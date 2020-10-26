Parma Violet and Aero chocolate candles now exist and we’re intrigued

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Autumn means one thing: cosy season. Whether it’s braving the outdoors in your favourite chunky knits or snuggling under a blanket on the sofa watching the best scary movies on Netflix, it’s the time of year to start wrapping up and preparing for the temperatures to drop.

As we’re all spending more time at home this year, it’s likely you’ll fall mostly into the latter category – getting comfy, snacking on these tasty Halloween inspired McVitie’s and lighting your autumnal Yankee Candles. This year there are so many scents to stock up on, from traditional pumpkin to pecan pie.

But if you’re looking for something a little more unusual, candles now exist that emulate some of your favourite confectionary.

That’s right – chocolate fans can enjoy an Aero Bliss scented candle, whilst retro sweet lovers are able to opt for a Parma Violets special.

Interesting.

The ‘Chocolate Bliss’ candle emits notes of ‘velvety, bubbly perfection’ as part of a collaboration between Lily-Flame and the chocolate pros. The candle makers have created a chocolate-scented fave previously, the Chocolate Truffle candle, which has proved very popular – so we have faith that the Aero-inspired goodie will pass the smell test, too.

For those who want something a little more sugary, there’s the Parma Violets candle. A divisive sweet, yes, but for those who love the retro classic this is one for you, with notes of vanilla and rose.

The candles will be available on the Lily-Flame website from November 5th, and will set you back £8.95. And that’s not all. You’ll also get a box of Aero Bliss chocolates with every purchase. Brilliant.

So make sure you set a reminder on your phone and head to the online store if you want to give it a go.

After all, we need something to sweeten up 2020.

Happy autumnal candle shopping!