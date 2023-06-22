These are the best gym shorts to buy for hot summer workouts, according to our team of experts

The best gym shorts are hard to find - you require a Iot out of these small pieces of kit. Your gym shorts need to stay put when you exercise (no riding up, thank you), be sweat wicking and cooling and, most importantly, make you feel great.

Along with running shorts that don't ride up, finding the right pair of gym shorts is no small feat. Luckily, it's a good time to shop for gym shorts: activewear sales have eclipsed pre-pandemic levels by 42%, according to retail analytics brand Edited, so the industry is booming with choice right now - just in time for the sweatiest time of year.

The same as the best gym leggings, the best sports bras and the best gym trainers, shorts need to be flattering, functional and sweat-wick well - which is why we've been testing for you. That's where I come in - I'm Chloe Gray, a health and fitness writer and a qualified fitness instructor, so it's safe to say I've been through my fair share of gym shorts.

For me, gym shorts need to be different from running shorts, which might be looser for added breeze when out and about. My favourite gym shorts are a bit closer to cycling shorts in style - compressive and supportive without annoying you when you squat and jump.

After scouring around, I've found some brilliant products that will help you stay cool during hot workouts, whether you're strength training, boxing, spinning or pilates-ing, and included top picks from MC UK Health Editor Ally Head and personal trainer Lillie Bleasdale of PASSA training, too. Keep scrolling.

What to consider before buying gym shorts:

The length: Some people like really short shorts in the gym, while others prefer a longer, cycle-style cut. The length of your leg will also impact where the shorts cut, so check the inseam length that's listed on most brands websites.

Some people like really short shorts in the gym, while others prefer a longer, cycle-style cut. The length of your leg will also impact where the shorts cut, so check the inseam length that's listed on most brands websites. The fabric: No one wants an uncomfortably sweaty crotch in the gym, so make sure your shorts are made from a sweat-wicking and cooling fabric.

No one wants an uncomfortably sweaty crotch in the gym, so make sure your shorts are made from a sweat-wicking and cooling fabric. The features: Do you keep with your phone on you on the gym floor and therefore want a pocket to stash it away in? Maybe you love a drawstring waist or a particular pattern - these are all things to keep in mind when shopping for your best pair of gym shorts.

Do you keep with your phone on you on the gym floor and therefore want a pocket to stash it away in? Maybe you love a drawstring waist or a particular pattern - these are all things to keep in mind when shopping for your best pair of gym shorts. The price: It goes without saying that we have to choose the best product in our budget. Luckily, there are loads of reasonably priced shorts so you can get working out in the summer without breaking the bank.

9 best gym shorts, tried and tested by experts

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Align Shorts Today's Best Deals £58 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Pockets + Multiple leg lengths. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

What the expert says: "I wore these to a 45-minute yoga class, a weight training session and on a 5km run," says Marie Claire UK's Health and Sustainability Editor Ally Head. "They offer a properly barely-there feel - you can hardly notice you're wearing them most of the time, and they're by far the softest short I've worn in a while. I liked the small back pocket, which was big enough for a card or key, and that they didn't roll down or ride up for any of my classes."

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Training Shorts Today's Best Deals £25 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Good price point + Soft material. Reasons to avoid - On the short side.

What the expert says: These shorts tend to sit quite high up on the leg so they can look very short. That said, they're one of the most comfortable pairs I own, so if you're OK with a booty-style pair then these will serve you well. They pass the squat test, are super soft and very stretchy, so an all round good investment.

(Image credit: Nike)

AeroSwift Women's Tight Running Shorts Today's Best Deals £53 at Sports Direct Reasons to buy + Adjustable waist tie + Don't ride up + High waisted Reasons to avoid - On the shorter side.

What the expert says: The Nike Aeroswift Tight Shorts are Lillie's go-to racing short for a reason. "They also lend themselves to everyday use as well. Made from light and breathable fabric, they're perfect for keeping you cool in the warmer months plus they don't ride up. They also have a tie waist meaning you can adjust to fit your waist" shares Bleasdale.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Power cycling shorts Today's Best Deals £60 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Variety of leg lengths + Sculpting. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

What the expert says: "Any piece of activewear with over 1,000 reviews and a 4.8* average piques my interest - and these shorts delivered. Not only do they come in three leg length variations - four, six and nine inches - They're perfect for running, gym sessions, Pilates, and more. They're a real all-rounder with what they call "bum-sculpting technology", too," says Head.

(Image credit: Girlfriend Collective)

Girlfriend Collective Cycling Shorts Today's Best Deals £40 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Made from sustainable materials + Inclusive sizing. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

What the expert says: Girlfriend Collective has made big steps in the last few years to make sure their kit is crafted from eco-friendly materials - and these shorts are no exception, made from recycled water bottles so you know your shopping isn't going to waste. Their sizing also goes up to XXXL and they come in two different lengths, too, giving you different coverage options. With a high waist, breathable material and compression fabric, too, what's not to love?

(Image credit: SEFI)

SEFI Silhouette Shorts Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Squat proof + Varied leg lengths. Reasons to avoid - Smaller size range.

What the expert says: I love these shorts so much I have them in two leg lengths that I choose from depending on what I'm doing and how confident I'm feeling with my skin on show. These have such a gorgeous pattern while also being squat proof, antibacterial and they stay in place even on leg day. The only downsides are that they sell out quickly and, as SEFI is a relatively new brand, they have limited sizing options, with the shorts only going up to an XL.

(Image credit: TALA)

TALA SkinLuxe shorts Today's Best Deals £40 at Tala Reasons to buy + Sustainable materials + Naked feel. Reasons to avoid - Sell out quick.

What the expert says: Sustainability is at the heart of Tala's brand, but their products are functional, too (win, win). These second-skin feel shorts are made from recycled fibres and that invisible feel makes a big difference when you're lifting and jumping. These shorts also have a good-sized zip pocket at the back for stashing your phone while racking up barbells in the gym.

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Crop Shorts Today's Best Deals £32.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Super soft + Decent size range. Reasons to avoid - Can show sweat patches.

What the expert says: "Surely nothing as aesthetic as Adanola can actually be supportive? Turns out, they can: these shorts ticks all of the boxes. While I don't love wearing them running, they're perfect for people who gym regularly as they're soft as anything, flattering, supportive, and comfortable, too, with minimal crotch sweat patches (key)," says Head.

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Studio Pocket Short Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Handy pockets + Wide waistband. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

What the expert says: "I didn't know if this cult-favourite brand would live up to the hype but I liked how soft they feel, how flattering they are and how functional they were for both short runs and gym sessions - those side pockets are dreamy," says Head.