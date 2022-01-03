The best resistance bands to upgrade your workout anytime, anywhere

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You won't be able to resist these resistance bands (we're sorry, we had too)

Looking to upgrade your workout in 2022? Then look no further than our round-up of the best resistance bands to help build strength and activate muscles you never knew you had.

Alongside Tiger King and baking banana bread, the beloved stretchy band went viral during the beginning of the pandemic. Why? Simply, because it’s a great way to step up your home workouts and truly feel the burn. In fact, recent research shows that training with resistance bands provides similar strength gains when compared to training with more conventional tools such as weight machines.

A bunch of our favourite PT’s and fitness influencers have shown us how to incorporate them into our daily sessions and after trying them for ourselves, we totally get the hype. Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up the best resistance bands available to buy now, from Sweaty Betty to Shreddy. Bye-bye dumbbells, there’s a new favourite in town…

The best resistance bands to buy now

1. Resistance bands for beginners: