Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr are all fans of Moksha yoga - your complete guide

Feeling a bit lost for workout motivation now it's cold out and the days are getting darker? That's pretty normal as the seasons change. That said, if you've been cocooned under the covers instead of lacing on your trainers, it might be time for a fitness switch-up. One toasty fitness trend that’s currently on the rise? Moksha yoga.

In a recently resurfaced interview with Shape magazine from 2013, Meghan Markle credited the buzzy wellness practice for keeping her fit and healthy during her Suits filming days. It’s no surprise, then, that studies have linked regular yoga sessions to increased flexibility, less stress, better immunity and improved sleep. This includes Ashtanga yoga, Hatha yoga and Iyengar yoga.

Keen to learn more? This guide unpacking all the scientifically-backed benefits of yoga will come in handy, as will our expert explainer on yoga for beginners and the different types types of yoga, if you’re interested in giving it a try this winter.

And if you’re curious about Moksha yoga specifically, below, we’ve dived into everything you need to know about this trend, from what happens in a session to the perks of making it a regular part of your routine. Let’s dive in - and don't miss our guides to morning yoga, yoga for flexibility, and our Health Editor's favourite Yoga with Adriene flows.

Your guide to Moskha yoga, the A-List favourite

What is Moksha yoga?

Moksha yoga, or Modo yoga in certain countries, brings the heat – quite literally. It's a hot yoga style that mixes physical poses with meditation, breathing drills, and balmy studio temperatures.

In Hinduism and Jainism, the definition of Moksha is "the release from the cycle of rebirth impelled by the law of karma", or "the transcendent state attained as a result of being released from the cycle of rebirth," as per the Oxford English Dictionary. This translates to the type of yoga, which focuses as much on the mental and spiritual side of the workout as the physical.

Invented in Canada back in 2004 by a dynamic duo of yoga instructors, it’s now stretching its influence to classes across the US and the UK. And, of course, with big-time fans like Meghan Markle, it’s no wonder this practice is getting all the buzz.

A typical Moksha session lasts 45 minutes and involves a kind of stretching workout that works through a sequence of poses in a room cranked up to around 37 degrees Celsius. Nope, the heat's not just there to thaw you out on a chilly day; it’s actually mimicking the scorching temps in India, where yoga took root about 5,000 years ago.

During the class, you'll usually flow through a mix of standing, balancing, seated, and chilling-on-the-floor postures, testing your strength and flexibility. While other hot yoga styles like Bikram stick to a fixed sequence of 26 postures, Moksha classes are unscripted, so the teacher has more flexibility to pick and choose flows.

But there’s more to Moksha than just getting bendy – it’s deeply rooted in spiritual philosophy. It traces its origins back to an ancient Hindu concept called "self-actualisation." The term "Moksha," derived from Sanskrit, translates to "liberation, freedom, emancipation, or bliss."

Yoga teachers describe the term "Moksha" as a state of non-ego, where you're able to let go of your desires, fears and worries. The goal in class? Finding that inner Moksha, where you feel selfless and connected to everything and everyone around you. Classes weave in breathing exercises and moments of meditation to help quiet those thoughts about unread WhatsApp messages or missed appointments.

This practice is big on giving back, too. Every Moksha studio commits to offering one to three "karma classes" a week at reduced prices. The money they make from these goes straight to supporting sustainability, holistic health, and human rights causes. Pretty great, right?

What are the benefits of Moksha classes?

What benefits come with Moksha classes, you ask? Well, they’re more than just a stretch session. For starters, the warm studio temperatures are gold for sinking into yoga poses — a study back in 2013 found that heat can seriously amp up muscle and ligament flexibility, even helping to slash the risk of athletic injuries.

“Practicing standing yoga sequences can help build strength in the physical body, and asanas (poses) in heat can help with opening the body,” says yoga instructor Megan Shannen.

But it’s not just your body that’s reaping the rewards. Moksha is all about the mind-body-soul connection. So, while you’re bending and breathing, you’re also dialling down your anxiety and stress levels.

"Introducing heat into your yoga practice can reveal a layer of resistance or reactivity in your mind,” Shannen adds. "By observing discomfort while staying focused on the breath, you can find that meditation and mindfulness in your daily routine becomes more accessible, and you become less reactive to your typical daily stressors."

Plus, these classes aren’t just about feeling good - they’re about doing good, too. Studies show that acts of kindness, like donating to charitable causes, release mood-enhancing chemicals — dopamine and endorphins — helping manage stress and lift your spirits. It’s a triple treat: doing good, feeling good, and nurturing your own wellbeing in the process.

Where can I practise Moksha yoga?

You can find these classes in various cities — London, Manchester, Bristol and more. In London, Modo Yoga is a great place to start. While the specialist studios dedicated to this practice are generally in the US and Canada, some larger yoga studios offer Moksha yoga sessions on their timetable in the UK.

It’s worth checking out their schedules, or searching for local Moksha yoga classes online so you can dive into those warm, soul-nourishing classes ASAP. See you on the mat.

Shop MC UK's go-to workout kit now