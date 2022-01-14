Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cold, dark mornings mean you're skipping the gym? We've got you covered with our edit of the best treadmills for home

It’s tough to workout in winter. In fact, new research from Women in Sport and Equal Play, Sports Direct’s initiative to make sport fair and impartial for women, has found that two-thirds of women exercise less in cold weather, and it’s not hard to see why. With the dark mornings and the drop in temperature, it doesn’t exactly motivate us to put on our best gym leggings and head out the door for a run when we wake up.

But not to worry, as there is an easier way to get a sweat on, right from the comfort of your own home. That’s right, investing in a treadmill may just be the step you need to make sure you’re getting your steps in (see what we did there?) That’s why we’ve rounded up the best treadmills for home.

Are treadmills worth it?

Due to their slightly higher price points, many people wonder if investing in a treadmill is actually worth it. In short, the answer is yes. If you are an avid runner or like working out but don’t love going to the gym, then a treadmill is a worthy investment.

Not only do they have the obvious advantage of not having to leave your house, but running on a treadmill also makes it much easier to have control over your workout. You can easily adjust things such as speed and incline, and you can track things such as your heart rate or calories burned.

The best treadmills for home 2022:

Which treadmill should I buy?

When looking for the best treadmill to buy, there are a few things to consider. Firstly, how much space do you have? There are larger treadmills and more compact styles to suit everyone’s needs. There are also treadmills that fold up to create more room, how cool? Once you’ve thought about that, it’s time to consider what sort of workout you are looking for. Are you wanting a more intense incline workout? Or perhaps an at-home class that you can follow along?

We’ve rounded up our best treadmills to suit everyone, so give it a read, grab your running trainers and get ready to sweat…