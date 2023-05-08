We asked 20 of the busiest women we know how they relax - and they all shared similar answers

Knowing how to relax - especially when you're tight on time, juggling work and home life, or up against an important deadline - can feel overwhelming. Deep breathing is all well and good, but did you remember to send that email? Have you eaten? And on that note - did you feed the cat?

While one 2020 study found that both yoga and mindfulness are key to relaxation, as a Health Editor, I know that how everyone relaxes is unique. What works for you might not work for the next person - what's key is making sure you work out what works for you.

It's also important to know you're clued up on the signs of stress and can counter them before they lead to fatigue, burnout, stress eating, or other physical symptoms.

Our handy guides to the best stress apps, stress supplements and essential oils for stress might come in handy, as will the below tips from twenty of the busiest women I know. With over twenty different relaxation options, there's plenty to choose from - plus, as they've been chosen by some seriously busy CEO's, nurses, and Editors, you can trust that you'll be able to squeeze them in, whatever your schedule.

Don't miss our explainers on stress vs anxiety, how to manage stress, and how to avoid burnout, while you're here. Without further do - keep scrolling for your ultimate guide to how to relax.

How to relax, according to 20 seriously busy women

1. Getting outside

Who? Marie Claire UK Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson.

I relax by... "For me, relaxation is about losing myself in an activity that forces my mind to switch off and gets me away from any screens. Nothing does this as effectively as going for a run outside in the forest amongst the trees and finishing up with a good stretch and meditation. I do this three or four times a week and it never fails to clear my head, give me a fresh perspective and still my mind."

2. Turning off my phone

Who? PR and founder of Tori Porter Communications, Tori Porter.

I relax by... "If I really need to wind down, or if I’m going through a period of high anxiety or stress, turning my phone off in the evening has really helped me to relax more quickly. It's made me realise how addicted we are to our phones - often we think that it doesn’t affect us when we spend our evenings replying to WhatsApps or scrolling through Instagram, but I find that replying to messages after a busy day can often feel like adding another chore to my to-do list."

"My phone reminds me of all the things I need to do, which makes it near impossible to switch off. Turning the phone off means that if I subconsciously grab it and then realise it's switched off, I'm reminded to relax. You might find it uncomfortable at first - we pick up our phones mindlessly and habitually - but once you sit with the discomfort and allow yourself to just be, you’ll find yourself relaxing much faster, not to mention you’ll have more time to spend doing relaxing things like making dinner or having a bath."

"Find it hard to turn your phone off? Sometimes, I just position it far away from my bed so I signal to myself that I’m done checking it for the day. As an ex-insomniac, it's helped my sleep hygiene massively. My advice is to make sure your phone is far enough away from your bed that you’d have to get up in order to use it for total distraction."

3. Having a bath

Who? Nutritionist Sophie Trotmann.

I relax by... "After a long day, there is nothing I love more than a hot bath. This ritual is one of the main parts of my emotional toolkit - just like some never regret a workout, I never regret a bath."

"This is a habit learnt from my wonderful mother. Even nowadays, I can be in the family home, feeling a bit tired or stressed about something and my mother will say, "Why don’t you have a nice warm bath?". Needless to say, it always helps."

"I'll normally have a large glass of water and a non-caffeinated herbal tea by my side to stay hydrated, too - Pukka Herb’s Liquorice and Peppermint is my favourite at the moment. It tastes delicious and is super soothing. Plus, since magnesium is absorbed well through the skin, I add magnesium flakes to the bath to help soothe my muscles and calm my mind. I like Better You’s magnesium flakes."

"I like to play music through a speaker and just let my mind drift."

4. Running

Who? Marie Claire UK Health and Sustainability Editor Ally Head.

I relax by... "Lacing up and heading out for a run always works for me. Whether it's a couple of km or a longer distance, it never fails to calm me down, clear my mind, and boost my mood. That, or I'll go for a walk in the park near my home, make a home-cooked meal, or simply remind myself to breathe. They're simple tools, but I find that they can be seriously effective for easing stress."

5. Nail painting

Who? The Running Channel Producer Sarah Hartley.

I relax by... "Finding something relaxing has been a conflict between needing something quick to do each week and building something into my routine that makes me happy. I knew I needed something skill-based that didn’t involve leaving the house (I’d love to be the type of person that goes to an art class to relax, but by the time I get home from work the thought of going out again is enough to put me off)."

"I narrowed my options down to crocheting, drawing and nail painting and settled for the latter as I’ve recently (finally) completed a New Year’s resolution I’ve had since I was ten (to stop biting my nails), so there’s now actually something to paint."

"I’m no pro, but I spend a bit of time during the week looking at designs on TikTok and Pinterest and then on a Sunday I have a relaxed night in, and paint away. It’s my time to switch off and do something for me, and it’s now something I really look forward to each week."

6. Reading

Who? Marie Claire UK Features Editor, Jenny Proudfoot.

I relax by... "For me, relaxation is all about reading - I find it the perfect escapism and an antidote to whatever is going on in the world around me. Just having one hour a day with a good book lets me dive into a different world and forget about my pressures - it just generally calms me down, helping me to regulate my breathing. I find it meditative - I notice feeling less stressed if I carve out time to read every day. Plus, no one likes to disturb someone holding a book over their face, so it's a great way to prioritise alone time, free from housemates, partners, or children."

7. Crossfit

Who? Founder of Fittest PR, Kate Burton Barlow.

I relax by... "I am what you would call a worrier - I catastrophise and my mind is always racing. Relaxing is something which does not come easy to me - I actually even schedule "relax" and "watch TV" time into my days. My antidote to this likely sounds counterintuitive, but CrossFit - the ultra-high intense, multi-disciplined training regime - helps me switch off."

"The constantly varied and skill-based nature of CrossFit means I have to focus. It’s the best way to fully switch off for an hour, disconnect from the wider world and purely focus on the hour at hand. It’s also hard work - CrossFit is tough in the best way possible. Pushing through a horrendous Metcon workout where your lungs are burning, your legs are burning, and your arms feel like they might drop off, means you can’t think about anything else. It’s all-consuming and you finish with a huge sense of achievement, feeling like you can take on anything."

"It’s the perfect start to my day, especially if I have something coming up that day that I am stressed or anxious about. If I can get through a tough WOD, lift some heavy weights, and do some cool gymnastics, then I feel like I can do anything."

"Plus the box I go to - Gymnasium Wandsworth - always ends each session with five minutes of breathwork for the ultimate end-of-session decompression. It’s the best way to unwind."

8. Short, sharp bursts of exercise

Who? Personal trainer and founder of Feel Good With Lavina, Lavina Metha MBE.

I relax by... "Taking time throughout my day to do short, sharp bursts of exercise - what I call my exercise "snacks" - helps me to relax. I also love doing short bursts of breathwork, stretching, and walking. Every little helps and it all adds up."

9. Stretching

Who? Marie Claire UK Fashion Editor, Zoe Anastasiou.

I relax by... "If I'm being completely transparent, finding time to relax is not something I have as a part of my regular schedule. But this year, I am prioritising my mental health and trying to be a little bit better about it. I love to carve out 20-25 minutes in the morning for a quick stretch or low-impact workout like Pilates. I love the Fluid Form at Home membership for this, because it means I can lay out my yoga mat and take some time to relax my mind before starting work in the morning. There's no better feeling than to have already completed some daily movement before sitting at your desk all day."

10. Cold water therapy

Who? Yoga teacher and author of Teaching Yoga for the Menstrual Cycle, Anja Brierley Lange.

I relax by... "Cold sea swimming, yoga, and belly massage work a treat for me. While the initial immersion with cold water is always a shock to the system, I find that's why it's so great for relaxing our otherwise busy, stressed and anxious minds."

"My top tips - once you get in the cold water, focus on slowing down your breath and calming the mind. Cold water shock actually helps me to find focus - it's been incredibly helpful in supporting my mental health, reducing my stress levels, and lowering my anxiety levels, too. If you can take a dip in nature - extra bonus."

Curious about how cold water therapy could benefit you? Our handy guide might help.

11. Practicing a skincare routine

Who? Writer Dionne Brighton.

I relax by... "If I've had a stressful day, nothing relaxes me more than removing my makeup and taking the time to make each step of my skincare routine mindful. It normally includes cleansing, gua sha, and sometimes a face mask. I'm a big fan of self care apps, too - I use Clementine to help practice mindfulness."

"Journaling for anxiety also really helps me to destress - I've been practicing it for two years now and it's great for clearing my head."

"Journaling for anxiety (opens in new tab) also really helps me to destress - I've been practicing it for two years now and it's great for clearing my head."

12. Journaling

Who? Marie Claire UK Producer Sofia Piza.

I relax by... "I feel my most relaxed when I’m in tune with myself and my emotions. Journaling helps me do this and has really improved my mental health this year, helping me to figure out the best coping mechanisms for myself."

"I've found it's as easy as sitting down when I'm feeling overwhelmed and writing my stream of consciousness - the act of putting pen to paper helps. If you’re feeling keen to try it yourself but feel unsure about what to write about, I recommend researching a few prompts online and exploring what works best for you."

13. Group exercise classes

Who? Oncology nurse Aisling Manson.

I relax by... "Heading to group exercise classes. They help me to totally switch off after or before really demanding days."

14. Getting good quality sleep

Who? Nurse Hannah Nolan Tierney.

I relax by... "For me, relaxation means doing anything that tires me out enough to sleep well. I do shift work, which can be difficult - running and regular exercise is key."

15. Monthly massage

Who? Founder of Jenny Scott Communications, Jenny Scott.

I relax by... "Reading, running (I love Parkrun), scheduling my exercise to make sure I fit it in and heading for a monthly massage. There's nothing better."

16. Cooking

Who? Recruitment Consultant Imaan Husain.

I relax by... "I cook - it's like a form of therapy for me. I find it therapeutic - when you're cooking, you don't think about anything else other than the ingredients in front of you and the process of making your meal. There's a whole process there - from taking your produce out of the fridge, to chopping your veg, to the finished product. I get so immersed in the process I don't have time to think about anything else - it massively calms me down by pouring my love, focus and energy into a meal, and having a delicious meal to show for it at the end, too."

17. Reading a magazine

Who? Mum and founder of Yawn, Alice Whiteley.

I relax by... "Reading a magazine, enjoying some chocolate, and having a soak in the bath. I find it super relaxing."

18. Meditating

Who? Marie Claire UK Social Media Editor Alice Carter.

I relax by... "I find meditation really helps me to relax. It allows me to completely calm my mind and I enter a different space which helps me visualise my larger goals and reminds me there’s more to life than the small frustrations of day to day life. I also find journaling in the morning and evening really helps to get all my thoughts down and left on the paper rather than overthinking them and this makes me feel more at ease."

19. Tidying your space

Who? Marie Claire UK Ecommerce Writer Grace Lindsay.

I relax by... "I know we've heard it all before, but for me, a tidy space really does equal a tidy mind. If I want to switch off at the weekend, putting on a good playlist and giving my flat a deep clean not only helps me to tune out the outside world but leaves me feeling a whole lot calmer once it's done. If I really want to treat myself, I'll take myself on a walk to my local shop and grab some fresh flowers to help make my space even happier."

20. Meditative mornings and dancing

Who? Marie Claire UK Fashion and Style Director Lisa Oxenham.

I relax by... "My mornings before my daughter wakes up are sacred. I get up around 5.30 am and let my mind relax - it's the only time I get to switch off my mind or properly think. I do yoga, hang out in my garden and just be. It's the most important part of my day - I try not to think about much, but it's when ideas pop up the most."

"I have had bad anxiety in the past because of juggling motherhood with a demanding career but I've worked out ways to live more stress-free - and my mornings are a big part of that."

"I also make sure I go to festivals, swim in the lakes, and run and dance in the woods - because these all relax my mind and give me a good dose of endorphins simultaneously."