Just in: these are officially the best home workouts you can do to boost core strength in under 20 minutes

Ok, hands up who wants to workout outside right now? Given the simultaneous dip in temperature and the fact that it's pretty much dark after lunch these days (and don't even get us started on the mornings) the appeal of leaving the house to run/go to the gym/play sport is, let's face it, non-existent. But don't despair - because it might just be time to add the best core home workouts under 20 minutes to your rotation.

Before you pack away your athleisure wear till March, consider giving at-home core sessions a go. They promise to build serious strength, mobility, flexibility and more without the need for a pricey gym membership, and all from the comfort of your own home.

So why do ever-popular core workouts, in particular, lend themselves perfectly to the home session? Well, they're simple to follow (plus trust us when we say that lying supine on soft, sumptuous home carpet is so much nicer than on the gym floor). Not only that, but it's also entirely possible to have a great core session with absolutely no equipment - all you'll need is some kind of mat and you'll feel the burn in only a few (properly performed) moves.

The science-backed benefits of a strong and stable core are myriad and extend way beyond aesthetics. Core strength is fundamental not only for everyday activities (a core workout is the ultimate in functional fitness) but studies (such as this one, published in the Behavioural Science Journal) show it'll also help you perform better in the gym or on the playing field, as well as boost your posture and spine health if you have no intention of moving from the sofa.

With all this in mind, we've hunted down the very best core workouts at home you can do in under 20 minutes to boost core strength today. New to working out from home and not sure where to start? Check out our guides to the best core exercises, ab toning exercises, and abs workouts for women, here. We've also got guides to the best standing core exercises, here.

Experts confirm: 8 best home core workouts under 20 minutes

What is a core workout?

Let's start by covering off the basics. There's often some confusion around what constitutes the core, with many of us (mistakenly) assuming that we're talking purely about superficial abs - while some experts claim that any muscles from the chest down to the knees can be included. For the purposes of this article, we're talking about all the muscles that wrap around and support the spine.

"A core workout targets the muscles around the centre of your body," notes training specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "These include the abs, lower back, pelvis (including pelvic floor) and hips. A balanced core workout usually includes exercises that target the entire core, engaging both the superficial and deep stabilising muscles for a strong and stable foundation."

So, we're talking about deeply engaging those core muscles, rather than rushing through a few crunches in your lunch break.

What are the benefits of a 20 minute core workout?

As we've touched on above, don't sleep on the benefits of a core burning workout.

"No matter what your fitness goals are, core training is something none of us can afford to ignore," agrees Les Mills UK instructor experience development director, Sarah Durnford. "A strong core is vital to whole body health. It provides us with stability, helps with balance and can assist with injury prevention."

Let's dig into these in more detail.

1. Core workouts boost functional fitness

Ok, so functional fitness might not be the most exciting sounding reason to up the ante on your sit-ups, but trust us when we say that as you age, how you move around on a daily basis becomes super important.

"Regular core exercises can significantly improve your quality of life," says personal trainer and founder of Move with Emma, Emma McCaffrey. "Not only are they essential for overall fitness, but they'll make everyday activities (such as lifting, bending and twisting) easier, too."

2. They enhance posture and reduce back pain

One of the (many) downsides of our modern screen-dependent lifestyles is that it puts strain on our back and neck muscles, which, combined with spending large swathes of time sitting at a desk, doesn't do our posture any favours at all. According to research published in the British Medical Journal, lower back pain is the leading cause of long-term disability worldwide - but the good news is that strengthening our core can have a profound effect on back pain.

Remember, our core muscles wrap around and protect our spine, so it makes sense that the stronger and more flexible these muscles are, the happier our spines will be. And after all, as the eponymous founder of Pilates once said, "a man is only as old as his spinal column."

Additionally, a strong and stable centre of gravity will support good posture, too.

3. Core workouts improve balance

Anyone who is even a little interested in longevity will know that balance is where it's at. Far from simply saving us from embarrassing falls and slips, studies (such as this one, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine) show the ability to balance is intrinsically linked to how long we're likely to live - and guess what's great for challenging balance? Yep, you've guessed it: core strength.

4. Core workouts boost athletic performance

Whether your sporting prowess extends to playing competitively or simply wanting to throw a ball around the park with your kids, having decent core strength is going to make a difference.

"Strong core muscles enable you to generate more power in your movements," says Flynn. "This can help with better performance in sports, as you'll be able to hit balls harder, throw further etc." And the science agrees: this 2023 study suggests core workouts are included in training sessions to improve performance.

Who are core workouts best for?

Needless to say, pretty mcuh everyone can benefit to some degree by incorporating core workouts into our exercise rotations.

"Core workouts are beneficial for everyone, regardless of age, fitness level, or specific goals," agrees McCaffrey. "However, there are some groups who can particularly benefit from them: athletes will gain improved power and performance, seniors will maintain better balance, reduce their risk of falls, and improve posture, plus anyone who has to sit for long periods (which can weaken core muscles)."

How can I train my core at home?

As we've discussed above, core workouts are particularly easy to do from home.

"Anyone can start improving their core strength from home," says Flynn. "You don’t need access to a gym, and there’s plenty of exercises which use minimal equipment such as a resistance band or just bodyweight. It does, however, help to have a comfortable mat!"

And you won't have to search to hard to find some workouts to follow, no matter how experienced you are. "The internet is filled with all sorts of exercise ideas," says Durnford. "The catch is, they’re not all created equally, and following a hot Instagram model’s favourite moves is unlikely to fast-track your fitness success!The most effective way to challenge your fitness, build strong lean muscles and improve your health is to follow a scientifically-backed workout that has been carefully structured to drive results."

What is the most effective core workout?

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: when it comes to building stregnth, consistency trumps pretty much everything else, so find a workout that you enjoy and that you'll keep soming back to. There's no point taking on a 50 crunches a week challenge if you hate sit ups, and worry about neck strain. Meet your body where you are, find something that feels challeging but achieveable, and keep at it.

And remember: you can't spot train areas of your body, however much social media wants you to think you can. So, while targeted core workouts are important for all the reasons we've talked abot above, if you're after that defined abs look, you're likely to be disappointed.

"The most effective core workout depends on your individual fitness level and goals, too," notes McCaffrey. "However, you can't go too far wrong with a well-rounded routine that targets different muscle groups, from deep abs and obliques to back, glutes and pelvic floor."

What length of core workout should I aim for: 10, 20 or 30 minutes?

We've rounded up the best core workouts under 20 minutes because they'll be easy to squeeze into even the busiest of schedules. But what's the most effective workout length, according to PT's?

As we've discussed in terms of effectiveness, the ideal length of a core workout will vary depending on your fitness level and goals - but as a general rule, something is always better than nothing.

"Even five minutes a day of core engagement through breathing, drawing the belly button into the spine, or a couple of minutes of bridges and planks will strengthen the core muscles," says personal trainer Emma Bord. "If you have longer, try adding in dead bugs, side planks and crunches and vary the exercises to ensure you keep challenging the muscles in different ways as this will further strengthen the core."

8 best home workouts under 20 minutes to boost core strength

1. Best 5-minute core workout

What? Only have a few, minutes, but keen to get moving? Try this five minute ab workout from Move with Nicole.

Why? You really don't have to set aside hours to feel the difference when it comes to working out. As we know, consistency trumps all else - so, despite it's brevity, if you do this workout every day, you'll definitely be making strides towards a stronger core.

How long for? A super short and sweet five minutes.

5 MIN AB WORKOUT || At-Home Pilates (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

2. Best 10-minute core workout

What? A 10-minute ab workout from exercise superstar, Caroline Girvan.

Why? We love the emphasis here on building a strong and stable foundation in contrast to promising visible abs - which we all know is down to a complex interplay of genetics, diet, lifestyle and exercise.

How long for? You've guessed it - 10 minutes.

10 Min AB WORKOUT with No Equipment (NOT abs in ten minutes) - YouTube Watch On

3. Best for beginners

What? A gentle, 15-minute introduction to working out your core, from Pilates instructor Jessica Valant.

Why? "It's important when you're just starting out to tailor your core workouts to your specific needs and preferences," says McCaffrey, who recommends this 15-minute Pilates-style session. "In this way, you can achieve your fitness goals and enjoy the benefits of a strong core, no matter where you're starting from."

How long? Just 15 minutes.

Gentle Core Workout - 15 Minute Beginner Core Workout - YouTube Watch On

4. Best crunch-free core workout

What? A 15-minute core workout without a crunch in sight.

Why? This workout is particularly suited to those getting back into exercise post-partum, but it's suitable for everyone - and trust us when we say, you'll feel the burn.

How long for? Another 15-minute burn.

Beginner Ab Workout Without Crunches - Postpartum Ab Exercises - Diastasis Recti Safe Workout - YouTube Watch On

5. Best standing core workout

What? An intense, 10-minute standing core workout.

Why? You don't have to be supine to bank an excellent core session - standing core exercises are incredibly effective, and neck-friendly, too.

How long for? Just 10 minutes.

10 Minute Standing ABS WORKOUT // No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

6. Best weighted core workout

What? A short but spicy weighted ab workout.

Why? Incorporating weights into your core workout will instantly up the ante on those moves. Just make sure you go easy to start with, and don't compromise your technique and form.

How long for? Just 15 minutes.

15 MIN STANDING ABS WORKOUT (with weights) - YouTube Watch On

7. Best 20-minute core workout

What? This 20-minute no equipment workout combines classic core moves (planks) with Pilates-style ab burners (leg circles).

Why? "A 20-minute session allows for a more comprehensive workout," says McCaffrey. "It gives you the chance to incorporate a wider range of exercises and target different muscle groups for deeper core activation."

How long? 20 minutes, done and dusted.

20 MIN TOTAL CORE WORKOUT (Equipment Free Ab Workout) - YouTube Watch On

