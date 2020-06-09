A pornstar martini gin now exists and we are totally here for it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re looking for some ginspiration, there are so many variations on offer this summer, whether you’re interested in trying the fruity Aldi watermelon gin, the Gordon’s gin mediterranean orange flavour or a Sicilian lemon tipple.

The Lidl Gin Festival is also a great way of tasting something a little different, with a City of London Six Bells Lemon gin – with hints of chamomile and honey – as well as the Shetland Reel Ocean Sent Gin with seaweed from Shetland coastline rocks.

But if you’re also a cocktail fan, there’s something exciting on the menu: a pornstar martini inspired gin.

The BLOOM Gin is comes in the signature tall and textured bottle, merging the sweet and summery flavours of the popular alcoholic beverage.

If you’re partial to a pornstar martini, there’s the BLOOM Passion Fruit and Vanilla Blossom Gin with has ‘soft notes of vanilla combining with the lush sweetness of passionfruit.’ Add a dash of tonic, or whatever your favourite mixer may be, and pair with a little prosecco on the side for the full experience.

However, if you’re not keen on the classic cocktail there’s something else you can try.

BLOOM Raspberry and Rose Gin offers a fruity flavour with notes of rose, perfect for that summer tipple when topped up with tonic water or lemonade.

If you want to give it a go, the bottles are available from Tesco and Amazon for £25.

So why not get out your best glasses and add these to your DIY at-home menu.

After all, garden gins are where it’s at right now.