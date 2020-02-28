Gordon’s Gin launches a Sicilian Lemon flavour and that’s your summer tipple sorted

It might not feel like it, but summer is coming. Soon enough it’ll be time to pull out your favourite summer dresses and dust off the barbecue, and if you’re looking for the perfect drink for the sunny days ahead we think we may have just found it.

Gordon’s Gin has launched a new Sicilian Lemon flavour, and it sounds like a right treat. It offers a zesty twist on the original recipe and is made with 100% natural flavours, giving the classic gin a tangy makeover.

The description reads: ‘The classic taste of Gordon’s perfectly balanced with flavourful lemons from sun-soaked Sicily. Made with only natural flavourings and colourings.’

Delicious.

Jessica Lace, Head of Gordon’s Gin, says: ‘Consumers are looking to experiment with their drink’s choices, and we know from the success of Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin, that there’s an ever increasing appetite for different styles of gin.

‘We spent a long time crafting Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin to ensure we deliver the perfect balance of flavours; the result is an outstanding zesty and refreshing tasting gin for consumers seeking new ways to enjoy a G&T.’

Apparently, all you have to do for the dreamiest summer beverage is fill a chilled large glass with fresh ice cubes, pour 50ml of Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon over the ice and top up with 150ml chilled tonic. Then, gently squeeze a wheel of lemon into the glass before dropping it in and giving it a final stir.

It is currently available to pre-order on Amazon, and will be available in retailers from 10th March, RRP £16.60.

Now we’ve just got to wait for the sunshine…