An orange chocolate Toblerone now exists and it’s the news we’ve been waiting for

If you love a sweet pick-me-up when the afternoon rolls around, there are so many tasty treats on offer at the moment, from the crispy Lindt chocolate balls to the McVitie’s new biscuit range.

And if you’re looking for sweet trends, orange chocolate is having a bit of a moment right now. This month, a number of confectionary favourites have had a bit of a zesty makeover – from Cadbury’s Giant Chocolate Buttons, to Chocolate Fingers to the iconic Twirl, it seems that every bar is adding a citrus tang.

And now, Toblerone is getting involved in the fruity overhaul by launching an orange chocolate bar. Yum.

The Orange Twist bars are a delicious combination of the traditional Swiss milk chocolate, with candied orange peel, ginger and honey and almond nougat.

They’re already available at Tesco in stores and online, and will be launching at a number of other stores over the coming weeks.

Each 360g bar usually retails at £4.50 but are currently on offer at Tesco for just £4 until September 8th 2020.

The news was shared by Newfoodsuk who shared photos of these orange chocolate wonders, writing: ‘Orange Twist Toblerone at Tesco! Yes, another orange product, however, we do love orange flavoured chocolate, so win win!!’

The post has had almost 6,000 likes and a number of followers are pretty excited about the find.

‘I need to find this,’ one wrote.

Another said: ‘More chocolatey orange goodness!’

Will you be picking up the Orange Twist Toblerone?