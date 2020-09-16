This Swizzels advent calendar is packed with retro sweets and we need it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Everyone loves a retro sweet. Of course we love the new kids on the confectionary block, like the Orange Chocolate Toblerone and McVities new biscuit range, but can they really compare to the sugary snacks you’d find in a party bag as a child?

And Swizzels are the masterminds behind some of the most popular classic sweets out there, from the Drumstick lollies, to Parma Violets and Fizzers, to the iconic Lovehearts.

So when they announced that they’re releasing an advent calendar this year, they had our attention.

Packed full of retro classics, it’s perfect for anyone who wants a nostalgic sugar rush every day in the run up to Christmas. Behind each door there’s an individually wrapped sweet, and there’s even an interactive search puzzle on the back of the box.

Brilliant.

If you want to get your hands on one, they’ll be available through the Swizzels website and in stores such as Tesco, Wilko and Sainsbury’s for £5. Bargain.

And for anyone who wants to enjoy the classic Swizzels sweets before the Christmas countdown begins, they’re also offering hampers of your faves – from letterbox goodies costing £4.99 to a huge box of treats for £12.99.

Erm, yes please.

