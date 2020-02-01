Blake Lively just shared a hilarious update about her daughters

The star welcomed her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds last year

Blake Lively is one seriously busy lady at the moment. Not only is she out and about promoting her new movie, The Rhythm Section, but she’s also mum-of-three.

The actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are parents to three daughters, James, five, Inez, three and a baby girl who arrived in October last year. The couple’s wedding photos were recently banned from Pinterest for a surprising reason.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Blake revealed that her middle daughter, Inez, wasn’t quite sure about the new addition to the family at first – and it’s seriously relatable to anyone with kids.

‘I have so many children!,’ the star began. ‘It’s a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it’s good. I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very into the baby, but my middle child not so much.

‘She sort of like pretends to play with her so like in the beginning,’ she explained. ‘Our oldest is loving on her, and she’s like very maternal and then our middle daughter is just like, just keeps away from her.

‘And then I said to her, I said, “you know, you’re going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, anything you want.”

‘And she goes, “ohhh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.”’

Too funny.