Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Get a sweat on with these indoor exercise bikes...

Ah, spinning. We remember the days when we’d head to spin class in our best workout leggings, ride in the dark to the sound of the latest club music and have our instructor shout at us to ‘keep going’ as we dripped in sweat. Although we might not miss the atmosphere, during the pandemic we definitely started to miss the full-body workout. That’s why we decided to invest in one of the best spin bikes to get a sweat on from the comfort of our living room.

Believe it or not, exercise bikes can deliver a seriously good workout. According to Healthline, indoor cycling can improve strength, cardiovascular health and burn calories. You may have heard of Peloton bikes, but did you know that there is a whole range of different indoor cycling bikes out there? From Nordic Track to Echelon and Apex, we’ve rounded up the best spin bikes for you to shop.

Are spin bikes worth it?

If you are looking for a total-body workout that engages all of the major muscle groups, spinning is definitely one to try. There are loads of real life classes available, however, investing in a spin bike means that you can fit your workout schedule around you. They are especially great during the winter months, when the thought of heading out in cold just isn’t cutting it. If you like switching things up, why not also check out our best treadmills for home, too?

There are so many advanced options available, meaning you can even enjoy a live workout class from the comfort of your own home. More of a Joe Wicks workout or a celebrity workout kind of person? Check out our guides for lots of information on those too.

The best spin bikes 2022:

Where to buy spin bikes?

Videos you may like:

Some of the most well-known spin bike brands include Peloton and Nordic Track, but did you know you can also get exercise bikes from the likes of Amazon and John Lewis? We’ve rounded up the best spin bikes depending on what you are looking for. From more advanced styles with lots of at-home classes, to more compact bikes that you can use while working from home (yes, really) check out our guide below…