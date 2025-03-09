I tried Jennifer Aniston's 80/20 approach to wellness - and can't tell you how refreshing I've found it

If you've ever tried a restrictive health kick before, you likely felt pressured to give up some of the things you enjoy. Be it a glass of wine, a slice of cake, or a day spent entirely on the sofa, most conversations around health don't involve these, because - well, they're not exactly good for us.

Thankfully, there's a different way to approach wellness, and it's beloved by celebrities and health professionals alike. The 80/20 approach isn't a new concept, but actress Jennifer Aniston recently touted her love for the 80/20 lifestyle in an interview with Allure. So, it's fresh on a lot of people's minds, ours included.

If you haven't heard of the 80/20 approach before, it's pretty simple. Basically, you make healthy choices 80% of the time, and allow for flexibility - i.e. treats and rewards - the remaining 20% of the time. And the 20% can be just as important as the 80%, as Aniston summarised.

"You've got to live your life," she told Allure. "80% healthy living and then 20% is: Go have a martini, go have your pizza and burgers and stay up late with your friends. There's a balance."

Balance is a key theme in the 80/20 approach to health, which at MC UK, we're all about. Wellness should feel good after all, and cutting out all of the things we enjoy in life simply isn't sustainable. So, when I was asked to try living the 80/20 lifestyle for a week, it was a very easy yes.

I'm someone who doesn't fare well when it comes to restriction, you see, thanks to an aggressive sweet tooth and a tendency to talk myself out of exercise when I don't feel like it. But as far as health trends go, the 80/20 approach feels realistic (unlike say, the 75 Hard challenge).

So after living by the 80/20 rule for a week, do I recommend it? You'll have to keep reading to find out. And if wellness trends are what you live for, we've got plenty of other content to inspire you. From making health bingo cards to trying TikTok's salt water tend, to the fitness trends we wouldn't recommend, there's plenty to keep you motivated on your health and fitness journey.

The 80/20 approach is nothing new - why it could change your life

What is the 80/20 approach?

"The 80/20 rule for wellness is a balanced, sustainable way to achieve health and maintain it without strict rules," Donna Peters, nutritionist and founder of The Nourish + Flourish Box advocates. "With this approach, we make healthy choices 80% of the time and allow flexibility for the remaining 20%, removing the pressure of perfection."

So, rather than an all or nothing approach to health - which involves a lot of restriction - the 80/20 approach emphasises being healthy the majority of the time. It leaves space for us to still enjoy the things we know aren't necessarily good for us, but we don't want to cut out completely.

For this reason, the 80/20 rule is considered a sustainable and long-lasting approach to health, which is why there's a whole host of celebs and wellness experts that advocate for it.

"This approach focuses on eating healthily, regular exercise, good sleep hygiene, and healthy habits the majority of the time, while allowing yourself the flexibility to enjoy treats and rewards without guilt," Jonathan Kibble, head of exercise and physical activity at Vitality says. "This balanced approach can help make living a healthy lifestyle more sustainable and enjoyable long-term."

What are the benefits of trying the 80/20 approach?

The 80/20 approach to health is beloved by many, and for good reason. Below are four key benefits that come from living by this rule.

1. We still get to enjoy the things that make us happy

This benefit kind of speaks for itself. By allowing ourselves to indulge in things that make us happy instead of cutting them out completely, we're probably going to be, well - happier.

"When we permit ourselves to indulge in the things we love in moderation, we remove the stress and frustration that often come with rigid diets," Peters says. "This balance not only makes healthy habits more sustainable but also boosts overall happiness."

And there's research to prove this. One study found that flexible eating approaches, like the 80/20 rule, are linked to greater psychological wellbeing and reduced stress around food.

2. It's easier to stick to long-term

By taking a balanced approach to health, we're more likely to stick to healthy habits in the long-term. Take this small study as proof, which found that participants following the 80/20 rule were more likely to maintain their dietary regimen compared to participants on more restrictive diets.

"Allowing occasional treats keeps you motivated," Kibble explains. "This leads to consistent healthy behaviours that are easier to maintain."

And this doesn't just apply to the realm of food either. Incorporating rest and recovery days into our workout regimes helps us build a more sustainable relationship with exercise, as it provides us with both physical and mental respite. "Taking a day off from exercising to relax on the sofa or enjoy some downtime is essential for preventing burnout and reducing the risk of injury," Kibble confirms.

3. It encourages a healthy relationship with food

Research has shown that restrictive diets often encourage an unhealthy relationship with food. The 80/20 approach shifts the focus of health away from restriction, and towards balance - which, according to the experts, encourages us to have a better relationship with food.

"Food is meant to be enjoyed," Andrew Isaac, Vitality health and wellness coach, emphasises. "Denying ourselves the pleasure of our favourite treats can often lead to overindulgence and an unhealthy relationship with food, filled with guilt and shame. It’s important to include the foods you love, even if they’re not the healthiest options, in your diet."

4. It supports social connections

"The 80/20 approach is great for supporting social connections - because sharing a meal with friends or enjoying a glass of wine shouldn’t feel off-limits," Peters advocates.

Being limited in what we eat and how late we can stay up leaves less space for socialising with others. But by giving ourselves a window for flexibility - whether it's a pizza night with friends, a phone call that goes on past our usual bedtime, or a catch up over a glass of wine - we can facilitate better social connections. And we all know how important relationships are for our overall wellbeing, as this paper affirms.

Which celebrities are fans of the 80/20 approach?

Aside from Friends icon Jennifer Aniston, there are other famous faces that have openly advocated for the 80/20 approach. Actress Drew Barrymore shared her love for the 80/20 lifestyle in a 2019 interview with PureWow, as it allows her to still enjoy pasta and wine ("because, dammit, I love my wine!”).

Kate Hudson, actress and founder of activewear brand Fabletics, has also emphasised the importance of taking a balanced approach to health. She told Cosmopolitan UK that you can live a healthy life "in this world of wellness without [taking] a very strict over the top approach." Hudson therefore doesn't feel guilty for skipping a workout and eating the things she wants to eat, before hitting the reset button.

Australian model Miranda Kerr has also spoken about her love for the 80/20 rule on her blog, The Organic Edit.

"What I love most about the 80/20 rule is that it’s less of a diet and more about a healthy approach to eating," she writes. "If you’re craving something, go with it, and don’t feel guilty. When we deprive ourselves of treats, we often just crave them more, and rather than eating one piece of chocolate, we’ll devour the whole block."

How to try the 80/20 approach yourself

If the 80/20 approach to health is sounding as good to you as it is to me, here are a few practical tips to help you get started.

Nutrition: "Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods for the majority of meals," Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQdoctor advises. "A well-balanced diet includes lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and plenty of fruit and vegetables - but you can still enjoy the occasional indulgence or a meal out."

"Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods for the majority of meals," Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQdoctor advises. "A well-balanced diet includes lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and plenty of fruit and vegetables - but you can still enjoy the occasional indulgence or a meal out." Exercise: Try to maintain a consistent exercise routine. There's no right or wrong here as long as you are moving your body in a way that feels good to you, but if possible, try to include a mix of strength training and cardio activity, like walking workouts. Pilates builds muscle, FYI, and is my personal preferred form of strength training. "And with the 80/20 rule, perfection is not required—missing a session or having a less active day should not be seen as a failure, but rather as part of a flexible and long-term approach to fitness," Dr Suzanne says.

Try to maintain a consistent exercise routine. There's no right or wrong here as long as you are moving your body in a way that feels good to you, but if possible, try to include a mix of strength training and cardio activity, like walking workouts. Pilates builds muscle, FYI, and is my personal preferred form of strength training. "And with the 80/20 rule, perfection is not required—missing a session or having a less active day should not be seen as a failure, but rather as part of a flexible and long-term approach to fitness," Dr Suzanne says. Sleep: Dr Suzanne advises aim for at least seven hours of sleep per night (up to nine is considered beneficial). "Good sleep hygiene—such as maintaining a consistent bedtime, limiting screen time before bed, and managing stress—can significantly improve sleep quality," she offers. But, if you feel like you want to sleep in on the weekend, or stay up late one night to enjoy quality time with loved ones, that's absolutely fine too.

Some people find splitting the 80/20 between the weekdays and weekends helpful. So, maintaining healthy habits Monday to Friday, and indulging on Saturday and Sunday. You might find this works for you and helps you achieve the perfect balance, but for some, it's less realistic to stick to such a rigid structure.

"Life can be unpredictable, so it's important to adapt your approach as needed," Kibble advises. "If you have a week where you indulge more, balance it out with healthier choices the following week."

I tried living the 80/20 approach to wellness for a week - here are my thoughts

Days one to three

For me, I know that it's less realistic to approach the 80/20 in a weekday/weekend split. Following a rigid workout routine (without any treats) Monday to Friday just doesn't feel attainable, so I decide instead to focus on prioritising healthy habits in my everyday routine, and allowing for flexibility as and when I want it.

Day one and I kick things off with my favourite savoury breakfast (loaded avocado toast), and make sure I get a strength-focused Pilates workout in. I also prioritise getting outside for a walk in the afternoon, and eating balanced, nutritious meals throughout the day.

I'll admit that I'm not making any drastic changes, because I've been building on these healthy habits for some time now. Perhaps living by the 80/20 rule would be slightly more challenging for someone looking to do a complete overhaul of their routine, and I'm also fortunate in that I work from home, so I've not had to factor in prepping healthy meals to take into the office.

Day two follows a similar trajectory, but on day three I have plans to meet my mum for lunch. We're eating at a Greek restaurant, and we both fancy a glass of Sauvignon with our food. It feels a little unorthodox for a Thursday lunchtime, but I lean into the 80/20 approach of allowing myself to indulge when I feel like it, and as a result, I enjoy my glass of wine guilt-free.

One thing I am finding a little tricky to navigate is how to know whether or not I'm sticking to an 80/20 split. I don't really feel like tracking what I'm eating and how much I'm moving down to the wire, so I reach back out to nutritionist Donna Peters for advice.

"The beauty of the 80/20 approach is its flexibility," she says. "It’s not about being rigid and tracking every bite or scheduling indulgences - it’s about balance over a period of time."

Peters advises me to think about the 80/20 lifestyle as an approximate rather than a precise split. "So, the 80% is your healthy foundation, and the other 20% is for little treats. If you find the balance shifting towards 70/30, don’t worry - just gently steer yourself back to making healthier choices."

Katie during her 80/20 challenge (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Days four to seven

Heeding Peters' advice, I decide not to overthink how 'well' I'm doing the 80/20 approach, and shift my focus back towards eating and moving in a way that feels right for my body.

Come day four, I'm craving toast with maple syrup for breakfast over my usual savoury option, so I lean into this and allow myself the treat. This does encourage me to cook a healthy lunch and dinner, and I also feel like upping my step count that day. Not because I feel pressured to, but simply because I want to feel like I've still made the effort to look after myself that day.

On days five through seven, I continue living by the 80/20 approach by prioritising healthy habits most of the time. This looks like: taking my supplements every morning, eating various nutritious foods throughout the day, going to bed and waking up at a pretty consistent time (bar a couple of days when I feel like staying in bed for longer than usual), and moving my body.

By living the 80/20 approach, I've realised that enjoying yourself doesn't have to be the reserve of the 20% window. Cooking varied meals and moving my body in a way that feels good each day means I'm still having fun in my 80% block - which I believe, is what makes this health approach so sustainable. If it felt like doom and gloom for the majority of the week, it's not something I'd be up for carrying on with.

Safe to say, I'm a big fan of the 80/20 approach to wellness. Aside from feeling completely doable, it's left me feeling good both physically and mentally. You bet that I'll be taking this health trend forward with me this year.

Katie's wellness planner during her challenge (Image credit: Katie Sims)

