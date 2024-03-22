As a Fitness Editor who runs most days, I'm buying these 12 products in the Amazon spring sale

Spoiler alert: as a Health Editor and nine-time marathon runner, it's fair to say that I quite like working out. Not just that, but I've tested a fair bit of kit, nutrition supplements, and wellness must-tries in my time - many of which are in this week's Amazon Spring sale.

Most of my go-to brands are stocked at the retailer and, lucky for you, I've been doing a bit of a deep dive to suss out the best deals. Fit kit shouldn't cost the earth, after all, and feeling good shouldn't have a hefty price tag, which is why I'm so passionate about connecting you with the must-buy deals.

Keep scrolling for my top picks of protein powders, gym leggings, sports socks, running bags, glasses, supplements, and more. Certified runner girly approved.

12 items I'll be buying in the Amazon fitness sales

Under Armour Womens HeatGear Mid Padless Sports Bra Was £27, now £19.47 at Amazon Under Armour has long been a go-to of mine for some of the best sports bras. They're supportive, sweat wick well, and look stylish, too. Save 28%

Under Armour Womens High Rise Leggings Was £47, now £26.90 at Amazon Another great kit option from the brand are their leggings - high-wasited, supportive, and designed for performance, to boot. Save 43%

Salomon Running Vest Was £70, now £59.50 at Amazon Runner girlies, listen up - if you're new to running or just struggle to know where to keep your essentials (we're looking at you, phone, keys, water, and card), then this Salomon running vest is well worth the investment. I've had mine for years now and swear by it for long runs and making sure you've got adequate fuel and water with you. Save 18%

FEISEDY Sport Sunglasses Was £17.99, now £14.39 at Amazon Hear me out on this one - I've worn my Oakley sunglasses time, and time, and time again, for running, skiing, and even to Glastonbury last year. While these aren't the same brand, they are a similar design, promising to stay in place for any long run or activity.

Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition Was £150.67, now £119.99 at Amazon It's no secret that I'm a huge Garmin fan - I've had my Forerunner 935 for eight or so years now and have used it for every training cycle and marathon I've run. The Venu design is one of my favourites, though - more subtle and stylish and great for tracking any kind of workout, from walking, to Pilates, to 5kms. Save 20%

Jasmine Silk pure cashmere socks Was £36.99, now £34.99 at Amazon Everyone needs a good rotation of socks to chuck on over workout leggings or under trainers for a long run. These cream socks from Jasmine are made of pure cashmere, so promise to be comfortable and help you remain blister-free. Save 5%

Cannaray CBD Oil Drops (1800mg) Was £36, now £23.03 at Amazon CBD drops have become a go-to of mine for soothing achy muscles after hard workouts. I love the Cannaray drops, which taste like peppermint and help you to drift off to sleep quickly, too. The brand is also thought to be a favourite of Claudia Winkleman's. Another great option is their Muscle Balm if you'd prefer to roll the CBD onto your legs rather than drop it under your tongue. Save 36%

Symprove Mango and Passionfruit 4-Week Pack Was £79.99, now £63.20 at Amazon You'll know by now how essential probiotics are for your gut and all-round health. I've long supplemented the handy bacteria and have found they've massively eased my bloating. Read my full Symprove review, here. Save 20%

CITYSPORTS Folding Treadmill,Foldable Walking Running Machine,2 Was £269, now £207.99 at Amazon Hear me out - because I'm just as fussy when it comes to fit kit as you, but swear by my walking pad for sedentary WFH days when I haven't got many steps in. As I detail in my full walking pad review, it's been one of the best investments I've made into my health in a long time - and currently 23% off. Save 23%

PhD Smart Protein in Chocolate Was £19.99, now £13.25 at Amazon While not everyone needs to supplement protein post-workout, it is a simple and easy way to help your muscles recover and boost satiety, too. I've long been a fan of the PhD brand - their products are trustworthy and reliable, plus you know you're not drinking a shake that's full of added ingredients. Scroll more of team MC UK's go-to protein powders, here. Save 34%

Fulfil Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Protein Bars Was £40.20, now £24.24 at Amazon These are hands down some of the tastiest protein bars you can buy - and trust me, I've tasted a fair few chalky, claggy options in my time. The Fulfil recipes are a tasty, protein-boosted treat great for 4pm hunger pangs or post-gym. Save 40%