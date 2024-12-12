I've spoken to top PTs - 5 intermediate resistance band workouts that'll level up your full-body sessions
The not-so-secret secret to getting stronger at home.
Provided you’ve got access to a screen (so you can follow a PT-approved workout) and enough space to roll out an exercise mat, the best intermediate resistance band workouts can help you crank up your training from home.
We know. It’s quite hard to believe that these small, flexible, seemingly unassuming pieces of exercise equipment—sometimes called Pilates bands— can help you level up your strength from just about anywhere. But as personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long reiterates, "resistance bands are highly effective. They engage your muscles through continuous tension, improving strength, flexibility, and balance.”
But they aren't the only benefits of using resistance bands in your training. Research, like this 2019 article confirms training with elastic resistance bands can provide similar strength gains when compared with more traditional devices, such as dumbbells and weight machines. “So they’re especially valuable for those looking for a low-impact, joint-friendly workout option or for portability and affordability,” Long adds.
However, as is the case with any training tool, their effectiveness depends on how consistently and progressively you use them. So, to find out how you can boost your full body strength with resistance bands, stick right here. We spoke to PTs to find out everything there is to know and what workouts are best for intermediates.
Plus, while you’re here, you might also be interested in the difference between resistance training vs weight training, the best resistance band leg workouts and the best resistance band exercises. Are you new to using the handy home tool? Don't skip our guide to resistance band leg workouts for beginners, here.
On the hunt for the best intermediate resistance band workouts? Your guide
Can you get in shape with just resistance bands?
“Yes, you absolutely can get in shape with just resistance bands,” personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long says. “Resistance bands are highly versatile and allow you to perform a wide variety of exercises targeting all major muscle groups,” the PT adds.
For example, some people try their hand at the best resistance band exercises to boost their full body strength and mobility while on the go. Others use resistance bands for rehabilitation purposes or to help assist in moves like pull-ups. While Long, prefers to use them for intensifying Pilates workouts or during activation exercises that target specific muscles to help "wake them up."
“They can build strength, improve mobility, enhance muscular endurance, and even assist with rehabilitation,” Long explains.
However you intend to use them, along with getting enough protein, the PT says consistency and progressively increasing the resistance or intensity of your workouts is the key to building strength.
What resistance bands are best for intermediates?
The good news is that there are all different types of bands to choose from.
For example, loop bands are shaped like a circle, tube bands tend to have handles at either end and, as their name suggests, therapy bands are long pieces of stretchy fabric often used for rehab.
Personal trainer Liam Grimley, founder of 432 Fitness, recommends having a variety of bands of differing resistance and different styles. He says: “You might find you’re much stronger on your pulls than your presses, for example, and I’d certainly expect you to get to a point where your legs need more resistance than you use for your shoulder /overhead press."
The PT loves a fabric glute band that you can use just below your knees for your glute bridges and/or hip thrusts. "It’s a game-changer for your glutes," Grimley adds.
But if you could only pick one, the PT suggests investing in a medium tension long loop band, around 2m in thickness because of its versatility. “You can stand on the long loops and hold the band for curls, overhead presses, lateral and front shoulder raises, even bent over rows. You can train your deadlifts, squats and standing hip hinges and even throw in some overhead squats or squats to press.”
The PT says you can also perform a variety of standing rows, a tricep pump and, if you have the set up for it, you can use this type of band for assistance as well as resistance, for pull-ups or dips.
5 best intermediate resistance band workouts to try
1. Sydney Cummings’ lower body resistance band workout
Who? This workout comes from Sydney Cummings Houdyshell, who is a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified personal trainer.
What? A 10-minute resistance band workout that will hit your whole body and glutes.
Why? "Encouraging coaching, great energy, and progressive difficulty make it perfect for intermediate fitness enthusiasts,” PT Long says.
2. Caroline Girvan’s full body resistance band workout
Who? Caroline Girvan is the Northern Ireland-based health and fitness personal trainer who has garnered a YouTube following of 3M (and counting) thanks to her strength-based routines.
What? A quick 15-minute full-body resistance band workout.
Why? “High-energy, challenging, and well-structured with clear instructions," Long says. "It targets all major muscle groups effectively.”
3. Heather Robertson’s full body strength workout with bands
Who? Certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, Heather Robertson.
What? A 20-minute no-repeat full-body workout using a mini band.
Why? “Heather’s workouts are thoughtfully paced.” Long explains.
4. Heather Robertson’s full body mini band workout
Who? PT Heather Robertson.
What? This is another workout from Roberston, but this time it's a 25-minute session targeting all the major muscle groups.
Why? Long say Robertson's workout combines strength and endurance with minimal breaks.
5. 30-minute full body resistance band workout from Yes2Next
Who? PT April Hattori is the personal trainer behind Yes2Next. Hattori is often spotted completing the workouts with her mum, Aiko.
What? A 30-minute full-body workout that uses resistance bands with hands.
Why? “Perfect for the older generation and beginners,” Long says.
Shop MC UK's go-to resistance band equipment now
According to Long, TheraBand Resistance Bands are known for their durability and versatility. “They offer a range of resistance levels and are lightweight for travel,” the PT adds. This pack comes with three flat bands to choose from, each with colour-coded resistance levels. Yellow is the lightest, green is the heaviest while red is in the middle.
Whereas Grimley swears by Mirafit bands. “I am currently using Mirafit bands and find them to be durable and trustworthy,” he says. “They range from light to very heavy and have a simple number system that works well." These three fabric options are ideal for targeting your glutes, hips and thighs.
Trying to ace your pull-ups or dips? These types of bands are ‘ideal for full-body workouts’, Long explains. “These are made for strength training and can handle higher resistance needs," the PT adds.
Do resistance bands really work?
Just like any other form of resistance training, resistance bands can be highly effective once you know how to use them and you use them consistently.
“Programme your bandwork to suit your goal," PT Liam Grimley says. “Choose your reps and sets and total volume of work in a session and work with high-quality movement. You need to hit three workouts a week to see improvement over time. Be consistent and patient for the first six weeks and then assess how your band programme is working for you.”
Rebecca, or Becks, is a freelance journalist with more than ten years of experience in the industry.
When she's not weight training, tracking down the best gym leggings, reading a book or at her desk typing away, you'll find her in the kitchen perfecting a new recipe or bake.
