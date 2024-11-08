Advanced resistance band leg workouts promise to supercharge your strength from home - 5 best exercises to try

We’ve already dived into the wonderful world of resistance band leg workouts for beginners . But now it’s time to track down the top advanced resistance band leg workouts for those ready to take their resistance training to new heights.

If you couldn’t tell already, we’re big fans of resistance bands — and for multiple reasons. These simple pieces of fit kit are ideal for adding some fire to just about any workout, they won’t take up much (if any) space at all and with prices starting from around £6, you won’t have to take out a small mortgage to afford them.

Plus, as one 2019 systematic review confirmed, using elastic resistance training (ERT) works! Researchers in the study concluded that this training style has the power to improve functional capacity, increase muscle activation and overall quality of life. These mini but mighty elastic or material bands can also help you achieve the type of strength gains you might expect from picking up a pair of dumbbells or using machines at the gym.

​​So, how do they work, you ask? “Resistance bands work by creating tension as you stretch the band, targeting different muscle groups without the need to use heavy weights,” says Paola Di Lanzo, OG wellness guru and founder of Paola’s Body Barre. "Depending on where you place them on your body, be it your ankles, hands or thighs, these stretchy pieces of material will help to target different muscles."

So, if you’ve already mastered many of the best resistance band leg workouts and are now looking to up the ante, the top PT-approved advanced resistance band leg workouts can help you make that happen. We asked experts to divulge their favourite resistance band leg workouts that put the "fire" in fiery.

While you’re here, you might also be interested in the best resistance band exercises for your whole body or finding out the science-backed benefits of resistance bands.

A PT's guide to the best advanced resistance band leg workouts

Tell me, what are resistance bands?

“Resistance bands are stretchy, durable bands made of latex or similar materials designed to add resistance to workouts,” Di Lanzo says.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once only used by rehabilitation professionals to treat injuries and imbalances, resistance bands have hit the mainstream thanks to their ability to help dial up the intensity of most workouts.

“They are versatile bits of equipment," confirms Di Lanzo. Plus, seeing as they're available in various lengths, thicknesses, and resistance levels, they can be used for strength training, flexibility exercises, and rehabilitation.

Why are resistance bands so effective?

It's a question we've been wondering too. But according to Di Lanzo resistance bands are highly effective because they offer variable resistance. Which means? "The tension increases as you stretch the band, which in turn helps to recruit more muscle fibres,” the fitness expert says.

“They’re also versatile and allow for a full range of motion in exercises, making them excellent for activating muscles and improving balance and coordination," Di Lanzo adds.

5 best advanced resistance band leg workouts

1. 20 Minute Full Body Resistance Band Workout by Juice and Toya

What? A full-body at-home workout that uses resistance bands to help you make strength and flexibility gains.

Why? "This resistance band workout is a great choice because it offers a full-body routine that targets multiple muscle groups effectively without the need for heavy equipment," Grace Reuben, PT and founder of Dare to Be Fit explains.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 Minute FULL BODY Resistance Band Workout [Strength Training] - YouTube Watch On

2. Glute-Building Circuit by BodyFit by Amy

What? This circuit won't just target your legs, it will target and engage your glutes and core.

Why? "It’s ideal for advanced users because it combines higher reps with controlled, slow movements, perfect for deep muscle activation," Reuben explains.

How long? 34 minutes.

Day 18: Strong Legs Glutes & Core Workout - Dumbbells & Optional Mini Bands | Athlete - YouTube Watch On

3. Legs & Booty Burnout by Heather Robertson

What? Looking for something more challenging? "This one is a tough mix of squats, lunges, and banded leg lifts," Reuben notes.

Why? "This workout really focuses on getting the most out of every rep and includes challenging moves that target glutes, hamstrings, and quads," the PT adds.

How long? 40 minutes.

ABS & BOOTY BAND Workout - YouTube Watch On

4. Total Leg Blast by Sydney Cummings

What? Designed to work the entire body, National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer, Sydney Cummings includes a banded workout complete with squat variations and compound movements, which Reuben says will work the entire lower body.

Why? "Great for advanced users, this workout keeps you on your toes and helps improve both strength and stability," Reuben adds.

How long? 30 minutes.

30 Minute Legs and Glutes Band Burner Workout | PRIME - Day 13 - YouTube Watch On

5. Resistance Band Power Workout by HASfit

What? "This power-focused workout mixes banded plyometric moves with traditional strength exercises, making it ideal for those wanting an athletic, explosive leg day," Reuben says.

Why? "The bands add resistance to moves like jump squats and lunges, challenging both strength and agility," the PT says.

How long? 30 minutes.

30 Minute Full Body Resistance Band Workout - Exercise Band Workouts for Women & Men - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to resistance band equipment now

CFX Resistance Bands 3 Sets £12.90 at Amazon Crafted from high-quality cotton polyester, these soft and comfortable looped bands are ideal for most leg workouts. The built-in elastic natural latex liner will also help to increase the elasticity.

Hybrid Resistance Bands £6.99 at Amazon These versatile bands are great for pretty much any workout as they have a good amount of stretch. Plus, they come in a range of tensions so you can work your way up.

Core Balance Resistance Bands £9.99 at Amazon Keen to try an advanced resistance band workout that focuses on your arms? This is the band for you, with ample resistance and stretch.