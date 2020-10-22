Quality Street pick and mix tins exist and you can fill it with all your favourites

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are lots of festive sweet treats on offer this year, from the Aldi giant Ferrero Rocher to a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar. And if you’re a fan of Christmas tins, there’s something special on the way from Lindt for the first time ever.

However, the only issue with the sharing boxes is that there is always one type of chocolate left at the bottom which nobody eats.

But there will never be a wasted Christmas chocolate again, because you can now get your own pick and mix Quality Street tin filled with all your favourites. The dream.

Whether you’re a fan of the green triangles and want to stuff it with those only, or you’d like a bit of a caramel and toffee combo, the decision is yours.

Oh, and you won’t have to worry about fighting your way through the aisles to get your hands on them. Quality Street’s online shop means you can order and get it delivered straight to your door.

You can choose up to six different sweets, or keep the entire tin full of your favourite.

There’s also the option to personalise the tin with a name, which would make a lovely present for a sweet toothed someone. Or, you know, you could put your own name on it and keep it forever. Both work.

Ellie Dent, Senior Brand Manager for Quality Street said: ‘We’ve had an overwhelming response to our pop-up stations over the last few years, so we know how much people love to choose the perfect mix of their favourite sweets and personalise their Quality Street tins.

‘Until now, you needed to do this by visiting a specific store but, with the launch of www.qualitystreet.co.uk, shoppers in the UK and Ireland can tailor their tins in a matter of clicks, all from the comfort of their own home.

‘Does your family vie for the Green Triangles and Caramel Swirls while Toffee Fingers are left in the tin? Now you can avoid debate this year and create a mix that everyone will love.’

We’re sold.