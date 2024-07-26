I tried the sports bra that athletes will wear at the Paris Olympics - and it’s become my new go-to for weightlifting

The image of Lioness Chloe Kelly celebrating her 2022 Euro-winning goal by zipping around the Wembley turf in her sports bra, propelling her shirt above her head, was an iconic and symbolic turning point in women’s sport. It marks the team’s first major tournament win, yes, and also a shift in the sorts of conversations we’re having surrounding female athletes and the accessibility of physical activity to women.

The morning after the iconic photo was captured, England players collectively penned a letter to Conservative Party leader candidates at the time, Liz Truss and now PM Rishi Sunak, asking them to ensure that all girls have access to a minimum of two hours of PE per week. Meanwhile, Kelly’s sports bra cele spilt into the conversations of TV hosts and households far beyond the confines of our country, with many praising the powerful message it conveys: sport is ours to play too.

A thought that sometimes simmers in the back of my mind, however, is the reality that while the sports bra is emblematic of liberation, it’s also often the difference between someone being able to engage in physical activity – and performing to the best of their ability – and it being completely inaccessible to them.

Research by Women in Sport last year revealed that only 36% of British schoolgirls aged 11 to 18 wear a sports bra during PE at school and, as a result, 69% said they could not jump or run freely, while 72% felt self-conscious about breast movement or bounce during activity. The impact that wearing a supportive sports bra can have on everything from comfort to confidence levels is unsurprisingly huge, with 80% noticing a significant increase in the former, and 45% feeling able to run and jump without anxiety.

And sports kit concerns aren’t limited to class PE sessions – they remain a very real barrier to entry for even elite female athletes. Post-Euros, we saw the Lionesses switch from white to navy shorts to ensure players feel more comfortable while menstruating. Elsewhere, Nike’s Olympic kit for Team USA this year, which includes a high-cut unitard with a gusset that looks to be a little wider than a credit card and nowhere near as sturdy, caused outrage online with athletes and editors alike (Marie Claire UK’s Ally Head included) expressing shared frustration at the revealing piece of kit. Suitable breast support remains a sticking point for some athletes, too.

A survey of elite female British athletes, published in Research in Sports Medicine in 2022, revealed that 51% experienced breast pain, with 29% saying it affected their ability to perform at their best. This is an issue Adidas and RHEON LABS® are looking to address with the creation of a new bra intended to "empower women to experience sport without restraint."

And, fun fact - said Techfit Control x RHEON™ sports bra will be a part of the Olympics training kits provided to Team GB, France and Ethiopia athletes for Paris 2024 so, naturally, I had to try it out and report back. If you'd like to scroll our full cover interview with Team GB sprinters Daryll Neita and Laviai Nielsen, look no further. We've also got extensive explainers on the lack of research into female athletic performance, why mothers are underestimated in sport, a look back into the road to equality at the Olympic Games, and the most iconic Olympic fashion moments, here.

Meet the sports bra that athletes will be wearing to the Paris Olympics

Your need-to-knows about the Olympics sports bra

It’s a bit more advanced than your run-of-the-mill design, hence its association with the Olympics. The Techfit Control features what’s called the RHEON™ reactive super polymer, which adapts to support the breast during high intensity movements.

Simply, it’s a medium-support bra that’s suitable for a variety of workouts, but designed specifically with runners and athletics athletes in mind. It’s made from a combination of recycled polyester and elastane, featuring a racer back with a mesh panel, and is available in sizes 32A,B to 48E,G.

What makes the Techfit Control Olympics sports bra unique?

“Sports bras are a foundational piece of kit, but research into the category uncovered a vast dissatisfaction from women who weren’t being properly supported,” says Olga Kravchenko, Head of Design at Rheon Labs. She’s referring to a 2023 study from the University of Memphis which revealed that 72% of women experience breast pain when running. The same research also concluded that a high versus low support sports bra can help to improve running performance markers by 7% – a massive number, when you’re a competitive athlete.

“The RHEON technology provides women with the support they need when they need it most, whilst also maximising their running performance,” Kravchenko continues. “The strips of highly strain sensitive RHEON polymer are strategically placed across the breast tissue. Like running on wet sand, it only hardens under intense movement, then returns to being soft and pliable.”

RHEON™ technology will be prominent on the athletics sprint suits on the legs, backs and busts of team GB, France and Ethiopia athletes. This sports bra, specifically, will be a part of training kits provided to athletes of all three federations. And it comes pro-athlete approved.

Commenting on the Techfit Control, British double Olympian Liz Yelling said: “When you’re exercising or competing, you do not want to think or worry about anything else. Having comfortable, well-fitting sports clothing is essential to your best performance and it is exciting to see that RHEON LABS® have invested so much into tackling the real problems women face with ill-fitting bras and the barriers to exercise that this creates.” Very promising!

My thoughts on the Olympics sports bra

Days one to three

During a boxing class recently, I had the uncomfortable realisation that my sports bra wasn’t nearly supportive enough for the jabbing and rolling in that session’s agenda. And while I wouldn’t say I necessarily have a huge rack, working out at a high intensity with a subpar sports bra makes me feel slower, more self-conscious, more sluggish. Like my boobs are two socks stuffed with potatoes (the big, baking kind) – ankle seam loosely stitched to my chest. All that to say, I’m pretty excited to give the gals a boost with the bra that’s heading to the Paris Olympics this summer.

The first thing I notice is the slightly raised strips of fabric on the front of the bra which, for a brief moment, I mistake for a subtle play on tiger stripes (animal print at the Olympics? I’ll approve). Next, is that the shoulder straps aren’t adjustable. This immediately makes me question the level of support the Techfit Control can provide, since industry experts I’ve spoken with previously have emphasised the importance of a personalised fit. So, I ask Kravchenko for clarification.

“For running of all abilities, comfort is key for both performance and confidence. Enhanced comfort is one of our main aims with the Techfit Control sports bra, she says. “Through our research and conversations with testers of the sports bra so far, we have found that pull over bras are the preferred choice for many runners. By removing adjustable add-ons from the bra, we also remove the risk of the metal or plastic add-ons and clasps digging into the skin or clasps unfastening during running.” Since I’m not a competitive athlete, and I’m not big into endurance sports, I haven’t before considered how irritating and distracting it could be to wear a bra with clasps and such for a prolonged period. While I think this ultimately comes down to personal preference and requirements, it does make sense that many would favour a pull-on, non-adjustable bra for this reason.

I initially put the bra to the test with a low-impact weights session at the gym, followed a few days later by a hike in the Irish hills. There’s a meaty label I need – but can’t be bothered – to cut out, but otherwise it feels quite comfortable. I’m impressed by the fact there’s no side-boob spill, nor is my cleavage clamouring to escape over the front seam. This, in part, is due to selecting a decent fit, yes, but it’s also down to a mindful design that prioritises coverage and support.

I like that the racer back allows me to wear it under various shaped vests (she says, only ever exercising in an oversized tee), and that I don’t feel excessively sweaty when wearing it to train. Plus, the medium support means I experience minimal boob-bounce while hiking, and allows me to enjoy my surroundings a bit more.

Days four to seven

The bra seems to wash well. I ignore advice to remove the bra pads before machine washing (they surely absorb sweat too?) and am impressed to find that they aren’t like the flimsy slices of foam you usually get in a sports bra. While they aren’t breast-boosting, by any means, they’re slightly thicker and more substantial. They feel like they could survive a sloshing around in the machine (though, do so at your own risk).

Next, I wear the bra for three more weightlifting sessions – two of which are much higher in intensity and feature plyometric exercises, such as kettlebell swings, and sets of skipping.

It’s now I notice the bra isn’t quite as supportive as I, personally, would prefer for high-intensity training. I don’t experience any pain or discomfort, per se, but there’s a bit more boob movement than I’d like. The bra doesn’t claim to provide high support, but I nonetheless query its ability to bolster breasts larger and heavier than my D-cups, and Kravchenko confirms that there is a limit. “The bras are designed to be more supportive and more comfortable for everyone,” she says. “That being said, the testing process of the bra was optimised on a 36DD size during running.” With that in mind, I probably wouldn’t recommend for anyone needing or preferring very high support.

My main qualm, I would say, is the shoulder straps, which have two seams and tend to curl up a little on occasion. It’s not so much uncomfortable as it is irritating, finding myself needing to adjust every so often. At £65, it's also pretty expensive and while I think it's important to invest in quality sports bras in particular, this is more than I'd generally be prepared to pay as an everyday gym-goer.

For low-impact weight training on the whole, however, I really rate the Techfit Control. I’m overall satisfied with the ratio of support to comfort, and while the bra isn’t quite so snug I forget I’m even wearing one (the dream, surely), I’m definitely less conscious of breast movement throughout my workouts.

