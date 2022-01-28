Get a sweat on with these indoor exercise bikes...
Ah, spinning. We remember the days when we’d head to spin class in our best workout leggings, ride in the dark to the sound of the latest club music and have our instructor shout at us to ‘keep going’ as we dripped in sweat. Although we might not miss the atmosphere, during the pandemic we definitely started to miss the full-body workout. That’s why we decided to invest in one of the best spin bikes to get a sweat on from the comfort of our living room.
Believe it or not, exercise bikes can deliver a seriously good workout. According to Healthline, indoor cycling can improve strength, cardiovascular health and burn calories. You may have heard of Peloton bikes, but did you know that there is a whole range of different indoor cycling bikes out there? From Nordic Track to Echelon and Apex, we’ve rounded up the best spin bikes for you to shop.
Are spin bikes worth it?
If you are looking for a total-body workout that engages all of the major muscle groups, spinning is definitely one to try. There are loads of real life classes available, however, investing in a spin bike means that you can fit your workout schedule around you. They are especially great during the winter months, when the thought of heading out in cold just isn’t cutting it. If you like switching things up, why not also check out our best treadmills for home, too?
There are so many advanced options available, meaning you can even enjoy a live workout class from the comfort of your own home. More of a Joe Wicks workout or a celebrity workout kind of person? Check out our guides for lots of information on those too.
The best spin bikes 2022:
Where to buy spin bikes?
Some of the most well-known spin bike brands include Peloton and Nordic Track, but did you know you can also get exercise bikes from the likes of Amazon and John Lewis? We’ve rounded up the best spin bikes depending on what you are looking for. From more advanced styles with lots of at-home classes, to more compact bikes that you can use while working from home (yes, really) check out our guide below…
Echelon Connect Bike EX-3, from £949 | Echelon
Best all rounder spin bike:
Ok, so this bike is seriously impressive. It literally has everything you need for a killer workout.
Pros:
This Echelon bike has a sleek design and comes with adjustable features to adapt the bike to your body. You can access thousands of live and on-demand classes and you can even compete with family and friends thanks to its interactive leaderboard. How cool?
Cons:
To be honest, we can't think of many. Yes, the price point is a little higher, but we think it's definitely worth it.
Peloton Bike, from £1,350 | Peleton
Best luxury spin bike:
If you really want to invest, then the Peloton bike might be the one for you.
Pros:
We like to think of the Peloton bike as the closet thing you can get to actually going to a spin class. It has live weekly classes, an on-demand library of classes, different workout themes, levels and music genres and lots of motivating instructors.
Cons:
This bike is a real investment, so if you are looking for something a little bit cheaper, check out our other picks below.
JTX Cyclo-3 Indoor Racer Bike, was £389 now £349 | JTX
Best value for money:
If you are looking for a good quality spin bike without the hefty price tag, this one is a great choice.
Pros:
This bike has a slightly more compact design, meaning it won't take up as much space in your home. It is suitable for all fitness levels and comes with a computer to keep on top of your stats.
Cons:
This bike doesn't come with any online workout classes, but you could always follow along to a class on your phone or laptop.
The Apex Smart Bike, £990 | Apex
Best advanced spin bike:
This bike is the definition of cutting edge technology.
Pros:
Not only does it look great, but this bike gives you a fully immersive workout. All you have to do is download the app and you can track performance, access hundreds of live and on-demand classes and choose from plenty of soundtracks to keep you motivated.
Cons:
If you're not looking for a bike with lots of additional features, then this may not be the right choice.
Domyos Mini Bike, £59.99 | Decathlon
Best compact spin bike:
If you don't have lots of room, then this mini bike is a perfect choice.
Pros:
This mini bike means you can keep fit wherever you may be. You could even pop it under your desk and pedal away at work.
Cons:
Of course, due to its size, this bike doesn't come with any additional features, such as a computer screen to track your performance.
AJUMKER Indoor Exercise Bike, £159 | Amazon
Best Amazon spin bike:
This exercise bike has got hundreds of five star reviews.
Pros:
This Amazon bike is a much more affordable price than some other styles, and even comes with a digital monitor.
Cons:
You can't access any live workouts, and this bike only comes with three riding styles, so it might not be the best choice if you are looking for a range of different workouts.
GX 4.6 Pro, was £899 now £799 | Nordic Track
Best Nordic Track spin bike:
Alongside Peloton, Nordic Track is another well-known brand for exercise bikes.
Pros:
This bike comes with lots of amazing additional features, including a 7" HD touchscreen display, an AutoBreeze™ workout fan, an integrated pivoting tablet holder and vertical and horizontal seat adjustment.
Cons:
The only downfall? It is not the most modern of designs, so it may stand out a little more in your home.
NOHrD Indoor Bike, £2,429 | John Lewis
Best stylish spin bike:
If you are looking for a spin bike to blend seamlessly into your home decor, say hello to the NOHrD Indoor Bike.
Pros:
We are big fans of NOHrD thanks to their ultra stylish exercise equipment. Not only is this bike aesthetically pleasing, but it also has state of the art technology. Fitted with a setting disc of infinitely variable resistance, it's designed to accommodate to your fitness level. It might not have an inbuilt monitor, but Bluetooth sensors on the bike transmit workout data to the NOHrD app.
Cons:
This bike definitely does not come cheap, but if it's style you're after, then it's pretty perfect.