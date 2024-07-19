In the mood to workout but not sure which sweat session to opt for? Trust me on this one: you can't go wrong with a dumbbell arm workout.

These sessions target the small muscles on the front and back of our arms, meaning they're slightly lower intensity than compound exercises that require big energy - making them great for anyone who needs some lowkey movement.

But don't think dumbbell arm workouts are easy: because these workouts include isolating bicep exercises and tricep exercises, your muscles will be shaking. Plus, if you're hoping for a more challenging workout, you can add these dumbbell arm workouts onto the end of another upper body workout, such as a shoulder workout or back workout.

Dumbbells are one of the best ways to train your arms, too. According to one study from the Journal of Strength and Conditioning, women who undertook a 16-week resistance training programme that included dumbbell curls (a move that targets the biceps) increased strength by up to 69%. Not bad, right?

Below, I've rounded up my go-to dumbbell arm moves guaranteed to help you improve your overall strength. I'm a fitness trainer and Health Editor, you see, and love adding bicep and tricep arm workouts to my workouts to make sure that my whole upper body feels strong. Because know this: building a strong upper body is vital for overall wellbeing. Keen to get going? Keep scrolling.

Dumbbell arm workouts are a great way to boost both shoulder and arm tone - your guide

What are dumbbell arm workouts?

The clue is in the name with this one - dumbbell arm workouts are, surprise, surprise, arm-specific workouts that you do that involve a dumbbell weight.

Dumbbells are short bars with weights on each end that are typically used in each hand for moves such as a row or press (unlike a kettlebell, which typically requires two hands and is used for compound moves such as squats and lunges).

What are the benefits of dumbbell arm workouts?

Short answer: there are many. "Dumbbell arm workouts are great for building strong arms, which in turn are important for helping with daily activities like carrying your shopping bags, lifting your children up or moving furniture - keeping you capable and independent especially as you age," says personal trainer Chloe Thomas.

"Having strong arms is also important for your posture - your biceps and triceps stabilise your shoulders. They also prevent injury by reducing the risk of strains and sprains and training them also helps with bone density; therefore reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures."

Dumbbells are a free weight that adds resistance to your workouts. They're super effective for arm workouts because:

Improve imbalances: Unlike a barbell, which is held in both hands, dumbbells are weights that are held in either hand. That means each arm works under the same resistance and both sides will get equally as strong, improving any imbalances that lead to injury.

Unlike a barbell, which is held in both hands, dumbbells are weights that are held in either hand. That means each arm works under the same resistance and both sides will get equally as strong, improving any imbalances that lead to injury. Variation: Dumbbells are a great way to vary your training. There are so many dumbbell variations that target the biceps and triceps you can almost never get bored and keep challenging the muscle.

Dumbbells are a great way to vary your training. There are so many dumbbell variations that target the biceps and triceps you can almost never get bored and keep challenging the muscle. Progress: Progressive overload means incrementally increasing the challenge you put the muscle under. Dumbbells are a great way to do that as you can add extra reps or increase the weight with each workout.

How do I do dumbbell arm workouts, if I'm a beginner?

Dumbbell arm workouts are very simple - especially if you're following a guided workout like we've recommended below. However, there are some key things to know before you start:

1. Be mindful of your movement patterns

Understanding movement patterns means you'll be more in touch with your body and can have more effective workouts. When it comes to arm workouts, the key movement to know are 'push' and 'pull'. When you're pushing a dumbbell, you'll be targeting your triceps (among other muscles, such as shoulders and chest). When you're pulling a dumbbell, you'll be targeting your biceps (as well as your back). Keep those patterns in mind when performing exercises to check you're engaging the right muscles.

2. Similarly, watch your pace

Slowing down your pace, especially in the lowering phase, can support muscle growth. This is known as eccentric training or time under tension training.

3. Remember: technique is everything

It's important to keep your technique in check to ensure you're targeting the correct muscles and protecting yourself from injury. Common cues include dropping your shoulders away from your ears and tucking your ribs down and in to avoid flaring through the midsection, but make sure you follow the advice from your trainer.

4. And finally: slow down

Slowing down your pace, especially on the lowering phase, can support muscle growth. This is known as eccentric training or time under tension training.sed, so expect to be repeating exercises for eight to 20 (or more) reps. You might repeat that three times, meaning you'll do three sets of the movement.

The best dumbbell arm workouts to try:

1. 5-minute arm workout by MadFit

What? For anyone super short on time, or who want to finish their workout with a bicep and tricep focus, try this five minute dumbbell session.

Why? With minimal rest and brilliant form, Mad packs in a real punch for your arms.

How long for? You'll have aching arms in just five minutes.

5 MIN ARM WORKOUT - With Weights (Upper Body Toning) - YouTube Watch On

2. 10-minute arm workout by Fabulous50s

What? A 10-minute arm workout that's designed for over-50s (but is brilliant for people of all ages and abilities)

Why? Schella Fowler, founder of fabulous50s, has made this workout short and sweet so that it works for beginners or those more advanced in their training. She uses great cues and instruction, too.

How long for? This one is just 10 minutes. If you want to level up, repeat the workout twice for a 20-minute blast, or tag it onto the end of another workout.

10-Minute Arm Workout With Weights | Shoulders, Triceps & Bicep Tone And Sculpt - YouTube Watch On

3. 15-minute standing arm workout by FitByMik

What? A fully standing arm workout created with 45 seconds of work and 15 seconds of rest.

Why? The short rest breaks mean this workout remains a challenge, but Mik keeps mixing up the moves so you never get bored. She throws some unique twists on classic moves, too, such as single arm alternate angle bicep curls.

How long for? This workout lasts just 15-minutes and, combined with the fully standing set up, makes this a great one for low-effort days.

15 min STANDING ARM WORKOUT | With Dumbbells | Shoulders, Biceps and Triceps - YouTube Watch On

4. 20-minute upper body workout by Gains By Brains

What? A quick upper-body workout that incorporates tricep push ups, bicep curls, tricep dips, hammer curls and tricep extensions, alongside back, shoulder and chest exercises.

Why? Gains By Brains offers great exercise choices and doesn't repeat a single one, making this great for those who get bored during their training.

How long for? A super quick 20 minutes.

20 MIN UPPER BODY With Weights - Back, Arms, Shoulders, ABS & Chest Workout with Dumbbells - Day 4 - YouTube Watch On

5. 25-minute dumbbell arm workouts from Nourish Move Love

What? A speedy upper-body workout with a great arm focus.

Why? Lindsey Bomgren, AKA Nourish Move Love, knows how to bring the energy to a workout. She also knows how to fatigue your arms - you'll work on exhausting the biceps and triceps before moving on to other upper body exercises in order to really break down the muscles.

How long for? This 25-minute workout will fry your arms in under half an hour.

25-Minute Dumbbell Arm Workout (Strength Training) - YouTube Watch On

6. 30-minute shy girl upper body workout by Chloe Thomas

What? A 'shy girl' workout from Thomas, meaning you grab the dumbbells and stand in the corner of the gym rather than moving around across different kit.

Why? This is an effective workout featuring six moves that can all be done with dumbbells at the gym or home. She says she made it to be beginner-friendly, but increasing the weights means it will also work for more advanced exercisers.

How long for? This isn't a follow-along workout so can take as long as you need, but we reckon you can get through it in half an hour.

BEGINNERS UPPER BODY WORKOUT #beginnersworkout #beginnerfitness - YouTube Watch On

7. 30-minute strength and arm EMOM workout by Juice & Toya

What? An EMOM workout (standing for 'every minute on the minute'), you'll have 60 seconds to complete your upper body reps before moving on to the next move.

Why? The total upper-body workout will target every muscle in the upper body. Your biceps and triceps are targeted with isolated exercises as well as supporting the other muscles in compound exercises like rows and flys.

How long? This 30-minute workout is a great blast for the upper body.

30 Minute Upper Body Dumbbell Strength Workout [EMOM Style] - YouTube Watch On

8. 40-minute upper body workout with weights by growingannanas

What? This workout targets your whole upper body, including your arms, using just one pair of dumbbells. You'll curl, press and extend your arms to work the shoulders, back, chest, biceps and triceps, and Anna even throws a few additional ab workouts in.

Why? For when you want to work your arms and get sweaty. You can guarantee that this workout will leave your arms (and many other muscles) shaking.

How long? This is a 40-minute workout, so it's a one-and-done kind of session.



40 MIN UPPER BODY WORKOUT - Back, Arms, Chest & ABS - Tone and Build Strength With Weights - YouTube Watch On

