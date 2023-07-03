Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor, eight-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she works across site strategy, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest health updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely sustainable and squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She regularly hosts panels and presents for things like the MC Sustainability Awards, has an Optimum Nutrition qualification, and saw nine million total impressions on the January 2023 Wellness Issue she oversaw, with health page views up 98% year on year, too. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
10 things you didn't know about Millie Bright and Mary Earps, England Captain and Vice-Captain
Meet our Guest Editors and the athletes hoping to lead the England football squad to victory this summer.
By Ally Head
Margot Robbie says she would have turned down Barbie if they didn't make this change
"If they hadn’t made that change... I don’t think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
There's a list of foods you should avoid eating on a flight, according to cabin crew
Some of these will come as a surprise
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
It's a monumental year for women in sport – so why is misogyny still so rife on social media?
The comments on Just Eat’s TikTok video celebrating 101 new girl’s and women’s grassroots football teams across the UK show just how far we have to go in championing women’s sport.
By Alice Barraclough
"This is what it feels like to be the first female Sikh powerlifter to represent Great Britain"
Be inspired by 25-year-old Karenjeet Kaur Bains' story.
By Ally Head
Meet Muslim Sisterhood: the art collective encouraging people of all backgrounds and body types to start swimming
As they partner with Nike Swim to launch the brands first full coverage swimwear range, we chat to Lamisa Khan, Zeinab Saleh and Sara Gulamali about how they created a global movement that defies outdated stereotypes and champions diversity.
By Ally Head
As Simone Biles opens up about her ADHD, your guide to the main symptoms and treatments
It's thought that 75% of women with ADHD go undiagnosed.
By Ally Head
Simone Biles wins bronze in the Olympic women’s balance beam final
The win comes after the US gymnast bravely withdrew from all other events for the sake of her mental health.
By Catriona Harvey-Jenner
Olympic athlete who refused ‘forced’ flight home is now being protected by Japanese police
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya expressed concern for her safety after she was removed from the team for criticising her coaches.
By Catriona Harvey-Jenner
Simone Biles just made a very public call for justice for sexual abuse survivors
‘How about you amaze me and do the right thing…’
By Jenny Proudfoot