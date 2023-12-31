It’s official: these were the most popular wellness products of the year

Anyone else feel like 2023 flew by? This year we've been treated to a host of health and fitness trends, from cosy cardio to the Hot Girl Walk, plus buzzy products that have flooded our social media feeds (hello Stanley Quencher cup, we're looking at you).

But, our shopping habits aren't just influenced by what we see as we scroll on TikTok and Instagram - they're also a mirror of the year's climate (both literally and metaphorically). The roasting summer temperatures and cost-of-living crisis are reflected in some of the best-selling wellness items of 2023 so far, which we've got the intel on thanks to John Lewis and Lakeland.

Which we're all about investing in items you'll actually use forever here at Marie Claire UK, it's also interesting seeing which products have flown off the shelves and topped the charts as best-sellers, plus will likely help you decide whether they're worth your money or not.

Ready to find which wellness products that have been filling our baskets, and homes, this year? Keep scrolling - and don't miss the most popular workout exercises of the year, while you're at it.

Can you guess the most popular wellness products 2023?

1. Air fryers

Lakeland Dual Basket Air fryer 8L £99.99 at Lakeland If you're not aware of the hype about air fryers, where have you been? These cooking devices have not only been dominating kitchens and conversations for a while now, so it's no surprise they're also a top seller. According to John Lewis' How We Shop, Live and Look report, the air fryer is now in its third-year of unbroken growth - partly fuelled by celebrities and influencers flaunting their love for the cooking device on social media. But, it's not just for show - the air fryer has also won a lot of praise for being a healthier way to cook food and offering a decent saving on energy costs (compared to whacking on the oven). Lakeland report a staggering 1,175% increase in air fryer sales this year, showing interest is not slowing down. This Lakeland dual basket air fryer, launched recently, is a top choice from the brand, but the Ninja air fryer is also a popular option, according to John Lewis.

2. Stanley Quencher Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler £26.17 at Amazon £44.95 at Harrods £45 at Go Outdoors If a wellness product could sum up 2023, then we'd argue that the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler would be a contender. Having arrived on British shores this spring after garnering countless fans over in the US, the reusable cup has continuously sold out since. John Lewis back this up, saying that the Stanley cup was an immediate hit with sales jumping 272% in the second week after launching in their stores. It was also the number one search term within John Lewis' online Cookshop section, with rose quartz proving the most popular colour. So, what do people like about it? It can carry a lot of liquid (1.2 litres), keeps cold drinks chilled for eleven hours and hot drinks warm for seven hours, plus it's easy to sip from thanks to its accompanying straw. Oh, and it comes in a variety of cute colours. No wonder the Internet is obsessed with this hydration hero.

3. Handheld fans

Nimya Blow Before You Go Portable Fan £15 at Space NK We've had some hot summers of late and the scorching temperatures have called for a key hero product: the mini fan. It only took a quick glance this summer - on the bus, in the pub beer garden and even in the club - to see someone clutching their handheld fan in a desperate bid to feel the breeze. For John Lewis, the handheld fan was the bestselling product of the year. Let that sink in a moment - out of everything they sell, the handheld fan trumped them all. The retailer sold so many in 2023 that number of handheld fans shifted would be the equivalent of 153 huge wind turbines stacked on top of each other. While the John Lewis Handheld and Foldable Desk Fan (£12) - which was a top seller thanks to a host of five star reviews and fans (excuse the pun) praising the item - is not available anymore, we'd put money on it popping back up in summer 2024. But not to worry - this aesthetically pleasing Nimya portable fan will keep you fresh and feeling breezy too.

4. Heated throws

Heated throw £119.99 at Lakeland Once upon a time, a heated blanket or throw was something you'd associate with your grandparents - but not any longer. Younger generations have cottoned on to the fact that they're actually a pretty handy and cosy item to have. Again, the rising cost of energy prices mean that people are looking for ways to stay warm without astronomical bills, and so interest in heated blankets and throws has risen, say Lakeland. This plush faux fur heated throw has been flying off the shelves, with the retailer recording sales of it in October increasing by 107%, month on month. In our opinion it looks perfect for warming up after exercise in cold weather. Other need-to-knows: it's machine washable with a detachable control, so there's no need to worry about it getting grubby.

5. Coffee machines

Dualit 84470 Espresso Coffee Machine £129.99 at John Lewis For so many of us, that first cup of coffee is a much-needed staple in the morning routine. Covid-19 lockdowns saw the popularity of products like coffee machines jump, as we all desperately attempted to make life at home a bit more interesting. It also changed the way we work. John Lewis attribute a more flexible working pattern with many of us working at least one or two days a week at home as a contributor towards the continued interest in coffee machines. Lakeland also highlight the popularity of the devices in their 2023 Trends report, stating that 43% of households own one. There is certainly no shortage of coffee machine options out there, but this neat espresso coffee machine by Dualit is a great option. It's compact, easy to use and there's also a built-in milk frother, so you can practice your cappuccino froth at the kitchen counter.

6. Soup makers

Lakeland Touchscreen Soup Maker £149.99 at Lakeland There's nothing quite like a hearty soup when the nights start to draw in and the temperatures drop. And, it seems that more and more of us are interested in making our own - at the touch of a button. This month, Lakeland's Touchscreen Soup Maker has racked up a 66% increase in sales, compared to October 2022. If we were to speculate, we'd bet the TikTok stars sharing videos of their soup makers have something to do with this, not to mention increased interest in zero-waste cooking. Who doesn't love a bowl of warm soup?

7. Air purifiers

Blueair Blue Pure 3210 Air Purifier £179.00 at Lakeland From pollen, mould and smoke, there's a lot of stuff in the air we breathe. Whether you're into them or not, air purifiers promise to remove (some) airborne particles using a filter. Air pollution is a very real issue, and one we're becoming more aware of. This Blueair Blue Pure 3210 Air Purifier - which saw sales at Lakeland jump by 78% in September (vs September 2022) - removes dust, pollen, pet dander, dust mites, and mould spores. It also reduces VOCs, odours, smoke and airborne chemicals. It's designed to work in rooms up to 17m square and, thankfully, won't make a racket while its doing its thing.

8. Water purifiers