Reform RX, I had to try it. Think a Pilates take on a Peloton, the machine is a virtual, digitally-connected Reformer home alternative that promises to give you access to both live and on-demand classes. And, with the price of a Reformer class in London at an eye-watering all-time high and waiting lists rivalling the swankiest nightclub, could Reform RX be the solution? I couldn't wait to find out.

Now, we're pretty much all well-acquainted with the very real benefits of Pilates at this point, with Reformer in particular promising to improve muscle tone, posture, alignment and balance, all while boosting your feel-good endorphins, too. So, question: could a virtual machine really confer the same benefits?

I tried Reform RX, the world's first virtual Reformer class - and have some thoughts

What is Reform RX?

In a nutshell, Reform RX is to Reformer Pilates what Peloton is to spin class: it's a standard Reformer bed connected to a screen, enabling you to stream live and on-demand reformer classes to suit your level, time and other predilections.

"Reform RX is redefining Pilates by blending advanced technology with the practice’s core principles," says Yvette McGaffin, CEO and co-founder of Reform RX. "More than just equipment, we’re creating a global movement, one that makes Pilates smarter, more engaging, and results-driven. Our mission is to push the boundaries of innovation while making world-class training more accessible and transformative than ever before."

Read: accessible if you're fortunate (and wealthy) enough to have access to an at-home machine, or a gym that does.

When was Reform RX invented?

As you'd expect, the technology is relatively new. McGaffin, along with her husband, Neal, officially launched the product in 2018, but had been running Pilates studios for almost a decade prior.

To say McGaffin is evangelical about Reform RX is an understatement - and it's clear the couple have poured heart, soul and a wealth of knowledge into developing the format, motivated by the fact that the practice of Reformer had remained unchanged for almost a century.

"We were determined to reimagine the reformer for the modern era," McGaffin tells MC UK. "The Reformer, unchanged for over 50 years, was outdated, functional but uninspired. We drew inspiration from Formula 1 racing, crafting a machine that was not only sleek and sophisticated but also smarter. Traditional wooden frames were replaced with a high-end, streamlined design, bringing luxury and performance to Pilates."

What are the benefits of Reform RX?

In addition to the benefits you'd associate with any kind of Reformer class (we're talking improving core strength, balance and posture, reducing back pain and risk of injury, to name a few) Reform RX offers some unique advantages, too.

1. It provides real-time feedback

If you're into metrics, the RX offers real-time feedback, tracking movement and heart rate for precise, optimised workouts - all without ongoing class fees, making it potentially more cost-effective than an in-studio habit.

"Reform RX offers smart, digitally connected reformers that track movement with precision, providing real-time biometric feedback to enhance performance," notes McGaffin.

2. It's inclusive and accessible

It's important to recognise that Pilates isn't the most inclusive and accessible of workouts, but technology like the RX might help to combat this a little. "It's compact design makes premium Pilates accessible in smaller spaces like gyms, hotels, and homes," agrees McGaffin, "while it's inclusive and suitable for all fitness levels. It also offers a more personalised, flexible, and data-driven Pilates experience compared to traditional classes."

3. It offers a range of intensities

Another unique benefit has to be the innovative light and shade programme, which McGaffin says "offers a sophisticated blend of contrasting intensities; these sessions cycle between phases of light resistance, precise core-intensive movements, and controlled balance challenges, enhancing proprioception, coordination, and muscular control."

4. It promotes mind-body connection

Pilates aficionados will love the advanced level programmes RX offers. "Our signature advanced programs are designed to push users into the parasympathetic nervous system, where complete mind-body connection is achieved," enthuses McGaffin. "Through smooth, continuous transitions and deep engagement, participants enter a state of focused movement and flow, enhancing both physical and mental endurance."

Just try thinking about your to-do list while holding a reformer plank, and you'll see what she means.

I tried Reform RX - here are my thoughts

It's safe to say I was excited to experience Reform RX, and my trial - in a very swanky apartment complex in the city, the likes of which I'll probably never see again - got off to an auspicious start. I was concerned that I'd have to workout how to use the machine in full view of the other gym-goers, but fortunately for me, I'm led to a private, mirrored room where I'm left to do battle with the screen (I'm not great with tech, let's put it that way) and the reformer bed on own - both a relief and a worry, as there's no one to ask if I get stuck.

That said, the RX is relatively simple to use, once I've selected my class of choice (there's currently only a limited range to choose from, but that's not necessarily a bad thing) and worked out the sound issues - I'd add that these are more than likely user difficulties, rather than an error with the system!

I go for an intermediate full-body class, and I'm immediately glad that I'm not a total beginner; while McGaffin advises that the machine is suitable for beginners, personally I think some knowledge of form and technique is desirable. After all, Pilates is so often about those tiny adjustments to alignment that make all the difference to the burn factor (a sure-fire sign you're doing it right is the infamous Pilates shake).

The pros? My instructor takes things slowly, allowing plenty of time for me to adjust the springs (it takes me a little while to get to grips with how these work!) and her cues are straightforward and easy to follow. However, were I not familiar with how the moves should feel, I'm not convinced I would have known if I weren't doing them correctly.

The convenience and flexibility are a big advantage, though, as anyone who has ever been forced to join a class wait-list will attest to (it's a first-world problem, to be sure, but nonetheless the flexibility the RX offers is great). I can absolutely see the appeal of being able to tailor your class to how you're feeling or indeed a specific body part (arms day? Bring it on!) rather than the rather limited beginner-intermediate-advanced nature of IRL classes.

Anna taking a selfie during her class, with the Reform RX machine in the background (Image credit: Anna Barrterr)

The cons? While I generally love working out at home, it felt a little odd to be in a gym but isolated in a room. The incredible views of the city were a bonus, (although it did feel like the whole of London could see me!) but clearly this was (another) perk of the location.

As touched on above, I did struggle a little with the machine set-up and the shoulder blocks fell off a few times, which was frustrating - in class, your teacher would be able to help, but on the RX, I was forced to pause the machine and extricate myself from the loops to sort this out.

All this aside, I really enjoyed giving the machine a try, and I certainly felt that I'd had a good workout afterwards - I was tempted at one point to cut my session short, which is testament to its challenge. Granted, I'd already done a pretty intense class earlier in the day, but still found the intermediate level manageable.

Anna testing out the Reform RX machine in studio (Image credit: Anna Barrterr)

Will I be returning?

Now for the million-dollar question: would I use the Reform RX again? Possibly, but I'm not sure I'd pay the fairly eye-watering upwards of £7,000 for my own bed. That said, I'd hate to tot up what I've spent (and will continue to spend) on studio reformer Pilates over the years - if you can afford the initial outlay, I have no doubt that the RX is likely a cheaper option, all things being equal.

Call me a traditionalist, however, but while I'm still learning my practice, I think I'm sticking to classes IRL, as I feel I benefit from a hands-on approach (read: correcting my form!) That said, if you're confident in your technique or a little gym-shy, Reform RX might just be a good investment.

A close up of the Reform RX machine that Anna tested (Image credit: Anna Barrterr)

Is Reform RX suitable for beginners? "Reform RX is designed for all fitness levels, from complete beginners to elite athletes," assures McGaffin. "To ensure a smooth and progressive experience, our content is structured into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. With adjustable difficulty and expert-led sessions, Reform RX meets you where you are and grows with you - whether you're new to Pilates or looking to elevate your practice. "If you're a beginner, the on-demand library includes guided workouts, visual cues, and personalised feedback to help users learn proper form and technique. Once you're ready to progress, the intermediate and advanced classes offer detailed progress tracking, real-time performance insights, and customisable workouts to continually challenge and refine skills. For those ready to elevate their practice, you can introduce more complex movement patterns, seamless transitions, and increased resistance to challenge strength, coordination, and endurance. These sessions refine technique while incorporating dynamic sequences that enhance flexibility, stability, and full-body control. Each class is designed to create a strong foundation while introducing more fluid, connected movement patterns that build confidence and efficiency."