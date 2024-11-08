Advanced resistance band leg workouts promise to supercharge your strength from home - 5 best exercises to try
Prepare to feel the burn.
We’ve already dived into the wonderful world of resistance band leg workouts for beginners. But now it’s time to track down the top advanced resistance band leg workouts for those ready to take their resistance training to new heights.
If you couldn’t tell already, we’re big fans of resistance bands — and for multiple reasons. These simple pieces of fit kit are ideal for adding some fire to just about any workout, they won’t take up much (if any) space at all and with prices starting from around £6, you won’t have to take out a small mortgage to afford them.
Plus, as one 2019 systematic review confirmed, using elastic resistance training (ERT) works! Researchers in the study concluded that this training style has the power to improve functional capacity, increase muscle activation and overall quality of life. These mini but mighty elastic or material bands can also help you achieve the type of strength gains you might expect from picking up a pair of dumbbells or using machines at the gym.
So, how do they work, you ask? “Resistance bands work by creating tension as you stretch the band, targeting different muscle groups without the need to use heavy weights,” says Paola Di Lanzo, OG wellness guru and founder of Paola’s Body Barre. "Depending on where you place them on your body, be it your ankles, hands or thighs, these stretchy pieces of material will help to target different muscles."
So, if you’ve already mastered many of the best resistance band leg workouts and are now looking to up the ante, the top PT-approved advanced resistance band leg workouts can help you make that happen. We asked experts to divulge their favourite resistance band leg workouts that put the "fire" in fiery.
While you’re here, you might also be interested in the best resistance band exercises for your whole body or finding out the science-backed benefits of resistance bands.
A PT's guide to the best advanced resistance band leg workouts
Tell me, what are resistance bands?
“Resistance bands are stretchy, durable bands made of latex or similar materials designed to add resistance to workouts,” Di Lanzo says.
Once only used by rehabilitation professionals to treat injuries and imbalances, resistance bands have hit the mainstream thanks to their ability to help dial up the intensity of most workouts.
“They are versatile bits of equipment," confirms Di Lanzo. Plus, seeing as they're available in various lengths, thicknesses, and resistance levels, they can be used for strength training, flexibility exercises, and rehabilitation.
Why are resistance bands so effective?
It's a question we've been wondering too. But according to Di Lanzo resistance bands are highly effective because they offer variable resistance. Which means? "The tension increases as you stretch the band, which in turn helps to recruit more muscle fibres,” the fitness expert says.
“They’re also versatile and allow for a full range of motion in exercises, making them excellent for activating muscles and improving balance and coordination," Di Lanzo adds.
5 best advanced resistance band leg workouts
1. 20 Minute Full Body Resistance Band Workout by Juice and Toya
What? A full-body at-home workout that uses resistance bands to help you make strength and flexibility gains.
Why? "This resistance band workout is a great choice because it offers a full-body routine that targets multiple muscle groups effectively without the need for heavy equipment," Grace Reuben, PT and founder of Dare to Be Fit explains.
How long? 20 minutes.
2. Glute-Building Circuit by BodyFit by Amy
What? This circuit won't just target your legs, it will target and engage your glutes and core.
Why? "It’s ideal for advanced users because it combines higher reps with controlled, slow movements, perfect for deep muscle activation," Reuben explains.
How long? 34 minutes.
3. Legs & Booty Burnout by Heather Robertson
What? Looking for something more challenging? "This one is a tough mix of squats, lunges, and banded leg lifts," Reuben notes.
Why? "This workout really focuses on getting the most out of every rep and includes challenging moves that target glutes, hamstrings, and quads," the PT adds.
How long? 40 minutes.
4. Total Leg Blast by Sydney Cummings
What? Designed to work the entire body, National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer, Sydney Cummings includes a banded workout complete with squat variations and compound movements, which Reuben says will work the entire lower body.
Why? "Great for advanced users, this workout keeps you on your toes and helps improve both strength and stability," Reuben adds.
How long? 30 minutes.
5. Resistance Band Power Workout by HASfit
What? "This power-focused workout mixes banded plyometric moves with traditional strength exercises, making it ideal for those wanting an athletic, explosive leg day," Reuben says.
Why? "The bands add resistance to moves like jump squats and lunges, challenging both strength and agility," the PT says.
How long? 30 minutes.
Can you build leg muscle with resistance bands?
We bring good news: it’s entirely possible to build leg muscle with resistance bands. “Resistance bands can be highly effective for building leg muscle when exercises are done with enough resistance and proper technique,” Grace Reuben, PT and founder of Dare to Be Fit says.
"For those who want to workout at home or don’t have access to the gym, resistance bands are a great tool that adds different challenges. The bands add extra resistance, forcing the muscles to work harder, which promotes strength and growth, especially when focusing on lower body exercises that target the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves."
Rebecca, or Becks, is a freelance journalist with more than ten years of experience in the industry. She specialises in all things health and lifestyle and has written for a number of brands including Women's Health, Stylist, the Evening Standard, Good Housekeeping, The Telegraph, Live Science, Tom's Guide and Fit&Well. Becks also writes copy for a number of brands and small businesses.
When she's not weight training, tracking down the best gym leggings, reading a book or at her desk typing away, you'll find her in the kitchen perfecting a new recipe or bake.
-
