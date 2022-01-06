Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Actress Michelle Keegan has been spotted reading a top-rated self-help book while relaxing on holiday in Mexico with her partner, Mark Wright.

The book in question – Everything Is F**ked – is by author Mark Manson, and follows his previous best-seller, The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F**k.

If you haven’t read the books, they cover tips for managing anxiety, how to stay hopeful during difficult times, and ways to find an “honest version of one’s self”.

The books were published in 2016 and 2019 but are still seen as toolkits for many struggling with their mental health (don’t miss our guide to the best mental health apps, if that’s you).

Just over 8 million people in the UK were found to have some form of anxiety when last surveyed in 2013, so you can imagine that nine years on, the figure would sit a fair bit higher than that. Anxiety is by far one of the most common mental health problems faced globally.

Luckily, attitudes and approaches to mental health have been shifting for the last decade and nowadays, conditions like depression and anxiety are now mostly met with compassion and the right medical assistance.

If you suffer from low-grade anxiety, it can affect your day-to-day without being so all-consuming that you need medical attention for it. Symptoms can include feeling restless or worried, having trouble concentrating or sleeping, and dizziness or heart palpitations, as per the NHS website.

You may not even suffer from a mental health condition per se, but just be feeling high levels of stress or trauma after two years of a pandemic, a new wave of Omicron, and yet more restrictions (don’t worry – this is normal).

Posting to Instagram, Michelle shared a photo of herself poolside reading the book while sipping a cocktail, having previously opened up about why she’s already broken Dry January this year (read the day you’re statistically most likely to give up, here).

On giving up her attempt at a month sans booze, she said: “Dear New Years Resolution, Well it was fun while it lasted. Sincerely January 4th.”

One reviewer of the book on Amazon – where it has an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars and near 4,000 reviews – called it a “profound, honest outlook on life itself and the human condition. Some opinions may be controversial, but that shows how this book cuts to the universal truths that some of us have forgotten.”

Do note – self-help books are not a replacement for medical help. Do see a doctor if you are struggling.