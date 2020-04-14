Gordon’s Gin launches a limited edition mediterranean orange flavour and it sounds delicious

Last month, Gordon’s Gin announced the release of two brand new flavours in time for summer. For anyone who is looking for a zingy gin there’s the Sicilian Lemon flavour, and if you prefer yours a little sweeter there’s the Gordon’s White Peach Distilled Gin.

And now a brand new flavour is set to hit the shelves.

Enter: the Gordon’s Gin Mediterranean Orange.

If you like your tipple a little bit fruity, this one is for you. The zesty orange flavour is a lovely summery twist on the classic gin.

According to Gordons: ‘It boasts fresh orange notes that perfectly complement the juniper and refreshing taste of Gordon’s, creating a delicious G&T alternative for those stopping and enjoying a moment in the summer.’

To make a glass, all you need to do is add 50ml of the Gordon’s Gin Mediterranean Orange, 150ml of tonic water, ice, a slice of orange and, if you fancy, a sprig of rosemary.

Delicious.

Jessica Lace, Head of Gordon’s Gin, has previously said: ‘Consumers are looking to experiment with their drink’s choices, and we know from the success of Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin, that there’s an ever increasing appetite for different styles of gin.’

It will reportedly be available in late May and while there is no confirmed retail price just yet, their lemon and peach flavours are available for £13 in Asda or £16.50 on Amazon.