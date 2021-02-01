Blake Lively has opened up about her body insecurities after giving birth

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing.'

Blake Lively is one of the most-talked about women in the world, and from her Gossip Girl days to her family life with Ryan Reynolds and their three daughters, this A-lister has been making headlines for years.

Always one to speak her mind, the actress opened up this week about body insecurities, recalling that it was something she struggled with after giving birth. And like everything Blake says, we can totally relate.

Captioning a throwback photograph of her 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on her Instagram stories, Blake wrote: ‘I put together a @lanvinofficial shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many.’

She continued: ‘It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.’

Forever bowing down to you Blake!