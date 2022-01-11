Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The best self-help books – where do you start? There are so many out there that it can make it impossible to choose one. Some claim to be the best self-help books for confidence, others promise that they’re the sacred text for career progression, and more than a few vow to turn you into a wellness angel.

So how can you separate the wheat from the chaff and find the best self-help book for you? You’ve probably heard of The Power Of Now, The Secret, and The Power Of Positive Thinking – but which other releases can compete? Is there a book out there that can genuinely empower you, break bad habits and change your life? And is there anything out there to convert the self-help sceptics?

Read on for our complete roundup of 10 self-help books that are actually worth reading, from new releases to timeless classics and more. We’ve broken it all down for you so that all you have to do is pick up a copy and get stuck in.

Best self-help books for 2022:

10 best self-help books to shop now, from £6.29