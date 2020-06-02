Aldi’s watermelon gin sound like the perfect summer tipple

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Summer is coming and with it are a range of delicious gins to try. There’s the Lidl gin festival which includes everything from rose gin to lemon gin, a Gordon’s mediterranean orange flavour and the Aldi infusionist liqueur offerings.

And now, you’ll also find watermelon flavoured spirits on the Aldi shelves.

Sounds like the perfect addition to your summer cocktail cupboard if you ask us.

First up there’s the Raspberry & Watermelon Gin Liqueur which embodies fresh flavours of sweet raspberry and fresh watermelon with fragrant juniper undertones and can be yours for just £9.99.

Then there’s the Strawberry & Watermelon Vodka Crush, priced at £11.99, a refreshing blend of strawberry and watermelon.

If you’re looking for a cocktail recipe to add your watermelon spirits to, Aldi suggests mixing a single measure of either the gin liqueur or vodka crush with mint, pour over crushed ice and top with lemonade. You can also add a wedge of watermelon on the side for added style.

Or, for an extra fruity kick, spoon the insides of a watermelon out and pour a healthy measure of the delicious spirit inside. Top with soda and fresh lime and there you have it – a delicious beverage in no time.

The limited edition flavours are available online and in store, so make sure you pick one up on your next shopping trip and give these super easy recipes a go.

But you’d better be quick as there’s no doubt that they’re going to be flying off the shelves in no time.