Lidl’s gin festival is here and there are 10 new flavours to try

Summer is coming, and although we’re currently in lockdown and can’t spend the sunny days in a pub garden there are lots of new gin flavours out there at the moment so that you can recreate your favourite tipple at home.

From the Gordon’s mediterranean orange gin, to the Aldi infusionist liqueurs, there are lots of variations on the market, but if you need even more ginspiration there’s something very exciting coming your way.

Lidl is launching a British Gin Festival, bringing ten new flavours to shelves – and they sound like the perfect addition to the Bank Holiday weekend.

Whether you want a watermelon taste or a something with a citrus twist, these premium craft gins are fruity and unique, and sound absolutely delicious.

So what’s on offer?

There’s a zesty City of London Six Bells Lemon gin, with hints of chamomile and honey, as well as the Shetland Reel Ocean Sent Gin with seaweed from Shetland coastline rocks. Interesting.

Of course, the Harborough Watermelon Gin also sounds like a top choice, as does the Valencian Orange Gin and Tyke’s Rose Gin.

But one of the flavours that sounds very exciting is the Club Tropicana Gin which will transport you to your favourite holiday destination.

And if you want something a little different, you can try the Aber Falls Rhubarb & Ginger Gin and mix it with cranberry juice and a squeeze of lime.

A more traditional gin, Gin 77, plus a non-alcohol CeroCero Citrus Gin are also part of the range.

They’re already available in stores with prices starting at £15.99, so the next time you’re heading to Lidl for some shopping make sure you look out for one of these gems.