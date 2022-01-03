The best resistance bands to upgrade your workout anytime, anywhere

You won't be able to resist these resistance bands (we're sorry, we had too)
Looking to upgrade your workout in 2022? Then look no further than our round-up of the best resistance bands to help build strength and activate muscles you never knew you had.
Alongside Tiger King and baking banana bread, the beloved stretchy band went viral during the beginning of the pandemic. Why? Simply, because it’s a great way to step up your home workouts and truly feel the burn. In fact, recent research shows that training with resistance bands provides similar strength gains when compared to training with more conventional tools such as weight machines.
A bunch of our favourite PT’s and fitness influencers have shown us how to incorporate them into our daily sessions and after trying them for ourselves, we totally get the hype. Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up the best resistance bands available to buy now, from Sweaty Betty to Shreddy. Bye-bye dumbbells, there’s a new favourite in town…
The best resistance bands to buy now
1. Resistance bands for beginners:
Power Resistance Loop Five Pack, was £15 now £7 | Sweaty Betty
This set from Sweaty Betty is a great introduction into the world of resistance bands. They’re made from hard-wearing latex that can stretch to all different sizes, and each band features a different strength, from extra light to extra strong.
2. Resistance bands for stretching:
Bala Resistance Band Five Pack, £23 | & Other Stories
If you are a yoga lover like us, then we definitely recommend these Bala bands. They are super flexible – so ideal for stretching – and each band comes with a motivational quote. How cute.
3. Resistance bands for bodybuilding:
Cross-Training Elastic Training Band, £6.99 | Decathlon
For those of you looking to build your arm and shoulder areas, longer resistance bands are the way to go. This band from Decathlon has a longer circle length, perfect for moves such as assisted pull ups.
4. The best affordable resistance bands:
Gritin Resistance Band Set, £9.99 | Amazon
This set from Amazon is such good value for money. You can choose from a range of colours, they come with five different resistance levels and a portable storage bag, perfect for carrying to and from the gym.
5. The best short resistance bands:
The Lightning Band, £14 | Shreddy
Founded by PT Grace Beverley, Shreddy’s fitness products are raved about for a reason. If you aren’t a fan of latex, this stylish band is made from a polyester, cotton and rubber blend. The shorter length is best for targeted upper or lower body exercises, rather than a full body workout.
6. The best long resistance bands:
The Onyx Long Band, £17, Shreddy
Shreddy also offer a classic black band that comes in a longer length, designed to give you a full body workout. Oh, and did we mention that it comes in a sustainable drawstring pouch?
7. The best fabric resistance bands
ELVIRE Fabric Resistance Band Set, was £21.99 now £15.99 | Amazon
This set by ELVIRE is made from a cotton-latex blend, and comes with anti-slip rubber layers so you don’t have to worry about them falling down. They can be used for anything from high intensity workouts to yoga and pilates.
How do resistance bands work?
Wondering how these portable tools can create such a difference to your workout? Essentially, the band is used to create resistance – yes, the clue really is in the name. Your muscles will engage when you push against the band, fighting tension and, in turn, promoting muscle growth.
We all know that variety is key to getting the most out of your workouts, and these bands are a great way to switch things up and engage those important areas such as abs, glutes, and arms.
They can also be used to warm up and cool down, two things key to a good workout routine. Like the sound of them? Grab your best gym leggings and your favourite sports bra and get ready for the ultimate sweat sesh.
What type of resistance bands are there?
The bands come in all different lengths, strengths, materials and colours, so it can get a little confusing when choosing the right one for you.
The most popular style is the ‘loop band’, which looks a little like a giant elastic band, as it can be used for so many different things. Ready? Steady? Squat.