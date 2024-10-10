Pilates slider exercises are as effective as Reformer Pilates - 8 moves to boost core strength and flexibility from home

You can't have missed our national obsession with Reformer Pilates. The celebrity-endorsed, low-impact workout has been the breakout star of 2024, with a rumoured market value of over £900 million and waiting lists for classes as long as our (toned and sculpted) arms. And while Reformer studios are (forgive me but I couldn't resist) springing up everywhere, it's fair to say that an in-studio class can set you back a pretty penny. The solution? Enter stage right: the best Pilates slider exercises.

Touted as the next best thing to an IRL Reformer session, demand for the small, slidey discs is soaring, with many of us discovering they're a cheaper yet no less effective way to feel the infamous Pilates burn (MC UK Fashion Writer Sofia Piza absolutely swears by them, and said as much in her in-depth Pilates sliders review).

It's so effective, in fact, that trainers themselves are recommending it as a viable alternative to a Reformer class. While there aren't currently any studies into Pilates sliders in particular, we do know that Reformer Pilates in general is a science-backed workout with serious benefits. Research (such as this study, published in the Cureus journal) shows that the benefits of Reformer Pilates span improved cholesterol levels and lower insulin resistance, while others (like this one, published in the Journal of Muscles, Ligaments and Tendons) show that Pilates boosts flexibility and core stability.

With this in mind, we've mined the collective knowledge of top Pilates instructors to put together the best Pilates slider exercises to try at home. Looking for more Reformer Pilates info? You've come to the right place. Check out our explainers on how to do Reformer Pilates at home and the key differences between Reformer and mat Pilates. Keen not to spend as much on spenny equipment? Find out our go-to Pilates grippy socks, the best Pilates sculpt bars, and (if you have a little extra cash to splash) the best at-home Reformer machines to buy.

Pilates slider exercises are as effective as Reformer Pilates: the moves that promise to boost core strength and flexibility

What are Pilates sliders?

As touched on briefly above, Pilates sliders are small, round-shaped discs, with one smooth side and one more grippy face.

"Pilates sliders are simple discs, normally circular, that you can use in your Pilates workouts under your feet or hands," explains physiotherapist, Pilates instructor and founder of Core LDN, Claire Mills. "They add instability or create resistance for your muscles to work against by gliding along the floor, adding an extra challenge to your workout."

The push and pull element they bring essentially mimics the pulleys and springs on a traditional Reformer, upping the ante on mat work.

Are Pilates sliders exercises effective?

While they're simple to use, Pilates sliders aren't for the faint hearted: you'll seriously feel the burn, recruiting all those tiny stabilising muscles you didn't even know existed - cue DOMS for days.

And as part of a well-balanced training regime, they're remarkably effective - not to mention super convenient, being relatively cheap, small (for ease of storage) and totally portable.

"Pilates slider workouts are incredibly effective," notes Mills. "Not only are they easy to integrate into your workout for added spice, they force you to engage your whole in moves, targeting multiple muscle groups at the same time. This constant motion provides an extra core workout as your core is having to work hard to stabilise your body the whole time."

Which trainers and celebrities love Pilates sliders workouts?

It goes without saying that all the trainers we spoke to raved about the benefits of Pilates sliders, and while it's tricky to pinpoint which celebs are using sliders in particular, we do know that Reformer Pilates is hugely popular with household names, with stars from Harry Styles, Adele, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston all reported to be fans of the workout.

Who are Pilates sliders exercises suitable for?

The simplicity of the slider lends itself to all levels of Pilates ability, provided you're ready to up the ant.

"Anyone who wants to add a challenge to their workout can benefit from incorporating sliders," agrees Mills. "As a physiotherapist, I particularly recommend them for rehabilitation programs at home to add an extra challenge and to mimic the reformer."

That said, while simple to use, Pilates novices might want to swerve the sliders workouts, at least until you've had some IRL experience. "Slider workouts are ideal for people who want to replicate the feel of a reformer workout at home without the need for bulky equipment," advises Pilates instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "They are particularly good for those with some Pilates experience, as the exercises can be challenging (and in truth take a while to grasp how to get in and out of them), but beginners can also introduce them to their workout, with proper guidance."

What are the benefits of Pilates sliders workouts?

There's no doubt that sliders add a serious punch to your workout, but before you get to grips with the small but mighty circles, let's dig a little deeper into their benefits.

1. They're low-impact and joint friendly

If you're not a fan of lifting weights, sliders can be an excellent alternative, adding that all-important resistance to moves while being gentle on your joints.

"Since sliders glide to lengthen the muscles, they offer a low impact, joint-friendly workout, enhancing flexibility as they gently increase your range of motion," says Mills.

2. They're great for boosting core strength

As you are probably aware, Pilates is the GOAT when it come to strengthening your core - known as your 'powerhouse' in Pilates-speak. Sliders add an extra layer of core challenge to your moves, creating an unstable base that your body has to work against. This recruits all those deep, stablising muscles that are so important for core stability.

"The sliding motion creates instability, forcing your deeper muscles to work harder to help maintain balance, particularly in the core," notes Warburton. "This engages stabilising muscles that might not be as active during traditional exercises, resulting in a tougher and more comprehensive workout."

Working harder without really realising you're working harder? That's the dream, right?

3. They enhance balance and co-ordination

Working with sliders improves body awareness, also known as proprioception, which is basically our understanding of how our bodies move in space. Good proprioception is crucial for injury prevention, as we're less likely to fall.

Additionally, balance and co-ordination are constantly challenged while using the sliders - again, these are skills that are largely undervalued, but so vital. Research (such as this study, published in the British Journal of Sport Medicine) shows a direct link between the ability to balance and longevity, meaning slider workouts can, almost literally, help you to live longer. Pretty incredible stuff.

4. They're accessible

While our love for Reformer classes knows no bounds, we're also aware that there are serious barriers to participation, from cost to location of studios and lengthy waiting lists for classes.

The solution? A set of cheap and cheerful sliders that you can use at home. They're small, portable and perfect for those of us who perhaps can't work out at full strength, perhaps due to injury/being post-natal/having pelvic floor issues.

How to use Pilates sliders

Convinced to give sliders a whirl? Follow these how-to tips from Warburton.

Start on a stable surface such as a mat or wooden floor.

Focus on your form: Keep movements small, slow and controlled to begin with, to avoid any risk of injury and to ensure you get the most out of each exercise.

Engage your core: The cardinal rule in all Pilates workouts! This will help you stay balanced and get the best results from each move.

Practice basic movements first: Start with simple exercises like lunges or mountain climbers, then progress to more advanced moves as you gain confidence.

8 best Pilates sliders exercises to try today, according to trainers

1. Slider plank to pike

What? A spicy slider plank to pike! Start in a plank with sliders under your feet, then keeping the legs straight pull your feet towards your hands, lifting your hips into a pike position. Look between your hands at your feet, then come back to a plank.

Why? "This is fantastic for core strength and flexibility in the hamstrings," says Warburton.

How long? Try ten reps.

Plank to Pike: Sliders - YouTube Watch On

2. Sliding mountain climbers

What? Start in a plank with a slider under each of your feet. Alternate sliding your feet in and out, engaging your core for stability.

Why? "Not my favourite exercise, but a cult favourite for a reason!" says Warburton. "Sliding mountain climbers are great for cardiovascular endurance and core engagement."

How long? Try 30 seconds each side to begin with.

Sliding Mountain Climber - YouTube Watch On

3. Lunge with slider

What? Place one foot on the slider and slide it back into a lunge position. Keeping your core tight, hinge at the hips and slightly lean forward with the chest. Once you're comfortable with this, try lifting the arms straight up either side of your ears with every lunge, for a less stable (therefore more challenging) workout.

Why? An excellent move for working your glutes, quads, and core while improving balance.

How long? Aim for eight to 10 reps on each leg, depending how tough they are.

Slider Lunges - Best Exercises - YouTube Watch On

4. Standing scooter with slider

What? With the slider under one foot, slide the foot out behind you then press back up through the stabilising hip and draw the leg back in.

Why? "This is great for hip flexor strength and flexibility, along with core stability and glute strength," says Mills.

How long? Aim for eight to 10 reps on each leg.

How To: The Perfect Pilates Scooter - YouTube Watch On

5. Skater with slider

What? Begin with slider under one foot slide foot and stretched out to the side. You can either stay down in a squat and slide in and out with a bent knee or come up and down out of the movement with a straight leg.

Why? "This is a great move for core stability as well as inner thigh strength and flexibility," advises Mills.

How long? 10 reps on each leg.

6. Plank arm slide

What? Start in an all fours position (hands on sliders and under the shoulders), knees under the hips. Walk one leg out to straight and tuck under the toes, then straighten the other leg into a plank. Slide out one arm as you bend the other (pointing the elbow straight back), slide the arm back and straighten the other. Switch sides, alternating arms each time.

Why? "This is a whole body core exercise, challenging your body from toes to head and everything in between!" says Portia Page, principal educator at Balanced Body. "Along with upper body strengthening, the control of the longer levels (as the hand slides forward), helps with the core strength and awareness that helps us maintain good posture throughout the day. This helps to reduce lower back fatigue and soreness from long stints seated at the computer or standing."

How long? Aim for five on each side.

Plank Arm Slides - YouTube Watch On

7. Pilates roll up with sliders

What? Sit on the floor with the knees bent, feet flat and a slider under each foot, ensuring that the heel is on the slider.Roll down halfway and slide one leg out at a time then roll back up vertebrae by vertebrae.

Why? "The Pilates roll up stretches and mobilises the entire spine," says Page. "The addition of the sliders further strengthens the abdominals."

How long? Aim for three to five roll ups.

How to do a Pilates Roll Up | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

8. Side plank with leg slide

What? Starting in a side plank with a slider under the top foot, slide the top leg forward (like a kick yet keep the foot on the slider) and back behind the hip. For an extra challenge, extend the bottom leg behind the torso. Slide the top leg back and repeat.

Why? "This move brings strength, control, and awareness to the one side of the body," says Page. "By challenging equal strength and range of motion on both sides of the body, you are building coordination for those everyday movements."

How long? Aim for five to 10 reps on each side.

Side Plank w: single leg slider - YouTube Watch On

