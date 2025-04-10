Power walking is the latest trending workout - and it promises to supercharge your health in the simplest way

From boosting your heart health and upping your step count to protecting your mental health and overall wellbeing, power walking is nothing new but it's the latest workout we're fangirling over and with the long list of benefits, it's no wonder why.

For many, walking is considered a part of everyday life. Whether it's walking to work, taking a stroll at lunch to reset your mind and body or going on a soft hike with friends over the weekend. Aside from costing zilch and being accessible, one of the brilliant benefits of walking is that it comes in many guises. Remember Hot Girl Walks? Or walking yoga? There are even indoor walking workouts to get on board with. But with power walking doing the rounds on social media and celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Oprah all singing its praises, it was only a matter of time before this type of fitness had its time in the 21st-century spotlight.

To find out more about power walking, how it differs from your usual lunchtime stroll and the benefits, stick right here. We delved into the science and asked experts for their insights.

6 benefits of power walking that'll convince you to give it a go

What is power walking?

Put simply: “Power walking is basically walking with purpose,” Columbia Hike Society leader May Beaufort says. “It is faster than a casual stroll but not quite a jog. It’s about keeping a steady, brisk pace (around 4-5 mph) while engaging your arms and core to get the most out of the movement."

So how does this differ from walking? “When you walk, you use a strong stride and your arms are actively engaged to help increase cardiovascular intensity,” says personal trainer Chloe Thomas , the brains behind Chloe Inspires Coaching and co-founder of Kent and Sussex Walks .

“It’s different from power walking because the pace is faster than casual walking, and your form in power walking is more of a strong stride with a lot of arm movement."

What are the benefits of power walking?

1. It can help with visceral fat loss

If visceral fat loss is your goal (the kind of fat that wraps around internal organs), walking and power walking can help aid your aim.

In a 2022 study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers tasked 25 postmenopausal women to walk a 4.8 km distance at either 4.1 mph (6.6 km/h) or 3.4 mph (5.5 km/h) four times a week over 15 weeks.

Researchers found that "increased exercise energy expenditure at either walking speed produces equivalent declines in visceral fat in postmenopausal women."

2. It can boost your heart health

Another brilliant benefit of power walking? "It’s going to strengthen your heart and improve circulation as it gets your heart rate up into quite an intense zone," Thomas says. "This can then reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke."

And Beaufort agrees, stating: "By moving with a bit more pace, you’ll elevate your heart rate which helps burn calories and builds endurance."

Plus, a research study, published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology journal found that moderate walking can have similar risk reductions when it comes to running, as they can lower the chances of getting hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and possibly coronary heart disease.

3. It's gentle on the joints

Like swimming, cycling and rowing, power walking is one of the best low-impact exercises you can do.

"So unlike running, it’s going to be a lot more gentle on the joints," Thomas says. "So it’s perfect with people with joint pain and all those who are new to fitness."

4. It can protect your mental health

It comes as no surprise to hear that exercise can help protect your mental health - and power walking is no different.

According to a 2006 paper , brisk walking for three days a week can help improve the symptoms of anxiety and depression. It can also help boost self-esteem.

Explaining how, Thomas says: "It helps release endorphins, improves your mood and reduces stress or anxiety. Also, if you’re walking outdoors it will help enhance your mental health because of the exposure to nature and sunlight."

5. It can improve bone density

In a research study, researchers found that healthy postmenopausal women who walk approximately one mile each day have higher whole-body bone density than women who walk shorter distances. The report noted that walking is also effective in slowing the rate of bone loss from the legs.

"These results strongly support the widely held belief that walking is a beneficial form of physical activity for maintaining skeletal integrity," researchers concluded.

6. It’s convenient

"You just need a good pair of shoes, and it’s a safe path," Thomas says. "I use the Ordnance Survey for this to make sure I don't trespass."

If you'll be going off-road, check out our guide to the best hiking boots here.

Who is power walking best for?

Power walking is best for anyone who is looking for a joint-friendly and low-impact form of exercise. “Especially for those who are returning to exercise after maybe after they have had an injury or anyone who wants to boost their fat loss journey without overtraining,” Thomas notes.

Due to the unimposing nature of walking - you just need a pair of brilliant walking shoes and the motivation to step. “It is also good for those who want to move more mindfully and get out the door for exercise,” Thomas adds.

"I've been power walking for a few years now and absolutely swear by it. The rhythmic motion is almost addictive"

Chloe Bennet, 34, is the editor of UK Writings. Bennet has been power walking for a few years and credits this form of exercise to helping her transform her physical fitness and mental wellbeing. Here she explains why…

"A few years ago, I began power walking because I experienced burnout and needed an easy form of exercise to stay active. I didn't see any value in intense gym workouts because I needed an accessible and sustainable activity. I made walking my daily habit but decided to walk faster one day to test its effects, and I immediately became addicted. It felt strong, energising, and surprisingly empowering. The transition from casual walking to purposeful movement became exactly what I needed.

“This activity has become a fundamental shift that transformed my physical fitness and mental well-being. Moving with intention creates an empowering experience that allows your steps to extend and your breathing to deepen while you take in your environment. It's my time to reset. I normally listen to a playlist or podcast, but power walking alone offers a meditative experience. Power walking delivers unexpected cardiovascular benefits without causing joint strain and results in me feeling powerful yet energetic instead of exhausted. The rhythmic motion becomes nearly addictive.

"I power walk four to five times weekly based on my available time. I now anticipate this activity as a way to reset my day. I understand that I will feel clearer and more grounded after I start walking, even when I initially feel sluggish or overwhelmed. Instead of viewing it as a fitness requirement or chore I must complete, I consider it a personal reward."

