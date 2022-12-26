When it comes to the best home gym equipment (opens in new tab), you can't go wrong with a Peloton Bike. It's known as one of best spin bikes (opens in new tab) for a reason - it has a cult-like following, thousands of fitness classes available at the touch of a button, and celebrities including Venus Williams, Lizzo and Kate Hudson as fans.

We can see why eBay (opens in new tab) recently reported a 23% spike in searches for the bike - studies (opens in new tab)from Penn State University show that spinning can improve your fitness, lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol. Research from a Professor of Kinesiology at the university Jinger Gottschall suggests that spinning can even boost the fitness of highly trained athletes.

So yep, it's one of the best home workouts (opens in new tab) out there. Although Christmas is sadly over, I'm going to be treating myself to my very own Peloton bike this December.

Why? Well, because I'm sold on the brand and exercising in cold weather (opens in new tab) doesn't sound very appealing. The best part? You can currently save a whopping £350 all thanks to the eBay Refurbished Outlet. That's right, they are selling pre-loved Pelotons, making the bikes that bit more affordable. Keep scrolling to find out more...

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Peloton Bike, was £1,345 now £995 | eBay (opens in new tab) These pre-loved Peloton bikes have been inspected, refurbished and tested by Peloton to ensure that each connected fitness unit is like new so that you can work out with confidence. Plus, all products sold on the eBay Certified Refurbished hub come with a twelve-month warranty. Grab a bargain, quick.

Peloton sale: your need to knows

As above, the Peloton sale on eBay essentially sells refurbed machines with a whopping saving of £350.

So, why the Peloton? Many who have the bike at home compare it to a gym class (opens in new tab) - that is, you're working as hard as you would at the gym or a studio but from home. The bike comes with an immersive 21.5 inch touchscreen, with thousands of weekly classes and an on-demand library of classes, from cycling, strength, yoga and meditation (opens in new tab). It also comes with a roster of over 50 instructors to help keep you motivated.

It tracks a range of workout metrics such as heart rate, output, cadence, and resistance. No, you don't need a home gym to own one, simply stick it in the living room or garage and you're good to go.

It's worth noting that a Peloton All-Access Membership will need to be purchased separately in order to access classes on your bike. You can pay one monthly fee for your whole household so that everyone can give it a go.